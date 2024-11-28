GP reveals which TikTok sleep trends are actually worth trying — from Sleepy Girl Mocktails to Sleep Divorce

As joyful as it is, the busy festive season can also bring a lot of stress, which can play havoc on our sleep. In search of sleep solutions, many people turn to social media platforms such as TikTok and take part in sleep trends and challenges. But how effective are they?

From sleep divorce to the 'sleepy girl mocktail', mouth taping and 'sleepmaxxing', these TikTok trends promise to elevate your sleep. Following a new study from Lloyds Pharmacy Online Doctor that revealed 24% of people who struggle to sleep have tried at least one of these popular sleep hacks, doctors have started to take notice.

GP Dr Bhavini Shah has explored seven of the biggest sleep trends of 2024 and offered her medical advice on whether they'll work or not. So, let's take a closer look and find out how you can get better sleep this holiday season.

What are the most popular sleep trends?

The survey by Lloyds Pharmacy Online Doctor asked 500 UK male and female adults about their sleeping habits to investigate how well the population sleeps and which trendy methods are being used to improve sleep quality.

The research found 33% of Brits struggle to fall asleep at least two or three nights a week, with a further 21% admitting it's a nightly challenge. In a bid to improve their ZZZs, one in four people have tried at least one viral sleep trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The seven most popular trends of 2024 were wearing a sleep tracker, listening to white noise, drinking a 'sleepy girl mocktail', taking a 'sleep divorce', snoozing under a weighted blanket, following a polyphasic sleep pattern and mouth taping.

A sleep tracker was the most-followed trend with 31% of people trying it, a quarter of people trialed a 'sleep divorce', while more people were (rightly) cautious of mouth taping with just 9% giving it a go.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sleep trends that actually work

Dr Shah has debunked many sleep trends to help you navigate which ones actually work. Let’s take a look at which trends she approves and why.

The 'sleepy girl mocktail'

The ‘sleepy girl mocktail’ has been a huge trend in 2024, replacing the traditional night cap with a combination of tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and sparkling water.

TikTok influencers suggest this concoction is the key to getting a good night’s sleep. And, while the name may not be medically certified, some studies have suggested that the ingredients could help you wind down in the evening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Tart cherries contain naturally high levels of melatonin which is known as the ‘sleep hormone’. They also contain tryptophan, an amino acid used in the production of serotonin and melatonin," says Dr Shah.

“Alongside this, studies suggest there could be a link between sleep quality and magnesium intake, as research shows that higher levels of magnesium in the body are associated with better sleep, longer sleep times, and less tiredness during the day,” she adds.

Sleep divorce

A snoring partner is arguably the biggest sleep disruptor of all time. Hooked on wellness and getting quality sleep, more and more Millennials and Gen X are taking a 'sleep divorce', which can be defined as sleeping separately from your partner to help improve sleep quality.

Dr Shah warns that sharing a bed with a partner who works night shifts, suffers from a condition that impacts sleep, or is restless throughout the night can lead to sleep deprivation and take a toll on a relationship. Therefore, sleep separation can be a good idea if it's a mutual decision.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Dr Shah warns that are other things to consider and an open discussion with your partner is essential to creating a sleep routine and environment that works for both of you. She says: “Sleeping in a separate environment to your partner may decrease emotional and physical intimacy, both of which are important to foster a healthy relationship."

Plus a sleep divorce needn't be permanent. Dr Shah says: "You may decide to trial sleep separation for a short period of time, or perhaps for just a couple of nights a week if you’re feeling exhausted.“

White noise

Although white noise was initially popularised as a method of soothing babies off to sleep, people of all ages are jumping on the trend. Dr Shah's opinion? It's an effective way to help you drift off into a calm, restorative sleep.

She says: “White noise is primarily used to mask other disruptive sounds in the environment as our brains are wired to notice changes in sound, rather than constant, steady noise. While the brain processes white noise like any other sound, research suggests it doesn’t demand the same level of attention as speech or music. However, whether it’s successful may come down to personal preference.”

Weighted blankets

We're big fans of weighted blankets here at Tom's Guide, and Dr Shah agrees that they are an effective sleep companion for many people. These blankets are designed to promote relaxation, reduce anxiety and enhance sleep quality. Usually filled with thousands of small glass beads that gently apply pressure, they mimic a therapeutic method known as "deep pressure therapy," which is thought to help elevate your mood.

