Live
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: grab games, consoles, accessories and more from just $14
Epic savings on controllers, games, and more
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Black Friday is creeping around fast, and if you’re looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch deal, there are plenty of discounts worth keeping an eye on. Whether you’re after a new console, hoping to expand your game collection or looking for accessories to make the most of your Switch, we’re rounding up the best Black Friday Nintendo deals right here.
From popular first-party Nintendo titles and third-party games to discounted Switch consoles, controllers, cases and other must-have accessories, we’ll be keeping this live blog updated throughout the day as more deals drop. I’ll also be highlighting the discounts that are genuinely worth your money, so you don’t have to spend hours hunting through retailers yourself.
Plus, with Christmas coming up, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to get ahead on your holiday shopping, with plenty of Nintendo gifts to choose from for the gamers in your life.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- PDP Afterglow Wireless Controller: was $54 now $24
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $39
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals
This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $87. It's the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, but it's still great value — especially considering how expensive rival consoles like the Xbox and PS5 are these days. This deal will be available starting November 22, but if you don't want to wait, you can get the bundle for $549 right now and save $37.
Read moreRead less▼
Not a fan of the Nintendo Switch 2's built-in speakers? The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) solution. It elevates your gaming experience by creating immersive soundscapes thanks to its 40mm drivers. It also comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear, and its colorful design stands out. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one.
Read moreRead less▼
Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.
Read moreRead less▼
The PDP Afterglow is currently on sale with 56% off at Amazon. This wireless gamepad looks the part, thanks to its see-through design and LED lighting. It's also a solid performer thanks to built-in motion control and 40-hour battery life.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want to stay up to date with 2K's NBA action, you can get the 2026-2027 version of the game on sale right now. This edition of the game brings the option to play at 60fps in performance mode, which is a nice upgrade. Playing on Switch 2, the graphics don't look as good as on the other consoles, but you're sacrificing fidelity for the option to play on the go.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
Any Animal Crossing fans in the house?
I'm sure you already have Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which came out almost seven years ago (yep, I'm old...). But what new stuff can scratch the ACNH itch? I've found this Turtle Beach Switch 2 controller with two iconic Animal Crossing characters: Tom Nook with his beady landlord eyes (he's always watching you...) and K. K. Slider with his enchanting guitar.
Right now, this controller is 15% off — $42 down from $49.
- Turtle Beach Wireless Controller: was $49 now $42
Need a console? Save $50 on Mario Kart world
Although we're still technically five days out from the big day, most Black Friday sales have dropped now. However, it doesn't look like any Switch 2 consoles are discounted. I wish I came bearing better news!
Even so, you can grab the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World for $499 (down from its MSRP of $549). Again, I'm sorry this isn't a better deal, but Nintendo hasn't reduced the price of any of its consoles.
My colleagues and I play Mario Kart World every Wednesday, and it's the highlight of my week. Mario Kart World is overwhelming chaos but I love it anyway.
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon
Sports fans can also grab NBA 2K27
Basketball fans, NBA 2K27 is the latest entry in 2K's long-running sports series, giving you plenty of ways to get stuck into the action. You can create your own player and work towards NBA stardom in MyCAREER, build a dream team in MyTEAM or take charge of a franchise in MyNBA.
There's also The City, where you can team up with friends and compete across different courts. The Switch 2 version also includes motion-controlled mini-games, which offer something a little different from the usual matches. It's worth bearing in mind that you'll need a fair bit of storage space for this one, too, with the download weighing in at 83.2GB. But at just $29 right now over at Amazon, you can't go wrong.
- NBA 2K27: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
Treat yourself to Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic X Shadow Generations brings two adventures together, with a remastered version of Sonic Generations alongside a brand-new campaign starring Shadow. You'll get to revisit some familiar stages as Sonic, while Shadow's story introduces new abilities, boss fights and plenty of nods to his history in the series.
We enjoyed it when we reviewed the game, awarding it four stars in our review, so seeing it drop from $49 to just $19 at Amazon is a decent saving. That's 61% off the original price, making it a much easier purchase to justify if you've been meaning to give it a go.
- Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon
You can’t beat a good headset with an even better price cut
A gaming headset doesn't have to cost a fortune, and the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is a relatively simple option for Nintendo Switch players. It's a wired headset, so you won't have to worry about charging it between gaming sessions, and it connects through a standard 3.5mm audio jack. It features 40mm speakers, a flip-to-mute microphone for chatting with friends and an onboard volume control.
The over-ear design also has cushioned ear pads (although I'd keep expectations in check if you're after something with more premium features). It's compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, original Switch and Switch Lite, making it an option worth considering if you're shopping on a tighter budget, especially now that it's just $14 at Amazon.
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14 @ Amazon
Why not grab a really cool controller?
If you're looking to upgrade your Nintendo Switch 2 setup, the PDP Afterglow is a great accessory to add to your wishlist. Its translucent design and customizable RGB lighting give the controller plenty of personality, with four preset lighting modes and adjustable brightness to help you find a look you like. There's more to it than flashy lights though. TMR thumbsticks are designed to deliver precise, responsive controls while reducing the risk of stick drift, and you also get built-in motion controls and two programmable back buttons.
There's even a dedicated C Button for quick access to Nintendo Switch 2's GameChat features. With wireless connectivity and up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, it's a handy alternative to your standard Joy-Con controllers. Plus, you can over 50% off right now, with PDP Afterglow now priced at just $24 at Amazon.
- PDP Afterglow Gaming Controller: was $54 now $24 @ Amazon
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.