Black Friday might not officially be here just yet, but early deals are already going live, making now a great time to shop for savings on some of the best Roku and Fire TV streaming devices. From entry-level streamers to premium 4K players and soundbars, there’s already plenty worth checking out.

These devices also bring together all your favorite streaming apps in one place, from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV to various free and live TV services. They’re a simple way to upgrade your entertainment setup without spending a fortune.

Below are the best Roku and Fire TV Black Friday deals I’ve found so far, including early discounts worth taking advantage of before the official sale begins. I’d recommend shopping early rather than waiting until the big day, as popular devices could sell out and some discounts may not stick around.

Best Roku streaming device deals

Roku Streaming Stick HD: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Roku Streaming Stick HD is a simple, affordable way to bring streaming to an older TV. It plugs straight into your HDMI port, giving you access to popular apps, hundreds of free live TV channels and voice search. It also comes with a remote that controls your TV's power and volume. Read more Read less ▼

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $59 now $34 at Amazon This Roku Streaming Stick is a neat little upgrade for any 4K TV, giving you access to your favorite streaming apps without adding extra clutter around your setup. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for sharper, more vibrant pictures, while long-range Wi-Fi helps keep your streams running smoothly. You also get a voice remote with TV controls. Read more Read less ▼

Roku Ultra - Ultimate Streaming Player: was $149 now $88 at Amazon Want to get the best possible streaming experience from your TV? The Roku Ultra is the brand's most powerful streaming player, offering 4K picture quality, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, plus faster app loading. It also comes with a rechargeable Voice Remote Pro featuring backlit buttons, hands-free controls and a handy lost remote finder. Read more Read less ▼

Roku Smart TV 32-Inch Select Series: was $179 now $99 at Amazon If you need a smaller TV for a bedroom, kitchen or spare room, the Roku 32-Inch Select Series Smart TV is a straightforward, budget-friendly option, with a built-in streaming platform, access to hundreds of apps and free live TV channels. It also includes a voice remote, Dolby Audio and Bluetooth headphone mode for more flexible viewing. Read more Read less ▼

Roku Smart TV 50-Inch Select Series: was $299 now $199 at Amazon You don't have to spend a fortune to get a 50-inch 4K TV. The Roku Select Series offers QLED colors, HDR10+ support and plenty of entertainment options through its built-in Roku platform. There's also a selection of free live TV channels and voice controls if you prefer searching without scrolling through menus. Read more Read less ▼

Roku Smart TV 55-Inch Select Series: was $349 now $229 at Amazon If your current TV feels a little too small, this 55-inch Roku model gives you more room to enjoy your favorite films and shows. It offers 4K resolution, QLED colours, and HDR10+ support, plus built-in Roku for easy access to streaming apps and free live TV. Read more Read less ▼

Roku Smart Mini Projector: was $299 now $199 at Amazon The Roku Smart Mini Projector could be a fun alternative to a traditional TV, especially if you like the idea of a bigger picture for movie nights. It has popular streaming apps available through Roku, Dolby Audio and a rotating stand that gives you more flexibility over where you point the picture. Read more Read less ▼

Best Fire TV streaming device deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is an affordable way to turn almost any TV into a smart TV, giving you access to popular streaming apps and live entertainment in Full HD. The 2026 model features a slimmer design, faster performance, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa+ and a voice remote. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $19 at Amazon If you're constantly losing your TV remote down the side of the couch, this upgrade could come in handy. The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro features backlit buttons, two customizable shortcuts and a built-in remote finder that makes it easier to track down when misplaced. You can also use Alexa to search for shows and control your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Looking to upgrade your streaming setup? This Fire TV Stick supports 4K Ultra HD and HDR, so you can make the most of a compatible TV. It also brings most of the best streaming apps together in one place, with Wi-Fi 6 support and Alexa voice controls thrown in. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $199 now $89 at Amazon If you want something a little more powerful than a standard streaming stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is worth considering. It supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with Alexa built in so you can search for films, switch apps and control your TV using your voice. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was $249 now $139 at Amazon If your TV's built-in speakers aren't quite cutting it, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus is a handy upgrade. It delivers fuller audio with built-in bass, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, while a dedicated dialogue channel helps make conversations easier to hear. You also get four listening modes for movies, music, sports and night-time viewing. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus with subwoofer : was $374 now $229 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus could make a noticeable difference if you're used to relying on your TV's built-in speakers. It pairs with a separate wireless subwoofer for deeper bass, supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and includes a dedicated dialogue channel to keep speech from getting lost in the action. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Ember 40" 2-Series: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Not every room needs a massive TV, and this 40-inch Amazon model could be a good fit for a bedroom or spare room. You get Full HD picture quality, HDR10 and Dolby Audio, alongside Fire TV for accessing your most-used apps and free live TV channels. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Ember 55" 4-Series: was $459 now $279 at Amazon Want to go even bigger with your TV? The Amazon Ember 55-Inch 4-Series has a 4K Ultra HD display, HDR10+ support and enhanced brightness. It also comes with Fire TV built in, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Alexa voice controls, so you have everything you need to find something to watch. Read more Read less ▼

Early Black Friday deals are already rolling in, and we're tracking all the best live discounts in real time. Check our main Amazon live blog to keep up with early savings on everything from kitchen gadgets to TVs.

Looking for the best streaming deals? We're rounding up the best discounted subscriptions available right now, so you can snap up early Black Friday savings before the official sale begins.