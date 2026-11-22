I've found 8 epic earbuds deals under $100 this Black Friday — the cheapest are just $35
Cheap earbuds for all
I lost one of my earbuds this morning. There I was, chilling, listening to tunes when suddenly — BAM. One fell out of my ear and promptly disappeared into the furniture. It's gone. Forever.
So I've been spending hours trawling through Amazon finding great deals on earbuds under $100 (because I've spent all my money on takeout this month).
At the moment, I'm thinking I might pick up the CMF Buds Pro 2 at Amazon for $35. They're some epic little earbuds, and that's a great price for what you get. There's loads more I've found too, keep reading to find out.
Quick links
- See all Amazon Black Friday Deals right now!
- CMF Buds Pro 2: was $49 now $35 @ Amazon
- Nothing Ear (a): was $79 now $55 @ Amazon
- Skullcandy Method 360: was $129 now $74 @ Amazon
- Soundcore Liberty 5: was $129 now $75 @ Amazon
- Nothing Ear (3): was $149 now $94 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds 2a: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
- JBL Live Beam 3: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
Best Black Friday earbuds deals under $100
The CMF Buds Pro 2 were already like theft, let alone when they've had their price reduced. We've called them a $150 stuffed into a $50 price tag — and now they're even cheaper than that. They sound great, they're comfortable, and they've got a funky dial on the case. Useful? Actually, yes; a lot more so than touch controls.
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They're colored like bumblebees. I'm not sure there's much more you could ask for, although Nothing has heaped them with good sound, a comfortable fit and solid ANC. So they look adorable, and they're a great buy with $25 off this Black Friday.
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Skullcandy linked up with Bose for the sound of the Method 360 ANC, and the collab resulted in some wicked buds. They're still packed with Skullcandy attitude, but now there's the sound quality to match. And the case — this thing is HUGE. One for the backpack, not your pocket.
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The lid of the case slides! That's fun. The buds under that sliding lid are good too, packing in good sound and reasonable noise canceling. For $50 off, this is a stellar deal for some great buds. Just, like, buy a color other than black or white. Don't be boring. Buy pink!
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I'm a sucker for Nothing's clear cases, and they don't get much clearer than the Nothing Ear (3). There's even a cool talk button on the case, connected to a high-quality microphone when you're on calls. So your mom will hear you better when you tell her you're going to be late for dinner because the train got delayed. Again.
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Ok, Samsung, quick question. What's a "fan edition?" Does it just mean a cheaper version of "thing?" That's what it seems to mean here — and while they're cheaper, the FE version of the Galaxy Buds 3 are a solid choice for Samsung Galaxy users. Good sound and solid ANC and interoperability with Samsung devices. All for $50 lower than MSRP, and under $100.
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Google's budgetiest pair of earbuds have been hit by the Black Friday price drop hammer. I'm actually a big fan of these tiny earbuds, but it's for a weird reason. The pebble-like case feels like it's been hewn for hundreds of years below the waves, and slips perfectly into a pocket. Lovely stuff.
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You know how you've got a screen in your pocket (your phone), but also how there's wasted real estate in there too (the front bit of your earbuds case)? JBL knows what to do — stick a screen on the buds. Questionably useful but undeniably fun, and the buds themselves are a great option with excellent ANC and good sound. And $100 — we're being spoiled!
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Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
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