<a id="elk-e05b80cf-7c76-42ec-af68-47ec37d88761"></a><h2 id="black-friday-countdown-is-on">Black Friday countdown is on...</h2><a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="dc4b4449-af0c-4ba5-8241-9aeec973fb67"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="7vT6iDb8WDSxHeh9TuNqEA" name="Black Friday deals" alt="Collage of Black Friday deals" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/7vT6iDb8WDSxHeh9TuNqEA.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon/Lululemon)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="fcc5dc89-cfbc-465a-809b-d7c05846aa6b">Three weekends! We're just three weekends away from the biggest retail holiday of the year.</p><p>I'm Louis, deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide. I've been covering Black Friday for 18 years. Whether you're shopping for a new TV, best budget laptop, or new workout apparel &mdash; you've come to the right place. You can consider me your personal shopping assistant for the holiday season.</p><p>In this blog I'll highlight all of the best deals as they're released. So let's get started with the deals...</p><ul id="09c762f4-5768-41b3-a6df-cd1a566d9c57"><li><a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>