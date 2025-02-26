Hot sleeper? An organic mattress could be the answer to cooler nights — here’s why

If you're a hot sleeper and an eco-conscious shopper, we may have found the perfect solution to your sleep woes; an organic mattress. Organic mattresses contain naturally temperature regulating materials, such as organic wool and cotton.

The best mattresses of the year for all sleep needs and budgets come with some degree of temperature regulation. However, organic mattresses in particular offer reliable cooling, thanks to the inclusion of temperature regulating materials like wool, cotton and latex. Organic materials wick away moisture from the body and keep temperatures steady all night long.

If you're looking for a cooling sleep solution in this month's mattress sales, an organic mattress could be the way to go. Here's how an organic mattress can keep you cool without harming the planet.

What is an organic mattress?

An organic mattress is made from natural, non-toxic materials instead of synthetic materials. Organic mattresses are often made from certified organic materials like cotton, wool and latex that are naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, which helps temperature regulation. The best organic mattresses come from brands like Avocado, Nolah, Birch and Naturepedic and tend to be latex innerspring hybrid mattresses for enhanced comfort.

How an organic mattress helps you sleep cool

There are a range of organic materials that naturally enhance cooling in mattresses. Here's how they do it...

(Image credit: Avocado Green)

Moisture wicking materials

Hydrophilic in nature, organic materials like bamboo and wool tend to be moisture wicking. To get technical, this is because tiny spaces between the fibers in these natural materials act like channels to draw moisture away from the skin and spread it across the fabric, allowing it to evaporate more quickly. What this means for you is a fresher sleep surface as the material absorbs and disperses any sweat your body produces overnight.

Naturally breathable fabrics

Other organic materials like cotton are naturally breathable. Natural fabrics often have a looser weave, allowing for better air circulation compared to tightly woven synthetic fabrics. Air is able to circulate freely through the fabric and heat is able to escape. Natural, breathable materials improve ventilation in a mattress, providing a cooler sleep surface and preventing overheating through the night.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Open structure for airflow

Many organic mattresses are hybrids, which mean that they are crafted from a combination of coils and foam. Individually encased spring coils enhance airflow through the mattress, releasing heat and helping to keep the surface cool.



However, not all organic mattresses are hybrids and that doesn't mean that they aren't naturally cooling. Natural latex, for example, is used in place of synthetic memory foam in many organic mattresses to provide cushioning and enhance airflow. Latex is a natural material derived from the sap of rubber trees, and it keeps you cool due to its open-cell structure. Essentially, the tiny air pockets within the latex foam enable air to flow freely, making it a breathable material that regulates temperature well.

(Image credit: Birch)

What are the other benefits of sleeping on an organic mattress?

Alongside being naturally temperature regulating, organic materials are naturally hypoallergenic, which means that they deter common allergens, such as dust mites and pollen. A hypoallergenic mattress is also resistant to mould and bacteria. This is especially beneficial if you suffer from respiratory issues or allergies that disrupt your sleep. However, everybody can benefit from a cleaner sleep environment that is more conducive to relaxing, healthy ZZZs.

Other cooling materials and methods to look for in a mattress

(Image credit: Future / Becks Shepherd)

High conductivity elements

Mattress manufacturers are becoming increasingly innovative with the cooling technology they use to keep hot sleepers cool. Memory foam is renowned for holding on to heat, but many sleepers crave the cushioning comfort this materials offers. So manufacturers looked to find a way to bring sleepers a balance of cooling and the cradling hug of memory foam. Enter copper and graphite foam. Copper and graphite filaments are often infused into mattress foams or weaved into textile fibers as these elements have high thermal conductivity. This means they absorb heat and disperse it across the mattress surface, conduct it away from the body so you remain cool through the night.

Smart cooling technology

The best smart beds and mattresses on the market today feature cutting edge technology targeting climate control. These mattresses or mattress covers have water or fan based systems that adjust the temperature of your bed around bedtime. Some also have active temperature control. This means sensors track your temperature through the night and the mattress adjusts accordingly to keep you at an optimal sleep temperature. Of course, unlike the natural cooling offered by organic mattresses, these smart beds use electricity.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Celliant

In contrast to the naturally-occurring materials discussed above, Celliant is a synthetic fiber made from a blend of thermo-reactive minerals and embedded into mattress fabrics. This fiber captures body heat and coverts it into infrared energy. It holds this energy and releases it once the body cools down to improve thermoregulation through the night. Celliant is primarily used in our #1 best cooling mattress of the year, the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress.