Dark mode comes to ExpressVPN – here's how to get it

ExpressVPN has unveiled its new Themes feature for its iOS and Android apps. The app can now be viewed in dark mode, something ExpressVPN described as "much anticipated."

The provider's UI makes it one of the best VPNs out there and these updates give users a more customizable VPN experience.

The new features follow an overhaul of the ExpressVPN UI back in May. Amongst other updates, the app was redesigned to include a map and a speed test tool was added.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN / Future)

"Much anticipated" dark mode

The biggest news from this small update is the introduction of dark mode for ExpressVPN's iOS apps. The feature, which was already available on Android, is known as Twilight mode and is designed to reduce eye strain in low-light environments.

Themes allow you to personalize your ExpressVPN mobile interface. As well as Twilight, other mode options include Sand, Midnight, Sky, and System Default.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN / Future)

You can also edit the ExpressVPN app icon. The choices are Classic, Dynamic, Neon, and Grey.

You can select your preferred customization in the Appearance section of the Profile tab. You can also edit directly from the home screen by clicking the edit symbol in the top right of the screen.

ExpressVPN said it wanted to "combine functionality with user-centric design" and make its app "more comfortable and visually accessible" through in-app customization options.

Themes is available to all iOS users now and will reach all Android users this week. Ensure you have updated your ExpressVPN app to receive the new appearances.

(Image credit: Future)

Shay Peretz, Chief Information Officer at ExpressVPN, said: "The introduction of Themes is the next step in our continued commitment to product improvement at ExpressVPN."

"Following a host of recent user interface improvements, we hope this new feature will give even greater usability to our mobile users."

"Whether you’re using ExpressVPN at night, during travel, or just prefer a different look, the new options including ‘Sky’ and ‘Twilight’ ensure your experience is smooth, stylish, and easier on the eyes."

"Security and style can – and should – go hand in hand. We remain committed to both, with privacy continuing to be our top priority."

A great mobile VPN

ExpressVPN has the best mobile VPN apps of any provider. Simplicity is a key part of what ExpressVPN does. When you open the app, you're greeted with a big on/off button.

Click it, and you'll be connected to the "best server" for you and that's it – your data is protected.

But behind this simplicity lies a fairly customizable app. The row of tabs at the bottom of the screen allow you to easily access settings, a speed test, and help. You can select one of ExpressVPN's 3,000+ servers easily from the home screen and its new map clearly shows you where in the world you're connected to.

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best iPhone VPN and it sits at number two on our best Android VPN list. You can protect up to 8 devices with post-quantum encryption and the Lightway protocol makes ExpressVPN super fast.

At $4.99 per month, ExpressVPN isn't one of the best cheap VPNs. But you'll get a quality VPN packed full of features.