How do cooling mattresses work?

For those who run hot at night, a cool sleep surface is essential for getting a decent sleep. The benefits of cooling mattresses for hot sleepers might seem obvious, but how do they really work?

Many of this year’s best mattresses for all sleep types and budgets feature cooling technology and materials, from copper-infused foam to cooling gel and synthetic fibers. And while it's great to be aware of these, it's also useful to know how exactly these properties keep you cool at night so you can understand which option is best for you.

As someone how specializes in writing about the best cooling mattresses on the market, I have analyzed the features they include to help you understand how different types of cooling mattresses work, who the various options are best suited to and what are the best deals to shop today.

What are cooling mattresses?

A cooling mattress is any form of bed that has been specifically designed to provide a cool-to-touch sleep surface and keep your body at an optimal sleeping temperature (which experts say is 68 and 77 F) through the night – a godsend for year-round hot sleepers.

The best cooling mattresses have features that set them apart from other mattresses, which include temperature-balancing materials, open-cell structures, cooling gels and smart tech – all of which contribute to their cooling power.

4 types of cooling mattresses and how they work

1. Cooling mattresses with breathable materials

Creating a cooling mattress means that each material going into it must contribute to the main aim of keeping sleepers cool. This is why natural materials, ‘cool-to-touch’ textiles and moisture wicking fabrics are all used in mattress fillings and covers.

Within your cooling mattress, copper-infused layers and graphite-infused foam are often used. Remember these elements from high school chemistry class? It’s surprising how much science goes into crafting a mattress that can effectively keep you cool at night.

Natural mattress fillings such as wool in sprung mattresses and natural coverings like cotton, rather than polyester, can also help regulate temperature at night. While moisture-wicking materials like silk and linen draw moisture away from the body to stop you waking up feeling clammy and uncomfortable.

There are also some synthetic materials that can reduce the heat at night, including temperature-regulating materials like gel-infused memory foam (more on that below).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, phase-change materials (PCM), which change from one 'phase' to another (think of how water can change to ice) to absorb and release heat, are used by leading brands like Saatva and Beautyrest as they can help regulate temperature throughout the night. These materials are usually used in covers of cooling mattresses or offered as optional upgrades.

As mattress technology develops, we're also seeing more unusual cooling materials emerge, including Celliant. For example, in our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review, we were impressed by its Celliant infused cover. The thermo-reactive minerals in Celliant convert body heat into infrared energy, which is then reflected back into the body. The goal when used in mattresses is to improve thermoregulation and blood circulation and, in turn, aid restful sleep and promote wellbeing. An added bonus is that Celliant also wicks away moisture and dries fabrics quickly, which equals a more comfortable sleep for hot sleepers.

2. Cooling mattresses with open structures

While many mattresses might appear similar to the untrained eye, their structure has a big influence over how cool they feel.

Innerspring mattresses generally promote the most airflow out of all mattress types due to the empty space between the coils. When it comes to the benefits for hot sleepers, these open structures in the mattress mean they won't trap body heat, which can be an issue with many all-foam mattresses. Think about it – foam is akin to sponge which, of course, is known to absorb liquids and air around it.

Generally best hybrid mattresses (which include both coils and foam) featuring individually wrapped coil layers offer good airflow, too. In fact, the majority of our top-rated cooling mattresses are hybrids. The coil layers in these mattresses help to dissipate any heat that would otherwise get trapped in foam (unless, that is, the foam has specialized features to help cooling).

3. Cooling mattresses with cooling gel

Many sleepers love memory foam for its cradling comfort and pressure relieving nature, and it would be unfair for those who run hot at night to miss out on those benefit's because of the foam’s tendency to trap heat.

To combat this, sleep brands often add polymer gel with heat-dissipating properties to their memory foam mattresses and cooling gel mattress toppers to offer people the best of both worlds – comfort and cooling.

It is worth noting that if adding gel to memory foam is the sole means of temperature control, it won't likely offer the best cooling properties. The best cooling bed toppers use cooling gel in conjunction with other cooling features.

(Image credit: Ghostbed)

For example, our top-rated cooling mattress, the GhostBed Luxe, has a top layer made from 'Ghost Ice' fabric followed by one inch of cooling fiber, then one inch of gel memory foam. Below that is the brand's patented Ghost Ice thermo-sensitivity technology, which is meant to absorb and disperse body heat. Below that is a two inch layer of gel memory foam. In our GhostBed Luxe mattress review, we found this combination of materials created a successful cooling mattress.

There's also another cooling memory foam mattress that we rated as among the best memory foam mattresses of 2024. The Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress is an all-foam bed but features a phase-change material cover. This wicks away sweat and heat over the course of the night, and our expert noted that it's a more affordable option available.

4. Cooling mattresses with smart temperature control

Since sleeping hot year-round is a common affliction, cooling technology has been a priority in the development of smart mattresses.

This means there are now many smart mattresses available with manual and automatic temperature control. Some even go as far as having independent heating and cooling for each side of the bed, making them perfect for couples where one runs hot while the other needs a warmer sleeping environment.

These mattresses have built-in digital cooling systems that circulate air and are controlled via handheld remotes or smartphone apps, meaning you can directly adjust the temperature of your mattress to suit your preference.

Sleep Number and Eight Sleep are two of the leading brands in the smart cooling mattress sector, offering state-of-the-art cooling technology.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Who are cooling mattresses best for?

There is a myriad of reasons you might end up feeling hot while you sleep, from your environment, any health conditions to fluctuations in hormones.

Both anxiety and menopause can induce night sweats, while there are prescription drugs, including some pain relievers and antidepressants, that increase body temperature or make it harder to regulate. Fortunately, a cooling mattress can help in all of these situations, as a cool-to-touch sleep surface will feel like a blessing.

Medical causes aside, some people just naturally sleep hot which can disrupt their rest. If this is you, a cooling mattress can help you regulate your body temperature to ensure you sleep more peacefully.

Finally, people who share a bed can sleep hotter due to combined body heat, regardless of the temperature outside. In this situation, a mattress with strong cooling qualities would be great for couples who are struggling with feeling too warm during the course of the night.

How much do cooling mattresses cost?

While there are various options available, the type of cooling mattress you opt for will naturally have an impact on the price you pay.

You can get smart mattresses with integrated cooling technology that automatically adjusts the temperature of your bed throughout the night while you sleep. However, this tech doesn't come cheap. Beds from leading smart cooling bed brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number can reach upwards of $5000 – which is a big investment.

If you’re not so concerned about your bed tracking everything from your heart rate to your head position, you can get a simple cooling mattress for much less. Excluding smart cooling beds, mattresses in our best cooling mattress guide sit in the mid range price point, with queen size options available for $1,500 or less.

Top cooling mattress deals today

GhostBed Luxe: was from $2,295 now from $1,377 at GhostBed

The GhostBed Luxe is a great mattress for side and back sleepers and couples who require strong motion isolation. GhostBed has an evergreen sale on the Luxe model, meaning you can always bag a good discount. There is currently a generous 40% discount on all sizes. This brings the queen down from $2,595 to $1,557, and you'll also receive two free Luxury GhostPillows with your order. The benefits are also pretty good, with a 101-night trial and a 25-year warranty.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: was from $1,696 now $999 at Nectar

Nectar made the Premier Copper with advanced cooling technology in the form of a polyethylene-and-copper blend top cover, which is subtly cool to the touch. This month’s Nectar mattress sales are big, knocking up 67% off mattresses. This brings a queen size Nectar Premier Copper mattress down to $1,249 (was $3,424) – it’s not a glitch, just huge savings, making this a great time to invest in a new cooling Nectar mattress.