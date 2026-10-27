Black Friday is still a month away but that doesn't mean you have to wait to snap up a quality mattress at a low cost. I tested the EGOHOME Black 12" Mattress, now down to $329.99 (was $559) in a queen at Amazon, and this budget-friendly memory foam mattress proved to me that you don't need to splurge for support and comfort.

In fact, the EGOHOME Black 12" Mattress impressed me so much that it's vying for a place in our guide to the best mattresses of 2026. A body-contouring feel and medium-firm support mean it's a great choice for most sleep positions — and in this new deal, it's perfect for a lot of budgets.

But I can't guarantee the discount will be around for long, as it may shoot back up to its typical sale price of $369.99. My advice? Snap up this great mattress deal before it's too late.

Why I'd buy the EGOHOME Black 12" Mattress

The EGOHOME memory foam mattress has supportive edges for sleeping and sitting (Image credit: Future)

There are plenty of reasons to buy the EGOHOME Black 12" Memory Foam Mattress. But let's start with why you should shop right now: that price. This sale means that the EGOHOME Black 12" Mattress, already one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy, is even cheaper than usual.

Last Black Friday, the brand dropped a queen size to $333. So this $329.99 queen-sized deal is even better than the biggest sale of 2025. And I predict that over the next few weeks the price will shoot back up to $369.99 (the usual sale price). Act fast if you want a mattress bargain this October.

The only downside to purchasing from Amazon is that the brand benefits, such as the 10-year warranty and the 100-night sleep trial that EGOHOME offers, aren't always guaranteed. If this is a dealbreaker, I suggest you pay a little more and buy the Black 12" Memory Foam Mattress for $341.10 in a queen at EGOHOME with code SLEEP2026.

(Image credit: EGOHOME)

As for why you should buy this mattress for your sleep, the EGOHOME Black 12" Memory Foam is one of the best memory foam mattresses thanks to its balance of medium-firm support and body-contouring comfort.

During my time as lead tester for our EGOHOME 12" Black Memory Foam mattress review, I found the mattress to be comfortable in all sleep positions (back, stomach, and side).

It also exhibited amazing edge support. It's sturdy right up to the sides for sleeping, sitting, and getting in and out of bed. The only downside is that it doesn't have the best temperature regulation, despite the graphene-infused cover. You'll need breathable sheets to avoid sweaty nights.

Want a budget bed with more cooling?

As I mentioned above, the EGOHOME is a great budget pick for support, but I would stay clear if you want one of the best cooling mattresses. Instead, check out this deal...

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