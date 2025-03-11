What is Surfshark's Dynamic Multi-hop?

There's no debating that all reputable VPNs are created with the intention of enhancing the user's privacy and security online. But, some VPN providers want to shine through and go further in their quest for bulletproof online privacy. One example of this is Surfshark's Dynamic MultiHop.

Essentially, it takes the popular multihop feature (which, by the way, a lot of the best VPNs offer) and adds the benefit of customizability to it. Seeing as it encrypts your data twice and allows you to choose the servers your data will route through, Surfshark's Dynamic MultiHop is understandably attractive for privacy-focused users.

In this guide, I'll tell you everything there is to know about multi-hop and Surfshark's unique spin on it, how they work, and what their benefits are.

Surfshark: A great budget VPN

A top quality, yet surprisingly low-priced VPN, Surfshark is the best choice if you're looking to protect yourself without breaking the bank. It's got easy to use apps, super-fast connection speeds and unparalleled unblocking abilities. Plus, with plans starting at $2.19 per month, it's cheaper than the majority of its rivals. Plus, there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out before committing.

What is multi-hop?

A multi-hop VPN (also known as a double VPN) is a type of VPN that sends your data via multiple servers instead of just one. By adding an extra layer of encryption with each 'hop' or server location, it jacks up your security and privacy on the internet.

The process is simple, too. First, your data is encrypted from your device and routed via a remote VPN server – this is the first location. Next, the data is encrypted once more as it's sent through a second VPN server and then finally to the destination.

Additionally, when the data reaches its destination, this encryption is then decrypted in the reverse order it was added in, further increasing the data's overall security.

It's worth noting that a traditional VPN's ability to encrypt your data just once is typically more than enough for a vast majority of circumstances. A double VPN, therefore, is just a way to beef up your digital shield and make it absolutely impenetrable.

For instance, in the rare event one of your VPN's servers gets compromised, multi-hop would ensure your data remains private thanks to encryption by the other server. In short, bad actors will have little to no chance of exploiting your data if you use a multi-hop VPN.

What is Dynamic Multi-Hop?

Dynamic MultiHop is a feature created by Surfshark, one of the most private VPNs on the market right now. It uses the same principles as any other multi-hop VPN but allows users to create their own multihop server configuration within the Surfshark app.

Simply put, while the regular multi-hop feature pre-selects the two servers for you, Surfshark's Dynamic MultiHop allows you to select the servers manually. This way, you'll be able to fully customize your VPN connection.

Plus, the options are pretty much endless as far as creating MultiHop server pairs are concerned. That's because Surfshark is one of the few VPNs that offer servers in 100+ countries.

It's worth noting that Dynamic MultiHop has been an incredibly handy addition to Surfshark's larger Nexus package. Surfshark Nexus, for those unaware, is a unique innovation that uses Software Defined Networking (SDN) to connect all Surfshark servers to a single, global network.

Dynamic MultiHop is available on all Surfshark apps, so you can use it to boost your online privacy regardless of whether you have an Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows, or Mac.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Should I use Dynamic MultiHop?

Dynamic MultiHop is a great tool for privacy-conscious users. By routing your data through two servers instead of one, websites or online services will be tricked into thinking that you're browsing from two locations. This massively minimizes the risks of cybercriminals, including hackers and ISPs, snooping on your data and tracking your online activities.

This feature can be particularly life-changing for those who are using VPNs in places where they may be spied on. These include countries such as China and Russia, where VPN usage is outlawed and who are generally known for being privacy-invasive.

In addition to cranking up your privacy, Dynamic MultiHop can also lead to improved speeds. How? Well, given that you're able to choose both the servers in a multihop pair, you can pick those that work best for your location. This will help you sidestep ISP throttling and enjoy your connection to the fullest.

(Image credit: Future)

How to use Surfshark's Dynamic MultiHop

Not only has Surfshark increased its credentials as one of the most secure VPNs by adding Dynamic MultiHop, but it also made sure to make the feature simple to use, even for VPN beginners. Here's all that you need to do to get Dynamic MultiHop rolling: