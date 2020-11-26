The best Layla mattress Black Friday deals in 2020: save up to $200 - plus $300 free gifts

The Layla Black Friday mattress sale is live for 2020 - and there are some huge deals running, with up to $200 off mattresses and $300 in free accessories. With every mattress purchase, you'll get two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector. That's an absolute bargain from one of the best mattress brands in the US - it's one of the best-value Black Friday mattress deals we've seen.

So how does it work? Well, you'll get a different discount depending on which of Layla's mattresses you choose. You can either save $150 on the Layla Memory Foam mattress, or there's a $200 discount on the Layla Hybrid. (Alternatively, there's over $1,100 off Layla mattress bundles.)

Layla's mattresses are made from copper-infused memory foam, which kills bacteria and helps keep you cool. The company has developed both mattresses to be flippable: one side is firm; the other is a little softer. That means you can easily test them out in your own home to decide which comfort level you prefer, reducing manufacturing waste and unnecessary returns. (That said, both mattresses come with a 120-night risk-free trial too, so you can be sure it's right for you, and a lifetime warranty as well.)

Right now, there are some absolutely huge savings in the Layla Black Friday mattress sale. Layla also has some great Black Friday mattress protector deals available, plus offers on all its other accessories (including its weighted blanket). Read on for the best Layla mattress deals, discounts and prices this Black Friday.

Layla Memory Foam mattress: from $649 $499 + $300 of free gifts at Layla

Save $450 - As part of the Layla Black Friday mattress sale, Layla has taken $150 off its best-selling memory foam mattress, and is is adding two free pillows, microfiber sheets, and a mattress protector worth a whopping $300 to every order. That's a bargain. The mattress comes with a 120-night risk-free trial, to make sure it's right, and a forever warranty. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Layla Hybrid mattress: from $1,299 $1,099 + $300 of free gifts at Layla

Save $500: Upgrade to Layla's premium pocket-sprung hybrid mattress and you can bag even greater savings in the Layla Black Friday sale. Starting from $1,099 (was $1,299) for a twin, it's a great price for a great mattress, and certainly worth it if you require a little more bounce and lift to your bed. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Layla mattress bundles: save up to $1,108 with a Layla bundles

Save up to $1,108: We're well aware that not everyone wants to buy a motorized adjustable bed frame with their new mattress, but for those who do, Layla is offering unrivalled savings in its premium bundle deal. There are two other bundles in the Layla Black Friday mattress sale, including a bedding bundle, and a simple foundation and mattress bundle. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Which Layla mattress should you buy?

If you want to save a bit of money and are willing sacrifice the bounce of pocket springs, the classic Layla Memory Foam is your best bet. Infused with copper and double-sided so you can pick the firmness you prefer, it's a high-tech mattress at a very reasonable price.

If you do want that sweet pocket-sprung action, though, you'll want to go for the Layla Hybrid. While it's a little more expensive than the Memory Foam, it's more supportive, more bouncy, yet it also eliminates motion transfer so that you can toss and turn all you like – your partner won't feel a thing.

Layla also offers some excellent pillows, a range of bamboo sheets, a surprisingly wide selection of bases and foundations, all alongside other treats like a weighted blanket, a mattress protectors, a foam topper, and everyone's favourite, the pet bed.

More Black Friday Layla mattress deals

(Image credit: Layla)

1. Layla Memory Foam mattress deals The original copper-infused mattress Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 10 inches | Turn: Yes | Filling : Copper-infused memory foam | Firmness: 4-7/10 (soft-medium firm) | Trial: 120 days | Guarantee: Lifetime | RRP: $649 - $1,149 Excellent cooling performance Range of firmnesses in one product Long trial and warranty Antimicrobial

If you're after a no-nonsense memory foam mattress that does the job in style, the Layla Memory Foam mattress is worth considering. Starting at $649 (currently $499), it's great value, and it really delivers, too.

Layla's big selling point is its copper-infused memory foam, which helps avoid one of the core problems that foam beds suffer from – overheating. The copper helps distribute your heat effectively, and combined with the 'Max Airflow Support Foam', it helps keep you cool and comfortable.

That copper infusion also helps with keeping the mattress clean and fresh, as it actively kills the bacteria that inevitably makes its way into the mattress over months and years.

While it doesn't quite have the bounce of a hybrid, the classic Layla mattress is super supportive, and thanks to its two-in-one design you can test out a soft and a firm side in your own home over the 120 days of trial you get. That means no unnecessary returns, and a happier sleep all round. As far as full-foam mattresses go, the Layla is absolutely one of the best, and well worth considering.

(Image credit: Layla)

2. Layla Hybrid Mattress deals Layla's top-end mattress with pocket-sprung comfort Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 13 inches | Turn: Yes | Filling : Memory foam and pocket springs | Firmness: 4-7/10 (soft-medium firm) | Trial: 120 days | Guarantee: Lifetime | RRP: $1,299 – $1,899 Extra support from pocket coils Still has copper-infused foam More stable than all-foam mattresses Lifetime warranty Big step up in price

If you'd rather the bounce and support a sprung mattress can provide, the Layla Hybrid mattress is a better choice. With a full-length layer of pocket coils it helps distribute motion to keep anyone you're sharing with comfy, and it also gives a little more 'life' to the bed.

Other than the pocket coils, though, it's much the same as the classic mattress, with excellent cooling properties and copper cleanliness – plus it comes in a very smart dark gray color, which looks great in any room. What a pity you'll be covering it with sheets...

The only snag is that the Hybrid is substantially more expensive than the original mattress, but it's certainly worth it if you like Layla's style and substance. And with the current deals on offer, it's more affordable than ever.

Layla bundle deals for Black Friday

(Image credit: Layla)

Many people want the full package when they buy a fresh mattress, and Layla provides a couple of excellent bundles to help your money go further.

First up is the maxed-out Premium Bundle, which offers a Hybrid mattress and the Adjustable Base Plus. While not everyone will want that base, for those who do it's a great way save some cash on an expensive bit of kit. Layla's Black Friday deal is offering savings of over $1,100 on this bundle, so it's not to be missed.

If you're after a more run-of-the-mill setup, the Foundational Bundle should see you right. Offering the Memory Foam mattress, Layla's foundation, and a bed frame, it's all you need to start your sleeping arrangement afresh. In the sale, you can save over $500 with this bundle.

If you're already sorted with a mattress, you can also grab the Comfy Bundle, which includes a set of bamboo sheets and two Kapok pillows. With a saving of $99 it's great value.

Do you need a Layla Mattress promo code?

Short answer – no! All of these Layla Black Friday deals are applied at checkout, so there's no Layla discount code for you to remember. Easy as pie.

Read more: