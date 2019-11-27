Best Black Friday VPN deals in 2019

Are you worried your Internet service provider is logging your browsing? Do you often connect to the internet from airports and hotels? Have a hankering for overseas video streams? Then you may want to consider one of our best VPN services, especially with Black Friday deals in full swing.

We've combed the internet for the best VPN Black Friday deals and come up with what's below. All offer unlimited access to VPN servers in many countries from five or seven devices simultaneously.

Mind you, many VPN services don't offer any Black Friday sales at all, so you won't get the full range of available providers. But we're perfectly comfortable recommending TunnelBear, CyberGhost, ProtonVPN or Norton Secure VPN.

VPN Black Friday deals happening now

Norton Secure VPN 1-year plan: Was $80 now $29.99

Norton's VPN service, provided by its subsidiary SurfEasy, was already one of the best bargains among consumer VPN services. This $30 deal for five devices is a no-brainer.

CyberGhost 1-year subscription: Was $66, now $33

Romanian-German VPN provider lets you connect up to seven devices at once, does a good job of letting you stream Netflix from overseas and has a bright, user-friendly interface.

TunnelBear 1-year subscription: Was $60 now $49.99

The most user-friendly VPN service is known for its Black Friday sales, and this year's no exception. TunnelBear doesn't try to evade Netflix blocks, but is otherwise thoroughly reliable and reachable.