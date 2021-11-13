The best cooling mattress in 2021: cool beds for hot sleepers

Cooling mattresses are designed to help you stay cool and comfortable throughout the night so that you don’t wake up sweating, kicking off the covers, or tossing and turning because you’re too warm. So if you are looking for the best mattress for hot sleepers, a dedicated cooling model is the right choice. You’ll find many big-name brands behind the top-rated cooling mattresses too, including Tempur-Pedic, Serta and GhostBed.

From innovative materials that promote better airflow to temperature regulating technologies, the best cooling mattresses quickly dissipate body heat for a more refreshing sleep. And if you aren’t waking up because you’re warm, your sleep will be deeper and less disturbed. Research shows that temperature affects both sleep quality and duration (how long you sleep for), so if you are a hot sleeper, making the switch to a proper cooling mattress is a wise investment.

In this best cooling mattress guide, we look at the top options for a range of budgets. While cooling models aren’t as cheap as other types, there are a couple of affordable models below that punch above their weight in terms of cooling power versus value for money. All of our top options come on a trial basis too, and if you change your mind, you will get a refund and the mattress will be collected. How long should you trial it for? At least 30 consecutive nights to make sure it really is the most effective and best cooling mattress for you.

1. Eight Sleep The Pod Pro cooling mattress The best cooling mattress with integrated sleep tracking Specifications Material: Memory foam mattress; hub hydro-engine Firmness (1-10): 6.5 Sizes: 4 (full - Cal king) Depth: 12 inches Availability: Online Trial length: 100 nights Warranty: Two-year warranty on the tech layer and Hub; 10-year warranty on the foam mattress Best for: All hot sleepers; couples with different temperature needs; those who want a smart bed that cools and heats MSRP: $2,795 - $3,495 Reasons to buy + Cools (and heats) each side individually + Individual sleep tracking + Silent wake-up alarms Reasons to avoid - Lack of edge support

Eight Sleep’s The Pod set out to revolutionize the way beds regulate body temperature during sleep and it succeeded with the Pro version of its cooling mattress system. So if you want a high-tech cooling mattress that offers biometric tracking and customized sleeping temperatures, The Eight Sleep smart mattress delivers on all fronts... but at a cost.

The Eight Sleep app pairs with the bed’s sensors to monitor whether you’ve fallen asleep or woken up, and will adjust the mattress temperature accordingly. The app also produces a nightly sleep score based on your awake and asleep times, heart rate, body temperature and in-bed movements. The Pod Pro also features environment sensors that measure the room temperature, humidity, and local weather to react intelligently - a fantastic help when you’re trying to sleep during a heatwave.

The 12-inch tall Pod Pro mattress is constructed from memory foam and polyfoam layers that work with the Hub’s hydro engines that pump water to the Active Grid. It starts with a one-inch cotton ComfortBlend integrated mattress topper that provides pressure point relief and features built-in sensors that track biometrics. Next up is a one-inch comfort foam layer that also has Eight Sleep’s Active Grid tech built into it, then you’ll get another one-inch of Supportive Ari Technology, a four-inch layer of transitional polyfoam and a four-inch supportive foam base.

The Hub should be small enough to either fit on your nightstand or you can place it on the floor next to your bed, and it only needs to be refilled every two or three months. Water flows from the Hub into the ActiveGrid layers to either heat or cool the mattress. If you plan on sharing this mattress with your partner, you can each customize the temperature on your side of the bed. This is ideal if you sleep hot but your partner sleeps cool. The Eight Sleep Pod Pro also performs well on motion isolation and pressure relief.

Overall, this is a good cooling mattress for sleepers of varying sizes, but stomach sleepers might find it too soft. During our user review analysis, customers praised the Pod Pro’s ability to regulate temperature controls. The only downside is the Hub and Active Grid technology are only covered under a two-year warranty, you might have to spend more if these need repairing in a few years. The Pod Pro is also expensive - though still half the price of the Tempur Breeze below - with a queen size retailing for $3,095. It’s a big investment to make, but if heat is your biggest sleep killer, then this is well worth the price to start sleeping deeply again.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur Breeze Luxe The best cooling mattress for hot sleepers with aches and pains Specifications Material: Memory foam Firmness (1-10): 5-7, depending on the model Sizes: 6 (twin long - split Cal king) Availability: Online and in-store Trial length: 90 nights Warranty: 10 years Best for: all sleepers; people with hot flashes or night sweats; hot sleepers with aches and pains MSRP: $4,799 to $9,598 Reasons to buy + Two levels of cooling power + Your choice of firmness + Excellent pressure relief Reasons to avoid - Average warranty for the price - Shorter trial period

The Tempur-Pedic LUXEbreeze is the best cooling mattress for very hot sleepers as it guarantees to feel up to 8° cooler than comparable Tempur beds. The LUXEbreeze has a luxurious feel, offers good back support and pain-relieving pressure, and is made with a layer of ventilated material to further boost breathability.

On the top sits a zip-off SmartClimate cover designed with cooling fibers, meaning it instantly feels cool against your skin. There’s also a layer of Tempur PureCool and phase change material to absorb extra heat and humidity, and to promote better airflow. (The more freely air flows within your mattress, the cooler it will be.) That’s followed by a pressure-relieving ventilated layer sat on a breathable base for enhanced pressure relief across your back, neck and hips.

The Tempur LUXEbreeze comes in your choice of soft or firm. The soft version is good for side sleepers, those who want a plush feel, and for people with a lighter bodyweight. The firm version is recommended for back sleepers, heavier sleepers, people with low back pain, and those who just enjoy sleeping on a firm mattress. Both the soft and firm LUXEbreeze have attracted good user reviews for motion isolation, so your partner shouldn’t wake you up when they get in or out of bed.

Speaking of user reviews, the LUXEbreeze has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, generated from over 580 user reviews at the time of writing (November 2021). Customers praise its pressure relief abilities, as well as how cool to the touch it remains throughout the night.

This is a heavy and expensive mattress, so it’s only right that Tempur-Pedic offers free white glove delivery in 48 states. Overall, the Tempur-Pedic LUXEbreeze offers good pressure relief for all sleeping positions (stomach, back, side). Some users complained that their mattress took a few weeks to break in and that edge support is lacking, but not everyone agreed on this. Overall, if you want the best cooling mattress to help you sleep comfortably and you’re experiencing physical aches and pains, the Tempur Breeze is the right choice for you. For the latest savings on this model, read our guide to the best Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sales.

3. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid cooling mattress The best affordable cooling mattress Specifications Material: Memory foam and coils Firmness (1-10): 6 Sizes: 6 (twin - cal king) Availability: Online Trial length: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years Best for: All sleepers MSRP: $999 - $1,699 Reasons to buy + Good motion isolation + Top-notch pressure relief + Great performance at a good price Reasons to avoid - Might be too firm for side sleepers

Hybrids are great for offering proper back support and tend to provide a cooler sleeping experience than even the best memory foam mattresses. The 12-inch high Cocoon by Sealy Chill is a reliable and affordable cooling mattress with impressive features for the lower price. The Chill is a great choice for combination sleepers, those of an average weight, and couples looking for good motion transfer plus cooling.

The Cocoon Chill magic begins with a cover designed to remain cool to the touch during sleep. That’s followed by two layers of the brand’s Phase Change Material pressure-relieving memory foam. This dissipates body heat while adapting to your unique body shape, supporting your spine in various sleeping positions. It also provides a comfy ‘sink-in’ feeling but with that all-important spinal support, particularly for back sleepers.

The Cocoon Chill cooling mattress has a core layer made up of eight-inch pocketed coils, there to provide a slightly bouncier feel hybrid while promoting good airflow. The firmer coils along the steel perimeter provide reinforced edge-support, meaning you can both sleep right up to the edge and use every inch of your bed space.

Compared to other models in our best cooling mattress guide, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill is very well priced for the cooling tech on offer, with a queen usually clocking in at around $1,000 during the sales. (Use our guide to the best Cocoon by Sealy mattress sales and deals for the latest offers.) After analyzing user reviews, we did spot some minor complaints that the mattress isn’t firm enough for stomach sleepers, or that side sleepers who enjoy a softer mattress found it too firm in the shoulder and hips areas. However overall the user reviews are positive and praising of the cooling comfort in relation to a more affordable price for a cooling mattress.

4. GhostBed Luxe The best cooling mattress for side sleepers Specifications Material: Memory foam Firmness (1-10): 5-6 Sizes: 7 (twin - split king) Availability: Online Trial length: 101 nights Warranty: 25 years Best for: Side sleepers; restless sleepers; couples **MSRP:** $1,795 - $3,900 Reasons to buy + Contours to your body + Great for couples and restless sleepers + Particularly comfy for side sleepers Reasons to avoid - Perhaps too soft for heavier bodies

Not only is the GhostBed Luxe one of our best cooling mattresses, it also features highly in our guide to the best mattresses in a box as a superb luxury option for anyone who enjoys a softer, more snugly bed. The 13-inch tall GhostBed Luxe is constructed with seven individual layers of cooling and comfort elements, creating a cool yet cradling effect along your body.

For a memory foam mattress, the GhostBed Luxe is decidedly cool, and has good edge support so you can spread out and use every inch. It’s also highly rated for motion transfer, so it’s good for couples who toss and turn throughout the night, or those sleepers who share their bed with pets.

The GhostLuxe cooling mattress uses a material technology called Ghost Ice Fabric. This is made from polyester and viscose with a plush feel that’s cool to the touch. That’s followed by one inch of cooling fiber, then one inch of gel memory foam. The Ghost Ice Layer features patent-pending thermo-sensitivity technology that senses heat while you sleep and adjusts the mattress to keep you cooler.

The GhostBed Luxe’s gel memory foam layer adapts to your body, relieving major pressure points (hips, back, shoulders), eliminating any physical discomfort that may cause you to toss and turn while trying to find a comfy position to drop off in. After that comes a Ghost Bounce Layer which helps you to get out of bed more easily as it doesn’t have that deep sinking feeling most foam models have. Finally, the support layer is 7.5 inches tall and ensures the mattress remains durable for the long-haul.

