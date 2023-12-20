The 3 best mattress deals to improve your sleep in 2024

If improving your sleep quality is one of your new year’s resolutions, set yourself up for success with a new mattress that will support your sleep goals. With many of the best mattress brands slashing their prices ahead of Christmas, now is one of the best times to invest in your rest.

All three of the mattresses included below rank highly in our best mattress guide, so you know you’re getting one of the best mattresses for your money. Right now, you can buy a queen size Saatva Classic for $1,696 at Saatva , which is incredibly good value on a high-end hybrid of this quality (we think the Saatva Classic is the best mattress in the world right now). Or, perhaps you’re more interested in the soothing pressure relieving support that the Helix Midnight offers, with the price of a queen size mattress down to $1,099 at Helix .

Make 2024 the year you reach your sleep goals with our pick of the three best mattress deals to immediately improve your sleep. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Helix Midnight: from $936.30 $749 at Helix sleep

Best for: Side sleepers The Helix Midnight is a bed that ranks highly in our best mattress guide thanks to its pressure-relieving support, effective temperature regulation and strong motion isolation (great news for couples and restless sleepers). In our Helix Midnight mattress review , our testers found that it provided plush pressure relieving support for side sleepers, but flagged that it could be a touch too soft for stomach sleepers. This mattress has good temperature regulation (which means no waking up in a hot sweat), but Helix also offers a GlacioTex cooling mattress topper as an add-on, which might appeal to those who sleep particularly hot. Helix sales fluctuate between 20% and 25%, with the latter being saved for major sales events. There’s currently 20% off, which also includes a pillow set. It may not be the best deal we’ve ever seen from Helix, but it’s still a great price for one of our favorite mattresses.

2. Saatva Classic: from $1,295 $1,101 at Saatva

Best for: Back pain Not only is the Saatva Classic the best mattress in the world right now, it also tops our best mattress for back pain guid, thanks to its lumbar zone technology. Its customisable comfort levels means that it’s suited to almost any type of sleeper, making it one of the most sought-after beds in the world. Take a look at our Saatva Classic mattress review for finer testing analysis, but we think you’ll appreciate the deep pressure relief, full body support and lots of pain-reducing comfort. Saatva’s benefits are industry-leading, with an enticing 365 sleep trial and lifetime warranty. Plus, Saatva offers a free white glove delivery service, which means they’ll deliver and set up your new mattress, as well as removing your old one.