Hulu Is Finally Getting Offline Viewing

You'll finally be able to watch your favorite Hulu shows offline while on the go -- so long as you don't mind a few ads.

In a press release, the streaming giant announced plans to launch the "industry's first ad-supported downloadable content experience." That means that, if you're on Hulu's $7.99-per-month ad-supported tier, you'll still see commercials when watching shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Handmaid's Tale offline.

If you don't want to see ads on your downloaded videos, you'll have to upgrade to the company's $11.99 commercial-free tier.

This move helps bring Hulu closer to parity with Netflix, which launched an offline viewing option in late 2016. There's no word yet on exactly what content will be available offline (Netflix only offers downloads for select shows and movies), nor has Hulu said which devices this feature will work on (though iOS and Android seem like a safe bet).

Hulu's offline viewing experience is set to launch during the 2018-19 TV upfront season, meaning it could start rolling out as early as this summer.