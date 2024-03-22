The best Siena mattress sales for March 2024: up to 60% off the memory foam bed

The best Siena Mattress sale this month saves you up to $500 on the brand's signature bed, the Siena Memory Foam Mattress. This current deal means you can buy a queen size Siena Memory Foam Mattress for just $199 ($499 MSRP) with an offer on a bedding bundle worth up to $499.

Since its launch, this budget all-foam bed has been discounted. The initial deal took $200 off all sizes, which then increased to $300 off all sizes. While the current evergreen discount takes up to $500 off the Siena Memory Foam Mattress, it should be noted that the MSRP has been increased since then, with the full retail price of a queen rising from $699 to $799.

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is the best mattress of 2024 for those on a tighter budget. After extensively testing it we feel that it's excellent value for money at this month's price.

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress comes with a 10-year warranty, a 180-night sleep trial, and free shipping and returns. Here is March's best Siena mattress deal for saving you the most money...

Best Siena Mattress deal

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $199 at Siena Sleep

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com"">best memory foam mattresses for those on a budget. It's also supportive enough for back and stomach sleepers, and its low motion transfer means it's perfect for restless bed-sharers. It also sleeps relatively cool for a memory foam bed, and boasts fantastic edge support. Be mindful that it doesn't have that traditional 'hug' of memory foam, but those who prefer a bouncier, firmer surface will be pleased with this bed. Right now, you can get 60% off all sizes, with a queen size down from $799 to $399. Benefits include a 180-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns.

How much is a Siena Mattress?

The MSRP on Siena mattresses have risen in recent years, but the discount prices appear to be evergreen. This is how much the Siena Memory Foam Mattress costs this month:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSRP Sales price (March 2024) Siena Memory Foam Mattress (twin) $499 $199 Siena Memory Foam Mattress (twin XL) $599 $299 Siena Memory Foam Mattress (full) $699 $349 Siena Memory Foam Mattress (queen)) $799 $399 Siena Memory Foam Mattress (king) $999 $499 Siena Memory Foam Mattress (Cal king) $999 $499

Siena mattress sales FAQ

What does our Siena Mattress review say?

To conduct our thorough Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, our panel of mattress experts tested the Siena Memory Foam Mattress for a whole month to get an accurate idea of what it's like to sleep on. We found the 10" all-foam bed to be of outstanding value for money (it tops our best cheap mattress guide) and has strong edge support. We were also impressed with its temperature regulation, as it kept our lead mattress tester remarkably cool, especially when considering it's made from memory foam, which can be prone to trapping heat.

It is also surprisingly firm for an all-foam bed, and we rate as 9 out of 10 for firmness, which contradicts Siena's self-reported 6 out of 10 rating. The firmness means it delivers great support to back sleepers and it's our budget pick for best mattress for stomach sleepers, but it may be far too firm for some. In fact, our side-sleeping testers found it way too hard.

Are Siena mattresses good for all sleepers?

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is particularly good for back and stomach sleepers, but side sleepers may find it too firm. The bed's 9 out of 10 firmness rating (firm) means that it provides optimal support to back and stomach sleepers, who need to prevent their hips from sinking so their spine stays healthily aligned. Lightweight and side sleepers, on the other hand, will find this firm bed too hard along the pressure points in the shoulders and hips.

Do you need a coupon to buy a Siena mattress?

You don't need a Siena Sleep promo code to claim your savings when there's a Siena mattress deal, as all discounts are automatically applied at checkout. Plus, our price comparison technology is constantly pulling in the lowest prices from around the web, so you can be sure you're getting the best Siena deal available.

Can you return a Siena mattress?

Yes, both free shipping and free returns are available when you purchase a Siena mattress. Siena offers a 180-night mattress trial, and a full refund will be given if you're not satisfied with your new bed before the 180-night period is up. This period allows more than enough time to get you through the expert-recommended three weeks.

When is the best time to buy a Siena mattress?

An evergreen $400 off deal at Siena Sleep takes 50% off most sizes, so you don't have to be too strategic about when you buy the Siena Memory Foam Mattress. However, during Sleep Awareness Week in March 2024, we saw Siena take 60% off all sizes of their signature bed, bringing a queen size down to $379 instead of its usual $399 discount price.

It's also worth waiting to see whether there are further price drops around holiday sales events, such as the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales in May, the Labor Day mattress sales in September, Black Friday mattress sales and Cyber Monday mattress deals in November, and the Presidents' Day mattress sales in February.