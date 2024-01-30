What is the Avocado Eco Organic Mattress and should you buy it in Presidents’ Day sales?

If you’re looking for a mattress that’s free from harsh chemicals and made with hypoallergenic materials, an organic bed is the natural choice. But organic mattresses generally don’t come cheap, which is why the Avocado Eco Organic by Avocado Mattress is such a popular choice. Priced considerably lower than many of its rivals, the Eco Organic is a fully certified organic bed with a low starting price of $699 when on sale.

If you're shopping for one of the best mattresses for deep comfort and support for all sleep styles, and you want it from a bed that's made solely from sustainable and natural materials, we highly recommend the Avocado Eco Organic. In short, if you want cleaner, greener sleep on a budget, this is the mattress for you.

Here we’ll walk you through all of the Avocado Eco Organic's main features to help you decide whether to buy it or not in the upcoming Presidents’ Day mattress sales. Now is a good time to buy too, as you can save up to $170 on the Eco Organic at Avocado this month.

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: Overview

Reasons for Completely organic materials

Medium firmness suits most people

Durable and long-lasting

Free of fiberglass Reasons against Some motion transfer

Too soft for heavier bodies

10-year warranty

The Avocado Eco Organic is a medium firmness mattress that’s going to be best suited to back and side sleepers. Made from a combination of wool, latex, and coils, it’s also ideally suited to combination sleepers.

Like many of the best hybrid mattresses, the Eco Organic uses a combination of foams and coils to give both a comfortable and bouncy feel to the mattress. Although the mattress uses Dunlop latex, which is much firm than Talalay latex, the wool quilt comfort layer above it helps to give it a 5 out of 10 firmness rating.

This is a softer mattress that will provide plenty of cushioning and pressure relief to lightweight and average weight back and side sleepers, but heavier bodies are likely to find it too soft and unsupportive (and should consult our guide to mattresses for heavy people ).

Avocado mattresses as a whole are endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, and the latex / coil combination should offer plenty of lumbar support and spinal alignment for back and side sleepers. However, stomach sleepers are likely to find this mattress too soft, with the danger of the hips sinking too far into the mattress and throwing the spine out of alignment.

The mattress does a great job of keeping sleepers cool, with a breathable cotton cover, and naturally temperature regulating wool and latex. Well-spaced coils also help to promote airflow. As you might expect from a mattress with latex, motion isolation is average at best so you may be disturbed by a restless partner.

The mattress trial is a standard 100 nights and you’ll get a 10-year warranty alongside free shipping.

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: from $799 $719 at Avocado Green

Right now, Avocado is offering 10% off the Avocado Eco Organic in all sizes. Avocado sales are rare and usually only come around at major sales events, so it’s worth taking advantage of the discount if this is the mattress for you. There’s also money-off across the site, meaning you can pick up pillows, mattress topers and bed frames for a reduced price at the same time.

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: Price and trial

At full MSRP, or with the 10% discount, the Avocado Eco Organic is a lower mid-range mattress and astonishingly good value for money for a fully organic option. As we’ve already mentioned, Avocado mattress deals are rare, so it’s always worth buying when there is a discount available. Let’s look at the prices for each size of the Avocado Eco Organic mattress:

Twin $799 (currently reduced to $719)

Twin XL $899 (currently reduced to $809)

Full $1,199 (currently reduced to $1,079)

Queen $1,299 (currently reduced to $1,169)

King $1,699 (currently reduced to $1,529)

Cal king $1,699 (currently reduced to $1,529)

Avocado’s trial for this mattress is only 100 nights, which is average for mattresses in a box. Still, this should be more than enough time to decide on whether the mattress is right for you. You’ll also get a 10-year warranty and free shipping. Beware though – if you do decide to return the mattress, there’s a $99 return fee.

