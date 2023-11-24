<h3 class="article-body__section" id="section-editor-s-choice"><span>Editor's choice</span></h3><a href="https://www.saatva.com/mattresses?utm_medium=affiliate&amp;coupon=awyqqgzvxqicebab"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="2zPdXkCJjwBF6azBJSKrBL" name="Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid deals.jpg" alt="Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/2zPdXkCJjwBF6azBJSKrBL.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Saatva)</span></figcaption></figure></a><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:7.30%;"><img id="sQix6LM46QNd7XRiJvEQDC" name="Deals-Banners-2023_Epic-Deal.jpg" alt="Epic Deal Lowest Price on the Saatva Classic mattress this Black Friday" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/sQix6LM46QNd7XRiJvEQDC.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="146" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div></figure><p>If there's only one mattress deal you consider today, we'd highly recommend this $400 saving on the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-hybrid-mattress">best hybrid mattress</a> of the year, the Saatva Classic. This luxury hybrid innerspring comes in three firmness levels and two heights, so it suits all sleepers. Our exclusive deal takes $400 off all orders of $1,000 or more at Saatva. With this $400 saving you'll get a queen size Saatva Classic for $1,595. That isn't as cheap as Saatva's Labor Day price ($1,395) but it won't be lowered any further for Black Friday so today is the best time to buy. You'll also get free bed installation and old mattress removal, plus a year's sleep trial and a lifetime warranty. That's superb value for a handcrafted mattress that would cost so much more in store. In our <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/saatva-classic-mattress">Saatva Classic mattress review</a> we praised the Classic's superb pressure relief for aching joints, plus the dedicated lower back support and breathable feel. This is an exceptional mattress with the best discount you'll find anywhere online today. Don't miss this one.</p><p><strong>Saatva sale: </strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.saatva.com/mattresses?utm_medium=affiliate&amp;coupon=awyqqgzvxqicebab" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>$400 off all orders of $1,000+ at Saatva</strong></a></p>