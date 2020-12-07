The best iPad VPN in 2020

An iPad VPN might not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering essential apps for Apple's iconic tablet. However, while iPads and the iOS software they run are widely regarded as secure, there are still plenty of ways your information can be compromised if you're not using the best VPN when using public Wi-Fi.

Security is only half the story, though. An iPad VPN can virtually relocate you, meaning you'll be able to watch US-exclusive shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime when you're outside the States, and access other geo-restricted platforms like BBC iPlayer when you're back at home.

Whatever you'll use it for, though, an iPad VPN is the perfect companion for your Apple tech – and if it works on your iPad, it'll also be great on your iPhone and Mac as well.

What makes a good iPad VPN?

When choosing an iPad VPN, first off you'll want to make sure it can provide you with excellent privacy and security features. That means powerful encryption and a comprehensive privacy policy to protect your personal information.

Most iPad VPN users, though, will also be wanting good streaming support. By having a good selection of servers worldwide plus the power to sidestep geographic restrictions put in place by streaming providers, the very best will open up a whole new world of viewing possibilities.

Finally, you'll also want a polished interface to match the inimitable simplicity of iOS. We like VPNs that are simple on the surface, but make it easy to access any additional features – and our top pick ExpressVPN combines powerful security, streaming and pleasing aesthetics like no other provider we've tested.

However, there are a number of excellent iPad VPNs challenging for the title, and below we'll run down your five best options for securing your iPad.

The best five iPad VPN services today:

For just about any purpose, ExpressVPN is the best iPad VPN. With great connection speeds, intuitive apps, excellent privacy and security, and unrivalled support, it's simply the whole package.

First up, the selection of over 3,000 servers in 94 countries is more than enough for any users, and provides a wide range of locations. That's perfect for streaming and avoiding government censorship. You'll be covered by AES-256 encryption, a verified zero-logging policy and a good selection of protocols, plus Express's RAM-only, zero-knowledge TrustedServer tech means it's impossible for your information to be stored.

Beyond that, though, ExpressVPN is also an excellent choice for enhancing your everyday browsing experience. It's simple and easy to use – which is essential if you're using a touchscreen rather than a keyboard and mouse – and it's the perfect choice for unblocking tons of Netflix libraries, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more. However, recently there have been report of ExpressVPN struggling with BBC iPlayer.

With 24/7 live chat support and a comprehensive 30-day money-back guarantee, you'll covered in any outcome and can trial before you commit, and overall, ExpressVPN is absolutely the best iPad VPN we've tested to date.

As possibly the most well known VPN, NordVPN is one you've likely considered. And, thankfully, it provides an excellent service which is excellent for both iPads and desktop computers.

One of NordVPN's standouts is the searing speeds its WireGuard-based NordLynx protocol delivers. Stable and secure, in our testing it topped out at a blazing 300+Mbps, which is far faster than the majority of domestic Wi-Fi lines. Plus, while current iPads don't support 5G, when it's introduced in the new model in 2021, NordVPN will be able to keep pace.

An issue we did have was the app design. Upon opening the app you'll be faced with a map-based interface, and on a smaller screen this is less usable than a traditional server list. However, this is less of an issue on the iPad compared to a smaller device, and a server list is available, too.

In terms of security, NordVPN is near-unmatched. With a recent audit of its servers and extra features such as Double VPN and Onion over VPN, you can be safe in the knowledge your data's safe.

Finally, and most importantly for many people, NordVPN is one of the very best VPNs for streaming. You'll get access to just about any streaming service at home or abroad, and its reliable connection speeds mean you'll never be left buffering.

Overall, NordVPN is a truly viable alternative to ExpressVPN, with the app design being the only major downside, and we highly recommend it.

If you need a quality iPad VPN but can't afford to invest much, Surfshark is a great alternative to the two options above. Although it's priced like a budget provider it can compete with far more expensive products, and it's the cheapest VPN worth having today.

You'll get all the essentials like industry-standard 256-bit encryption, over 3,000 servers and great speeds, but Surfshark doesn't stop there. You'll get full WireGuard support, a few useful options like Double Hop, and a kill switch, all paired with a seriously easy-to-use interface.

The interface is one of Surfshark's best features, as it provides all you need, all while making it really simple to use. Experts might find it lacks a little customization, but for the vast majority it'll deliver the goods.

It's also excellent for streaming, unblocking just about every service we tested, including iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

If you want a cheap iPad VPN that's quick, easy, and effective, Surfshark offers a very tempting option.

