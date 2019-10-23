Snag a Free Echo Dot with This Early Black Friday Deal

The newly unveiled Tile Stickers make it easier than ever to track anything and everything. And for a limited time, you can get our favorite compact smart speaker for free when you buy a Tile Sticker multi-pack.

Amazon is currently offering the Tile Sticker 4-Pack and Echo Dot 3rd Gen bundle for $59.99. The Tile Sticker Sticker 4-Pack alone retails for $59.99, so this deal nets you a free Echo Dot. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this bundle and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this month.

Tile Sticker 4-Pack with Echo Dot Bundle: was $109 now $59

Easily find your misplaced items with Tile Stickers. Use the Tile app from your smartphone to locate missing items. For a limited time, get a free Echo Dot when you buy a 4-pack of these adhesive Bluetooth trackers.



We tested the Tile Sticker and were impressed by its two-way find feature, easy-to-use mobile companion app and waterproof design. Other Tiles deliver better range, but the Sticker still performed well enough in our initial testing.

Tile Stickers have a 3M adhesive back that attaches to any device or object for up to three years. These smart find anything trackers are great for use on your laptop, DSLR camera, luggage, and remote controls. Should you ever misplace something, simply use your smartphone to make the Tile Sticker ring to locate it.

The free Amazon Echo Dot included in this bundle makes a great addition to any home. It's the Editor's Choice compact smart speaker.

