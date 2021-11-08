Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals just announced — including this $299 bundle

Nintendo is offering a sneak peek of its upcoming Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. The savings won’t go live until November 21, but Nintendo has already confirmed what discounts will be available on the Nintendo Switch console and a range of must-have first-party games.

The headline offer is the aptly named Black Friday bundle. Costing $299, this package comes with a standard Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. The bundle saves you $70 — essentially the game and the online membership are included at no additional cost.

That’s not the only deal that Nintendo has confirmed. You’ll also be able to get $20 off select games. These aren’t bargain-bin titles either, some of the best Nintendo Switch games are included in this promotion such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2. This deal will also launch on November 21 and runs until the day after Black Friday, November 27.

Additional deals running from November 21-27 include $40 off Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which brings the augmented-reality toy down to $59, and $25 off Ring Fit Adventure, which drops the home-exercise game down to $54. All of these deals are subject to availability and will be offered by participating retailers, so they won’t be exclusive to the Nintendo Store.

While the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle is not a new deal, it’s been offered in previous years, we’re glad to see it returning. Getting any sort of saving on Nintendo’s wildly popular home console/handheld hybrid is rare so a $70 discount is nothing to sniff at.

Unfortunately, the odds of a Nintendo Switch OLED discount are almost zero, but some retailers may hold a Nintendo Switch OLED restock to mark the annual sales event. Nintendo's refreshed Switch has been out of stock pretty much since it launched, so securing one at retail price should be considered essentially a bargain.

These offers from Nintendo won’t be the only Black Friday gaming deals available over the next few weeks. In fact, several retailers have already started offering money off Switch games and accessories, so make sure to check our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals hub to start saving money right now.