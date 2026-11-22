I lost one of my earbuds this morning. There I was, chilling, listening to tunes when suddenly — BAM. One fell out of my ear and promptly disappeared into the furniture. It's gone. Forever.

So I've been spending hours trawling through Amazon finding great deals on earbuds under $100 (because I've spent all my money on takeout this month).

At the moment, I'm thinking I might pick up the CMF Buds Pro 2 at Amazon for $35. They're some epic little earbuds, and that's a great price for what you get. There's loads more I've found too, keep reading to find out.

Best Black Friday earbuds deals under $100

Nothing Ear (a): was $79 now $55 at Amazon They're colored like bumblebees. I'm not sure there's much more you could ask for, although Nothing has heaped them with good sound, a comfortable fit and solid ANC. So they look adorable, and they're a great buy with $25 off this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC: was $129 now $74 at Amazon Skullcandy linked up with Bose for the sound of the Method 360 ANC, and the collab resulted in some wicked buds. They're still packed with Skullcandy attitude, but now there's the sound quality to match. And the case — this thing is HUGE. One for the backpack, not your pocket. Read more Read less ▼

Soundcore Liberty 5: was $129 now $75 at Amazon The lid of the case slides! That's fun. The buds under that sliding lid are good too, packing in good sound and reasonable noise canceling. For $50 off, this is a stellar deal for some great buds. Just, like, buy a color other than black or white. Don't be boring. Buy pink! Read more Read less ▼

Nothing Ear (3): was $149 now $94 at Amazon I'm a sucker for Nothing's clear cases, and they don't get much clearer than the Nothing Ear (3). There's even a cool talk button on the case, connected to a high-quality microphone when you're on calls. So your mom will hear you better when you tell her you're going to be late for dinner because the train got delayed. Again. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: was $149 now $99 at Amazon Ok, Samsung, quick question. What's a "fan edition?" Does it just mean a cheaper version of "thing?" That's what it seems to mean here — and while they're cheaper, the FE version of the Galaxy Buds 3 are a solid choice for Samsung Galaxy users. Good sound and solid ANC and interoperability with Samsung devices. All for $50 lower than MSRP, and under $100. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Buds 2a: was $129 now $99 at Amazon Google's budgetiest pair of earbuds have been hit by the Black Friday price drop hammer. I'm actually a big fan of these tiny earbuds, but it's for a weird reason. The pebble-like case feels like it's been hewn for hundreds of years below the waves, and slips perfectly into a pocket. Lovely stuff. Read more Read less ▼