Quality sleep and back pain do not go hand in hand, but a comfortable mattress that relieves discomfort can make a huge difference to how well you sleep at night. The best mattresses for back pain that we've tested are often specialist beds been engineered to support the spine and reduce lumbar pressure.



But as our team of testers have discovered first hand, many of the best mattresses you can buy online also boast excellent lumbar support.

Below, we've selected four beds that fit the specific criteria we recommend for high levels of comfort and support when you have back pain. Even better, there are excellent Black Friday mattress deals on each of them. Let's take a look...

The right ingredients

For a mattress to be considered a good option for anyone with back pain, it needs to perform well in three specific areas; pressure relief, temperature regulation, and edge support.

In order to select only the beds that offer meaningful relief to people with a bad back, we've combed our test data to ensure each of the mattresses featured here have scored a minimum of 3.5 out of 5 in our pressure relief, temperature and edge support tests.



Here's how the Helix Midnight Luxe, Saatva Rx, Plank Firm and Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Essential performed and compare across these crucial metrics:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Pressure relief score (out of 5) Edge support score (out of 5) Temperature score (out of 5) Helix Midnight Luxe ★★★★½ ★★★★ ★★★★ Saatva Rx ★★★★½ ★★★★ ★★★★½ Plank Firm ★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★½ Copperflex Essential

★★★½

★★★★

★★★½

Temperature regulation: Reliable temperature regulation is an important feature of a mattress for back pain. Waking up hot and sweaty can lead to more movement (like kicking off the covers), which can cause further injury.



Pressure relief: This is a term to describe how much cushioning there is along the touch points of the mattress. For example, for side sleepers, this will be your shoulders, hips and knees. For back sleepers, this will likely be your lumbar region and upper back and shoulders. Minimal pressure relief can lead to a build-up of pressure, which can exacerbate existing pain.



Edge Support: This describes how sturdy a mattress is at its edges and corners. This is an important feature for any mattress, but especially those with back pain who may need to sit comfortably and safely before standing.

How each mattress performed during testing

1. Helix Midnight Luxe

(Image credit: Future)

The Helix Midnight Luxe comforts side sleepers with back pain

Zoned lumbar support prevents the spine from sinking

A plush pillow top packed with high density foam cradles and fills the 'S' shape of your back

The Helix Midnight Luxe is superbly comfortable for side sleepers, and it's also an excellent choice for those with lower and upper back pain, as well as hip pain. As a luxury hotel-style hybrid, it is a premium mattress. However, a current 25% sale means you can buy a queen Midnight Luxe for $1,874 at Helix.



The pillow top is crafted from high density foam which cushions the shoulders hips and knees, but also keeps the spine in healthy alignment while sleeping. This high density foam also works to gently cradle the lumbar region, which is the 'S' shape of your back.



Underpinning this support are up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils that prevent the hips from sinking. Our lead tester, who has experienced recurrent lower back pain for the past decade, felt none of the pain she usually experiences while sleeping on the Luxe. Temperature wise, our test data mirrored our real life experience. It's a breathable bed with reliably sturdy edges for sitting on before standing.



The Luxe is accredited by the American Chiropractic Association and is a great fit for aches and pains. However, those with more pronounced back pain have the option to upgrade to ErgoAlign. This is a layer of denser foam around the mid-section, bolstering support in this area. Luxe is a great option for side and back sleeper with back ache but for significant back pain, we recommend the Saatva Rx below.

Read our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review for more

2. Saatva Rx

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

The Saatva Rx is our highest-rated option for chronic back and joint pain

A Therapeutic Support Core cradles the spine in every sleep position

A memory foam lumbar pad soothes sensitive joints

The Saatva Rx is our top recommendation for those living with significant back or joint conditions, such as sciatica or arthritis. It's an ACA accredited specialist mattress, and it's priced accordingly (it's $3,214 for a queen at Saatva in this year's Saatva Black Friday sale).



A large part of what sets the Rx apart from other back pain beds pain is its Therapeutic Support Core. This is made up of the brand’s proprietary Wave-Tech Foam and individually wrapped coils for support, cradling the spine in all sleep positions. Above that, a layer of micro-coils sandwiched between two slabs of high-density foam and a strip of gel-infused memory foam provides soothing support along the lumbar.



Saatva rates the Rx as 'Supportive Plush' but our experience of sleeping on it was that it errs on the firmer side, making it a more comfortable choice for back and stomach sleepers. It's still comfy for side sleepers, but our lead tester — who has mild scoliosis — felt her spine was better supported when sleeping on her back.



For general aches and pains, we recommend the (slightly cheaper) Saatva Classic Mattress instead, which does an excellent job of soothing mild back and hip pain.

Read our Saatva Rx mattress review for more

3. Plank Firm

(Image credit: Future)

A dual sided all-foam mattress for back and stomach sleepers

The flippable design means you can opt between Firm and Extra Firm

Ideal if you like hard beds and have lower back pain

It's a common misconception that people with back pain need a solid mattress. However, some people simply prefer the feel of a firm bed. And at 30% off for Black Friday, a queen Plank Firm is $1,025.50 at Plank, which is excellent value for money on this top rated firm mattress.



The Plank Firm is a dual-sided all foam mattress rated as Firm on one side and Extra Firm on the other. It's been crafted from the inside out, where 6" of high density foam underpins the unyielding sleep surface. Regardless of how you flip it, make no mistake, this is a firm mattress.



With its 2" top layer of comfort foam which provides cushioning around the touch points of the bed, the Firm side will have wider appeal. However, with just 0.75" slither of comfort foam, the Extra Firm side feels reassuringly solid for those who want to keep their spine in healthy alignment when sleeping on their stomach.



It's accredited by the ACA and boasts superb motion isolation, which is good news for bed sharers. It's also nice and sturdy around the edge. However, with a score of 3.5 out of 5 for temperature control, it just scrapes through our benchmark of being temperature regulating enough for it to be considered a good choice for back pain. For hot sleepers, we recommend upgrading to the GlacioTex cooling layer.

Read our Plank Firm mattress review for more

4. Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Essential

(Image credit: Future)

Tested and rated by us for side sleepers and back sleepers under 150lbs

At under $500 for a queen, the Essential is a good budget option

In a mattress for back pain guide featuring ACA accredited beds with zoned lumbar support, you might be wondering why we have added the Essential to the mix, a mattress that at $489.30 for a queen at Brooklyn Bedding costs a fraction of the price and boasts none of those things.



That's because, when combing our test data, it became apparent that the Essential performs well enough in crucial areas (temperature regulation, edge support and pressure relief) to make it a good choice for side sleepers looking for cushioning around their shoulders and hips, without sacrificing healthy spinal alignment.



It's supportive enough for lighter weight back sleepers, but heavier bodies with need something sturdier to prevent their hips from sinking in this position. The Essential comes in 5 different heights ranging from 6"to 14" and we tested the 10". Increasing the height will likely mean increasing the support... and also the price.



For a sturdier all foam mattress for back sleeping within a similar price range, we would opt for the Siena Signature. It scored 3.3 out of 5 for temperature regulation but is a fantastic budget friendly, firmer choice. For ACA accreditation, enhanced cooling and zoned lumbar support, we recommend the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid, a mid-range marvel coming in at under $1,000 for a queen in the Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales.