Surfshark won't log your data – it's been confirmed for a second time

Surfshark has had its no-logs policy audited for a second time, and it has been confirmed that the provider does not log or track your online activity.

Verified no-logs policies are a must-have for the best VPNs, and the frequency of audits was something of a negative for Surfshark in recent years – a second successful audit of its no-logs policy is therefore welcomed.

The assessment was completed by Deloitte and sees Surfshark continuing to operate high privacy standards.

How was Surfshark assessed?

Surfshark's systems and internal processes were thoroughly examined. Deloitte conducted staff interviews and reviewed various server types, including standard, static, and multiport VPN servers.

The provider's server configuration and deployment processes were looked at, with privacy-related settings and procedures also inspected. All this was compared to what Surfshark says in its privacy policy and it was confirmed that the two align.

Deloitte's audit found that Surfshark's no-logs policy applies to all applicable servers and infrastructure, and is enforced consistently and effectively.

Surfshark has said that the full report, titled ISAE 3000, can be read by all Surfshark users by navigating to their Surfshark account.

(Image credit: Future)

"In an era where digital privacy is constantly threatened, independent verification is a crucial pillar of trust for any digital services," said Donatas Budvytis, Chief Technology Officer at Surfshark.

"This assessment demonstrates Surfshark’s proactive approach to privacy, showing that we are continually seeking ways to fulfill our promise of not tracking nor monitoring our users' activity."

"Having Deloitte, one of the Big Four auditing firms, reconfirming that is a big confirmation of privacy and transparency to our current and future users."

Protecting privacy and security

Surfhark sits at number two in our best VPN list and also takes the crown for the fastest VPN, best streaming VPN, and best cheap VPN.

But in recent months, privacy and security has been a big focus of the provider. In April, Surfshark launched its own public DNS service.

Default DNS providers, dubbed the "phonebook" of the internet, are provided by your internet service provider. Without a VPN, your DNS queries may be tracked and logged and they pose a privacy concern.

Surfshark is the first company to launch a privacy-focused public DNS and your data will never be logged, tracked, or shared.

At the beginning of June, Surfshark Everlink was launched. This was described as an "industry-first self-healing server infrastructure" and aims to create a more reliable and stable VPN connection.

It revives a dropped VPN connection automatically and makes sure your data is never left unprotected.