If you've got a seriously fast Internet connection, you'll need your iPad VPN to be able to keep up. Hotspot Shield is the best fast VPN on the market, and its bespoke Catapult Hydra protocol is more than a match for any network speed.

Great speeds wouldn't be any good if you couldn't use them for anything, so it's good news that Hotspot Shield is torrenting-compatible and has no trouble accessing overseas Netflix libraries, iPlayer, Amazon Prime and more. Whatever you want to watch, Hotspot Shield can provide.

However, while that Catapult Hydra protocol is very fast, it does slightly limit Hotspot Shield's flexibility. You won't be able to set it up manually (not an issue for iPads, but annoying for power users on desktop), and the provided apps don't have a kill switch, split tunneling or, really, any additional features at all.

If we're honest, though, that's going to be a non-issue for most iPad VPN users, and sometimes to get the best speeds you have to make minor sacrifices. We emphasise 'minor', though, because Hotspot Shield is an excellent choice, and well worth your attention.

Romanian-based CyberGhost rounds off our iPad VPN guide, and if we're honest it's only at fifth because the competition is so strong – it's still an excellent choice no matter what device you're using.

Keeping things simple is the name of the game here, and you'll get pretty much everything you need, and not a huge amount more. You have free reign over which server you connect to, you can switch between IKEv2 and WireGuard protocols, and marks servers as favorites.

The best feature, though, is CyberGhost's server filtering tech. You'll get access to dedicated streaming VPN servers which are optimized for particular streaming services – US Netflix, for example, or BBC iPlayer – so it's super easy to pick what you want to watch, and immediately find a working server.

However, it's worth noting that CyberGhost has had issues with BBC iPlayer in the past. If that may be an issue, it's worth making the most of the generous 45-day money-back guarantee to test it out and make sure it's reliable.

That's about it, but if you're not looking to customize your experience and are happy to keep the settings as-is, CyberGhost is a great choice for streaming content – and that's not to mention how cheap it is!

iPad VPN FAQ

What is the best iPad VPN? For the best combination of streamiong performance, general privacy and ease of use, we recommend ExpressVPN as the best iPad VPN available. However, NordVPN is an excellent alternative, and if you want a cheap iPad VPN, we also recommend Surfshark as a budget option.

Do I really need a VPN on my iPad? If you want to make sure your sensitive information is kept safe and out of the hands of ne'er-do-wells, an iPad VPN is essential. However, security isn't the only use for an iPad VPN. If you're traveling abroad and have a subscription to a service like Netflix, you may find that your favorite shows aren't available where you are. If you've got access to a quality VPN, you can virtually relocate yourself back home and get access to what you're used to. The opposite is true as well, though, and you can globe-trot around Netflix libraries to explore what other nations get with their subscription. Finally, you might question if you need a VPN on your iPad as well as your computer. There's a simple answer to that, and it's 'why not?'. All the VPNs above offer multiple simultaneous connections, so you may as well use as many as you can.

What does a VPN for iPad do? Once your iPad is connected to the internet, be it through your mobile data connection or Wi-Fi, it's at risk. In the case of unsecured public Wi-Fi, like at coffee shops, hotels and airports, this risk is even greater. Risk of what? Your data being exposed. That's where a VPN works to keep you safe. By routing your connection through its own servers, it can make you appear somewhere you're not. It will also assign you a new IP address, which makes you appear to be someone you're not. Essentially, all your traffic is encrypted, and that keeps you – and your iPad's data – safe.

Can I get a free iPad VPN? Free VPN services can be very tempting, but while there are some good options, they're all limited in some way or another. While functionality is an issue (most have data caps or throttle speeds), when considering free iPad VPNs there's a very real danger to the user. Free services on the App Store have been known to be 'fleeceware' – offering a free trial and secretly charging massive weekly fees afterwards – while other simply don't work and will give you a false sense of security. Due to the fact that you simply haven't got the configuration of a desktop Mac or PC on an iPad, there's a risk that you'll be caught out by a scammer, and any settings you're not happy with might not be available to change. For both VPNs for iPads and Android VPNs, we wholeheartedly recommend going with a paid service, or at the very least one of our top-rated free providers. Don't just search the App Store and download the first free iPad VPN you come across.

Does my iOS device have a VPN built in? Since iOS 2.0, iPhones, iPads and other portable Apple devices have supported VPN connections – but they've never come with a VPN built in. However, VPN integration is now absolutely seamless, so if you pick any of the best iPad VPN services from our list, you can be sure that you'll get – and stay – protected in seconds.