When evaluating user reviews, we found that GhostBed Luxe customers enjoyed how supportive it is ᠆ particularly for the spine ᠆ while alleviating pressure and evenly distributing body weight across the mattress. This in turns helps prevent premature sagging and also spreads out wear and tear, so the cooling mattress lasts longer. It’s also a great option for side sleepers because of the high levels of cushioning around the hips and knees. But for hot sleepers who want a firmer mattress, or for stomach sleepers or those who weigh heavier than average, the GhostBed Luxe might be too soft. This one comes on a 101-night trial and is covered by a generous 25-year warranty.

5. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Hybrid mattress The best luxury cooling mattress with your choice of firmness Specifications Material: Memory foam and coils Firmness (1-10): 2-8 depending on model Sizes: 10 (twin - RV bunk) Availability: Online and in showrooms Trial length: 120 nights Warranty: 10 years Best for: All sleeping positions MSRP: $999 - $2,199 Reasons to buy + Three firmness levels + Supportive for most sleepers + Advanced cooling fabric tech Reasons to avoid - Not great for motion isolation - Poor edge support

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Hybrid is a cooling memory foam and innerspring mattress that provides a comfy sleeping space for anyone who switches sleep positions in the night and is always kicking off the covers because they’re too warm. The Aurora Hybrid cooling mattress comes in three levels of firmness (soft, medium, firm) and a guide on the brand’s website will help you choose the right feel for your body and sleep position. It comes on a 120-night trial, which is one of the longest in this guide (though it doesn’t compete with the industry best of 365 nights+).

This 13.5-inch hybrid starts with a 1.5-inch layer of CopperFlex foam for added pressure relief, but copper also has antimicrobial elements, making this a good choice for fresher sleep. The brand’s own TitanCool proprietary foam is infused with cooling gel beads that liquefy at higher temperatures, so they adapt to your environment and body temperature while you sleep.

After that, the mattress has two inches of responsive foam followed by a one-inch gel foam layer. They sit on top of 1,032 coils to deliver all-over support and pressure relief across your hips, back, shoulders and knees. A 3/4-inch memory foam base provides durability for the coil layer.

The Brooklyn Aurora cooling mattress ensures the spine is aligned for side sleepers, while hot back sleepers will get ample lower back support and constant pressure relief. That coil layer adds bounce and is fast to respond to your every move too, making it a good pick for combination sleepers who switch sleeping positions. If you’re a stomach sleeper, go for the firm version for maximum comfort and alignment.

From our analysis of user reviews, customers seem to relish the advanced cooling tech of the Brooklyn Aurora, and how it has an affordable price tag (especially when on sale) compared to similar models - a queen retails for $1,749. Some customers complained that Aurora was too bouncy, particularly the soft version, but body weight and sleeping position should be taken into consideration here. The Aurora also gets high marks for its cool-touch surface, and how it comes in your choice of three different firmness levels.

What are the benefits of a cooling mattress? Sleeping cool helps you drift off quicker, as your body will be at the right temperature for sleep. But some of us naturally ‘run hot’, and this gets even worse when we’re tucked up in bed. Outside of a cooling mattress, keeping your bedroom at a sleep-friendly temperature of 65-72 degrees Fahrenheit will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer. Cooling mattresses are designed to dissipate heat and promote better airflow, all to help you remain cooler during your time in bed. There’s a difference between the very best cooling mattresses and breathable mattresses though, which is why we have compiled this guide. The Eight Sleep and Tempur Breeze Luxe are leagues ahead of their competitors when it comes to proper cooling power, but they are very expensive. However we’d argue that if your sleep is disturbed most nights because you wake up feeling too hot, then choosing a great cooling mattress is a brilliant investment in your health and wellbeing. Aside from helping you to remain at the right temperature for sleeping, cooling mattresses have many of the same benefits as standard models: good pressure relief, support for your entire body, and they promote healthy spine alignment, protecting your posture during sleep. We recommend only choosing a cooling mattress that comes on a risk-free trial basis. That way, you’ll get to put it to the test during the trial period to be sure that it really does help you sleep cooler. If not, you can return it during the trial for a refund.

How to care for your cooling mattress

The advice here depends on which type you’re thinking of buying, as a cooling mattress system such as the Eight Sleep Pod Pro will have different care guidelines to a more ‘normal’ model like the Cocoon by Sealy Chill. So first of all, read the manufacturer’s guidelines to cleaning and caring and follow those above all other advice. Read our how to clean a mattress feature for extra pointers.

We recommend buying one of the best mattress protectors you can afford, as these will keep your cooling bed safe from spills, stains, bacteria and dust mites. You especially need to use a good one during the trial period as some brands will only accept a returned cooling mattress if it’s in pristine condition. Always read the terms and conditions before buying.

Depending on whether you have bought a foam or hybrid cooling mattress, you will either need to flip it or rotate it regularly to spread out wear and tear. Not all of them can be flipped, so read our feature answering how often should you rotate your mattress for more guidance.

Lastly, ensure you have the best pillow for sleeping cooler too, as choosing the wrong one can overheat you even though your mattress is working hard to keep you cool during sleep.

