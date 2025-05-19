Massive Nintendo Switch game sale live from $7 — 17 deals I'd shop from Nintendo, Amazon and more

Waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2's release has been tough. But you can always distract yourself by shopping these deals on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, and fill out your library with awesome titles for less!

Nintendo is offering some massive discounts on Switch games right now. For example, you can grab Immortals Fenyx Rising on sale for $7. This is an awesome game that plays similarly to the super popular Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, so it's a must play if that game left you hungry for more.

Over at Amazon you can score Nintendo Switch games on sale from $19. Or you can grab deals like Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on sale for $44 at Woot.

My favorite Nintendo Switch game deals are listed below. Plus, check out our Memorial Day sales coverage.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $29 at Woot! A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection: was $59 now $34 at Amazon Take up arms against the forces of evil in Blizzard’s action-packed loot-collecting slasher. You and up to three friends can slay your way through both the core game and Reaper of Souls collection as one of 7 different fantasy classes.

Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection: was $49 now $39 at Amazon If you have fond memories of the classic Yu-Gi-Oh video games, you'll definitely want to pick up this Nintendo Switch game. It features an extensive collection of 14 remade Yu-Gi-Oh games, which is an awesome nostalgia trip for fans. This pack even includes an exclusive Harpie's Feather Duster trading card to add to your deck.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $41 at Woot! If you're getting through Mario games faster than Nintendo can make them, then this is the game for you. Build your own levels in the style of several different 2D Mario games, share them online and then test out others.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 at Woot! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Woot! This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.