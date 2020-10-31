Serta mattress sale: these are the best deals ahead of Black Friday

Mattress innovator Serta is a household name in the US, and has been since its inception in 1931. Known for its hotel mattresses and now considered one of the best mattress brands in the country, countless people are looking for cheap Serta mattress deals to save a wad of cash - and that's where we can help. On this page you'll find all the lowest Serta mattress prices to help make your money go further.

The good news is that although a recent mattress sale at Serta with $400 off the mid-range iComfort model has just ended (cards on the table: we wouldn't expect to see an offer like this again at Serta itself until the company launches its Black Friday mattress deals), there are currently some enormous closeout discounts over at Macy's. These are largely older Serta mattress models, but with rave reviews and price cuts up to $1,400, they're well worth a look.

Which Serta mattress should you choose?

On the Serta website you'll see three different mattresses in the current range to choose between. As you might expect, most of Serta's mattresses aren't incredibly cheap, but there are a number of options if you're shopping on a budget. If you want Serta quality on a shoestring, the entry-level Serta Luxe starts from $319 for a twin size. That'll get you an all-foam mattress with a comfy pillow top and 'cool twist' foam and gel layers to help stop overheating.

Serta's bread and butter is the classic mid-range iComfort. Starting at $809, the base model features cooling carbon fiber memory foam, or you can upgrade to a number of different high-tech cooling options. The Serta iComfort mattress is hugely customizable, but of course each upgrade comes at a cost.

Also available is the iComfort Hybrid mattress, which is essentially the same as the iComfort - but with the extra support that a hybrid coil-sprung construction affords. This is a great option if you prefer a little extra airflow and support, and it costs the same as the iComfort.

In addition, Serta offers two bed frames that are designed to support and protect your new mattress: the Perfect Sleeper Foundation (from $120) and the adjustable Serta Motion Essentials (from $799).

Today's cheapest Serta mattress prices

1. Serta Luxe mattress deals The cheapest Serta mattress you can buy Sizes: 6 - Twin to Cal King | Depth: 11.5 - 14 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Foam | Comfort: Plush/Firm | Trial: 120 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $319 - $879 Great value Excellent user reviews Good custom options Only plush or firm

Serta's cheapest offering is the Luxe. As with Serta's other two mattresses, there are four different versions of the Luxe mattress, all of which are based around Serta's '825 Edition Custom Support Coil System'. This is essentially a layer of pocket springs within several layers of soft, cooling foam.

The base version boasts a plush pillow top and no less than seven different trademarked layers that allow for both cooling and support. Step up a level to the 'support upgrade' (from $419) and you'll get - you guessed it - extra support in the form of Serta's balanced support foam.

Alternatively, you can choose a cooling option (also from $419); or finally, at the top of the range, is a 'comfort and cooling upgrade' (from $519), which includes a cooling pillow top for maximum pressure relief.

If you're looking for a cheaper Serta mattress but don't want to sacrifice on quality, the Serta Luxe is worth considering over the iComfort - just bear in mind that you will miss out on some high-end features, such as the iComfort's cooling fiber foam.

2. Serta iComfort deals Excellent cooling and tons of upgrades to add Sizes: 6 - Twin to Cal King | Depth: 10 - 13.5 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Foam | Comfort: Plush - Firm | Trial: 120 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $809 - $3,099 Excellent choice of upgrades Expert cooling tech on all models Great range of firmness Base model is affordable Upgrades ramp up the price

The Serta iComfort mattress is highly customizable, offering an option for everyone. If you're just after an affordable foam mattress that won't make you overheat, the base model (CF1000) is very competitive with other good-value mattress brands. But if you want to splash out on something a bit more luxurious, you can add tons of extra cooling and comfort features to the iComfort - at a price, of course.

That's probably why the Serta range initially appears pretty slim. Although there isn't a whole lot of products on offer, the iComfort alone comes in in five different configurations - which means that in reality Serta actually has around 15 different mattresses.

With each upgrade of the iComfort comes increasingly fancy cooling tech, with the base model's breathable knit cool-to-touch cover transforming into a 'max cold' cover, with super cool high-performance fibers, and extra 'air support' foam layers (which move with your body and contour to it, to sooth pressure points) added at the top end (CF4000). That air support is excellent for those who suffer from aches and pains, so it's worth considering if your back keeps you up at night.

All Serta iComfort mattresses come with cooling carbon fiber foam, generous 120-day trial so you can make sure you love it, and a 10-year warranty after that. So, whatever your budget, the iComfort range has an option for most people.

3. Serta iComfort Hybrid Just like the iComfort, but with the support of coils Sizes: 6 - Twin to Cal King | Depth: 12 - 14 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Hybrid | Comfort: Plush - Firm | Trial: 120 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $809 - $3,099 Hybrid same price as foam model Foam edge resists sagging Again, excellent cooling Upgrades will cost you

Now here's a surprise: Serta doesn't charge extra for you to have a hybrid base, unlike many all of its competitors. So, if it's what you're after, you can get the subtle bounce and extra solidity of pocket coils for no extra charge.

And really, that's about the only difference when compared to the classic Serta iComfort mattress - the Hybrid is exactly the same mattress, with a hybrid coil structure instead. You get the same vast range of upgrade options, with comfort levels spanning from plush to firm, alongside excellent cooling features like the max cool cover and air support foam.

So, if you like the sound of the iComfort but want something a little more substantial for no extra cost, or you simply want to pack as much into a mattress as humanly possible, the Serta iComfort Hybrid is an excellent choice.

Serta mattress bed frame deals

If you want to kit out your whole sleep experience with Serta, you've got a choice of two items to put your mattress on - the Perfect Sleeper Foundation (from $120), and the adjustable Serta Motion Essentials base (from $799).

While there's not a huge amount of choice, what is on offer is good value, and tailored specifically to Serta's mattresses.

Do I need a Serta mattress promo code?

No, you don't usually need a Serta mattress promo code. These Serta mattress sale offers are automatically applied at checkout, so you won't have to remember a discount code to start saving money. To take advantage of a Serta mattress deal, just head straight to the website, and the discount will be applied at checkout.

Serta Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2020: what we expect to see

We don't often see substantial Serta Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and although last year mattresses in-store saw heavy discounts, there wasn't a lot happening on-site.

However, with fewer people willing to crowd together in physical doorbuster sales this year, we wouldn't be surprised if we saw some serious savings being offered in the Serta mattress Black Friday sale this time around.

If the fall sale at Serta was anything to go by, we could be in for flat savings of up to $400 on the Serta iComfort mattress. We would be surprised to see the Luxe drop in price as it's already the cheapest option on the site - but never say never. Whatever happens, we'll be curating the very best Black Friday deals here (we'll have the best Black Friday mattress topper deals elsewhere on the site too) so check back in closer to the time to save some serious cash.

