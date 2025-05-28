When is 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' coming to streaming? Here’s our best guess

It’s been nearly three decades since Ethan Hunt first dangled from the ceiling, and now the legendary spy is suiting up for one final mission.

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” marks the explosive conclusion to one of the most adrenaline-fueled franchises in movie history, and if you're itching to know when you can stream it from the comfort of your couch, you're definitely not alone.

Since premiering in theaters last weekend, the eighth and final “Mission: Impossible” movie has pulled off a box office heist worthy of the IMF, raking in over $200 million worldwide. Critics are calling it a “sentimental sendoff” for Tom Cruise’s iconic role, with reviews praising its incredible action sequences.

So, when can you expect “The Final Reckoning” to land on streaming platforms? Here’s our best guess at when this movie will be available to stream at home.

When will ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ be available to stream?

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

While we don’t know the exact date you’ll be able to stream “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” at home, we do have a good idea of where it’s headed.

The first stop for Ethan Hunt’s final mission will most likely be premium video-on-demand (PVOD) on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV, typically within a few weeks of its theatrical run.

For example, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” was released in theaters on July 10, 2023, and became available on PVOD on October 10, 2023, marking a 90-day window between theatrical and digital release.

Similarly, “Top Gun: Maverick” followed a comparable timeline, with its PVOD release occurring around 90 days post its theatrical premiere

Given these precedents, it's reasonable to anticipate that “The Final Reckoning” could have a potential PVOD release window between late August and early September 2025, possibly on August 22. However, it's important to note that these dates are speculative and subject to change.

After that, “The Final Reckoning” is expected to land on Paramount Plus. Since the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is distributed by Paramount Pictures, the studio usually brings its biggest titles to its own streaming service following the PVOD window.

When could ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ come to Paramount Plus?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

As for when it could come to Paramount Plus, Paramount movies typically hit the streaming service around six to seven months after their theatrical debut.

If “The Final Reckoning” follows that trend, I predict it could arrive on Paramount Plus around late November to early December 2025, potentially on December 5, 2025.

There are a couple of reasons that date makes sense. Paramount Plus tends to drop major movie titles on Thursdays or Fridays, and December 5 would give “The Final Reckoning” a solid runway before the holiday season movie rush kicks in.

Plus, Paramount doesn’t have any other major franchise releases scheduled for that weekend, which means Ethan Hunt’s final chapter wouldn’t be competing with other studio heavyweights for attention on the platform.

We’ll keep this page updated in the meantime when we get more news on streaming dates.