However, Dr Shah says: “While some research suggests that weighted blankets can help improve symptoms of insomnia in the long term, more studies are needed to draw a definite conclusion. Weighted blankets are generally safe to use if used correctly.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleep trends you're better off ignoring

While the above trends have got the green light, there is also heaps of misinformation online and you shouldn't listen to all advice on TikTok, no matter how confident video-makers sound. Here are the trends Dr Shah says are unlikely to help you sleep and why...

Mouth taping

Mouth taping is a home treatment used to encourage nose breathing during sleep. The idea is that this can help to stop snoring, reduce thirst, gum disease, cavities and bad breath.

It involves taking porous tape and fixing it over the upper and lower lips so you are unable to easily open your mouth. However, there is little evidence to support that mouth taping can have an impact on these issues and further research is needed to determine if there are any benefits. As a team of sleep experts, we weren't impressed when we put mouth taping to the test.

(Image credit: Future)

“While intentional nose breathing during waking hours can help slow down breathing and ease anxiety — taping your mouth while sleeping can be dangerous. It can lead to hampered breathing, disrupted sleep, and skin irritation. If you struggle to breathe through your nose while sleeping, speak to your GP, who may suggest further examination," Dr Shah warns.

Following a Polyphasic sleep pattern

Polyphasic sleep refers to a sleep pattern where you sleep for multiple, short bursts throughout the 24 hour day rather in one block during the night. It is a method implemented by leading thinkers including Leonardo da Vinci and is believed to provide cognitive benefits such as increased memory and productivity.

Three common types of polyphasic sleep include triphasic sleep (sleep broken into three short periods after dusk, before dawn and in the afternoon), everyman sleep (sleeping for three hours at night and three 20-minute naps throughout the day), and Uberman sleep (sleep is broken down into 6-8 short naps of about 20 minutes each, with no long sleep periods).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr Shah weighs in, stating: “While a polyphasic sleep pattern may benefit those who work irregular shifts or are unable to sleep consistently in the evening there is little evidence to suggest it is safe or effective in the long term."

“Research has also highlighted that polyphasic sleep could do more harm than good; leading to adverse physical health, mental health, and performance outcomes,” she adds.

Wearing a sleep tracker

From steps to heart rate, many people are obsessed with tracking their health metrics these days, and sleep is no different. Some are wearing sleep trackers to bed while others are investing in the best smart beds on the market to measure everything from sleep duration to sleep cycles and overnight breathing rate.

The research from Lloyds Pharmacy shows tracking sleep is the most popular method of improving sleep. But does sleep analysis have value, or are people just jumping on the tech bandwagon for no purpose?

"Focus on how your body feels rather than the data on your smartphone" Dr Bhavini Shah

Dr Shah explains that while many users find sleep trackers beneficial in identifying triggers that impact sleep quality, she questions the accuracy of these devices. She says: "To ensure truly accurate data, you’d need to do a medical sleep study which monitors brain waves."

Furthermore, Dr Shah also recognises that these devices can cause anxiety. She says: "Those who had a poor night’s sleep were more likely to have a low mood, difficulty concentrating, and increased sleepiness during the day."

Her best advice? “If you wear a sleep tracking device and find it helps you make better decisions to promote a good night’s sleep, keep going. However, if it is causing you distress, you may benefit from taking a more mindful approach to sleep hygiene, focusing on how your body feels rather than the data on your smartphone.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is sleepmaxxing?

Sleepmaxxing is the popular TikTok term for sleep optimization. It is essentially the practice of seeking perfect sleep through traditional sleep improvement methods, along with some questionable measures (uh-hum mouth taping), which Dr Shah has analysed here.

Jumping on the wellness trend, sleepmaxxers are doing everything possible to eliminate distractions or obstacles that could negatively impact their rest, and introducing routines and products that claim to improve sleep quality and, therefore, promote overall well-being.

How can you get better sleep naturally?

Dr Shah explains: “Research suggests that chronic sleep deprivation significantly increases the risk of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity by disrupting stress responses, glucose metabolism, and insulin regulation." Therefore finding a sleep solution is important to maintaining good health.

Amid the swarm of advice on TikTok, basic tried-and-tested methods that have been helping people get better sleep for decades often gets ignored. Our top tips for improving your sleep naturally are creating a sustainable nighttime routine that is inducive to sleep, investing in the best pillow and choosing the best mattress for your sleep style, and maintaining healthy sleep hygiene — phones out of bed, no heavy meals or caffeine late at night, and regularly cleaning your sleep space. Consistency is key!