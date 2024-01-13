MLK mattress sales are live now — top 11 weekend deals

Now that the first holiday of the year is upon us, I'm noticing an uptick in mattress deals. While MLK Day isn't traditionally seen as a retail holiday, a handful of mattress brands are offering flash sales that are worth your attention.

This includes deals on beds featured in our best mattress guide. So if you're searching for a new bed, comforter, or pillow, this weekend is likely to offer the lowest mattress prices of the month. For instance, right now Nectar is taking up to 50% off its mattresses. The brand usually offers 40% off, so this weekend you'll get an extra 10% discount. After discount, you can score the Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam Mattress from $349. That's $10 cheaper than Nectar's Black Friday price.

As a reminder, Presidents Day mattress sales will start next month. But if you can't wait till then, below you'll find the best MLK mattress sales right now. (For more sales, check out our guide to the best mattress sales).

Best MLK mattress sales

Best overall value

Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is on sale for MLK weekend. Nectar is taking up to 50% off mattresses, which beats its traditional 40% off sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its MLK sale — you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $699) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale.

Best luxury on a budget

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,295 now $1,101 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After our exclusive discount, the twin XL costs $935 (was $1,225), whereas the queen costs $1,696 (was $1,995).

Best for side sleepers

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix

As part of its MLK weekend sale, Helix is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "WKFLSH25". Even better, all mattresses come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $999 (was $1,332). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Best hybrid on a budget

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $449 @ DreamCloud

The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its MLK sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $449 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Best organic mattress

Birch Natural Mattress: was $1,498 now $1,124 @ Birch

We named the Birch Natural Mattress the best organic mattress you can buy period. It has an organic cotton cover and it's made from naturally breathable wool and Talalay latex. This mattress is built to support you in every sleeping position (back, stomach, side), plus the Talalay latex means it will feel cooler while you sleep. The Birch Natural Latex offers a medium-firm feel, which should be just right for most sleepers, though if you share a bed with a restless sleeper you'd be better off with the Luxe version because it offers better motion isolation. Use code "WKFLSH25" to knock the twin to $1,124 (was $1,498) or the queen to $1,592 (was $2,123). Plus, you get two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

Best smart bed

Sleep Number i8: was $3,399 now $2,719 @ Sleep Number

The Sleep Number i8 is an app-controlled mattress perfect for tech fans and stat geeks wanting to know everything about their sleep cycle. This mattress uses a range of sensors to monitor all stages of the sleep process. It then generates a Sleep IQ score showing you exactly what's been going on while you've been in slumberland. It's made of CertiPUR-US certified foam that provides a luxury level of comfort which also helps relieve and soothe pressure points. This mattress is also an excellent choice for hot sleepers who'll benefit from the ceramic gel used in the foam to draw away the heat, keeping you super cool and comfortable all night long. But perhaps our favorite feature is the customizable firmness, which can be set for each side of the bed. So, if you prefer super soft and your partner likes firm, there is no need to battle it out as it can automatically adjust the firmness by responding to movement. After discount, the twin is $2719 (was $3,399), whereas the queen is $3,199 (was $3,99).

Best for back/stomach sleepers

Nolah Evolution 15: was $974 now $924 @ Nolah

The Nolah Evolution 15 is a hybrid memory foam bed that suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Graphite-infused AirFoamIce and a cool-touch cover handle the cooling, while pressure relief comes courtesy of foam and an 8-inch coil system. In our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, we said it's particularly good at isolating motion, which makes it a great choice for couples. Use coupon "TOMSGUIDE50" to take an extra $50 off any mattress. After discount, the twin costs $924 (was $974), whereas the queen costs $1,574 (was $1,624). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and add "TOMSGUIDE50" as your discount. You'll then get up to 30% off plus an extra $50 off.

Best MLK bedding sales

Tempur-Pedic Cloud Adjustable Pillow: was $69 now $54 @ Tempur-Pedic

Normally priced at $69 each, Tempur-Pedic has its Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillows on sale for $54. That's 25% off and one of the best sales we've seen on Tempur-Pedic pillows. The pillow uses the Tempur's proprietary blend of materials to offer pressure relief and comfort. (Editor's Note: I've been using these pillows for over a year and find they offer the perfect balance between firm and soft).

Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter: was $159 now $135 @ Brooklinen

Editor's Pick! I've been using the Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter for the past month and it's quickly become my favorite comforter. It's airy, soft and does an excellent job of insulating heat on cold nights. It's made from recycled PET fibers, repurposed from plastic bottles, but you'll swear it feels like a down comforter. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. It's available in various sizes and styles. Use coupon "COMFORT15" to drop its price to $135 at checkout. Deal is valid through January 18.

Brooklyn Bedding Weighted Blanket: was $199 now $139 @ Brooklyn Bedding

Available in 15-lb. and 20-lb. options, the Brooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket features a flippable and removable duvet cover. One side blankets you with ultra cozy warmth and the other side provides the tranquility of weight. Both sizes are 25% off via coupon "MLK30".

Tempur-Adapt Topper: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic

Editor's Choice: Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Adapt Topper sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers. It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 in twin size (was $319) or $251 in queen size (was $419), which is one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen so far.

Tips on finding the best MLK mattress sales

Shop all MLK mattress sales this weekend