Avocado Eco Organic: Design and materials

10" hybrid mattress with a medium-firm feel

Made from fully certified organic materials

Breathable and cooling cotton, wool and latex prevents overheating

As with all Avocado’s mattresses, the Eco Organic’s main focus is on using entirely organic and natural products. With GOTS, GOLS, Rainforest Alliance, FSC and MADE SAFE organic certifications, it certainly succeeds. Starting at the top, you’ll find a breathable cover made from GOTS-certified organic cotton and organic wool.

The wool quilt layer adds paddings and softness before you get down to the comfort layer of GOLS-certified natural Dunlop latex. Although the cover is very soft, we’d still recommend a mattress protector to keep the cover free of stains and spills.

The latex layer adds a lot of bounce to the mattress, as well as helping to dissipate heat. The mattress is finished with a layer of up to 1,174 coils made from recycled steel, and encased within food-grade, non-toxic fabric. These 8” coils are designed to flex independently, offering more support where needed around pressure points such as the lumbar region. They’re also thicker at the perimeter of the bed to help with edge support.

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: Comfort and support

The Eco Organic is a medium firmness mattress, rated at 5/10

Particularly comfortable for back and side sleepers

Latex makes it easy for combination sleepers to change position

Like all of the best mattresses for back pain , the Eco Organic does a great job at supporting the lumbar region and keeping the spine aligned – providing you’re sleeping on your back or side, and aren’t of a heavier build. There’s a lot of cradling provided around pressure points at the shoulders and hips for those sleeping on their back or side, and many customers report a marked improvement in aches and pains.

A layer of coils that flexes independently with a sleeper’s movement also adds to the support provided by the mattress, while these, combined with the latex, also make it easy for combination sleepers to change position. However, this is still a softer feeling mattress, although you won’t sink into it as you would with memory foam.

All the materials in the Eco Organic do an excellent job of regulating temperature. Cotton and wool are naturally breathable, while latex helps to dissipate heat. Finally, the well-spaced coils help to promote airflow. Of course, it’s not a specialist cooling mattress so if you are a very hot sleeper we’d recommend investing in one of our top-rated cooling mattresses .

As you might expect from a latex mattress, motion isolation isn’t brilliant and you’re likely to be disturbed if you do share your bed with a restless sleeper. And we wouldn’t recommend it to heavier sleepers or those that sleep on their stomachs.

Should you buy the Avocado Eco Organic Mattress?

Buy the Avocado Eco Organic mattress if…

You want an eco-friendly option: With GOTS, GOLS, Rainforest Alliance, FSC and MADE SAFE organic certifications, there are a lot of eco-friendly credentials packed into one little mattress.

With GOTS, GOLS, Rainforest Alliance, FSC and MADE SAFE organic certifications, there are a lot of eco-friendly credentials packed into one little mattress. You’re on a budget: Organic mattresses aren’t traditionally cheap options, so the lower price of the Eco Organic makes it extremely appealing to those on a budget who still want a natural mattress.

Organic mattresses aren’t traditionally cheap options, so the lower price of the Eco Organic makes it extremely appealing to those on a budget who still want a natural mattress. You sleep on your back or side, or are a combo sleeper: Light and average weight sleepers with these sleeping styles should really enjoy the Eco Organic, feeling supported throughout the night.

Don’t buy the Avocado Eco Organic mattress if…

You share your bed with a restless sleeper: It’s by no means the worst mattress for motion transfer but if you share your bed with a restless sleeper, or are a very light sleeper yourself, the bounce from the latex could be your undoing.

It’s by no means the worst mattress for motion transfer but if you share your bed with a restless sleeper, or are a very light sleeper yourself, the bounce from the latex could be your undoing. You’re of a heavier build: With a firmness rating of 5/10, this mattress is going to be too soft to support heavier builds without significant sinkage.

The bottom line

With Avocado mattress sales being rare occurrences, the upcoming Presidents’ Day sales are the perfect time to buy the Eco Organic mattress. Discounts are already live, so you don’t even need to wait. And 10% is the only discount we usually see from the brand, so it’s unlikely you’ll get a bigger drop in price.

