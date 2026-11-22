Get notified of updates

Any Animal Crossing fans in the house? (Image credit: Tom's Guide / Turtle Beach) I'm sure you already have Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which came out almost seven years ago (yep, I'm old...). But what new stuff can scratch the ACNH itch? I've found this Turtle Beach Switch 2 controller with two iconic Animal Crossing characters: Tom Nook with his beady landlord eyes (he's always watching you...) and K. K. Slider with his enchanting guitar. Right now, this controller is 15% off — $42 down from $49. Turtle Beach Wireless Controller: was $49 now $42 By Erin Bashford

Need a console? Save $50 on Mario Kart world (Image credit: Nintendo / Tom's Guide) Although we're still technically five days out from the big day, most Black Friday sales have dropped now. However, it doesn't look like any Switch 2 consoles are discounted. I wish I came bearing better news! Even so, you can grab the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World for $499 (down from its MSRP of $549). Again, I'm sorry this isn't a better deal, but Nintendo hasn't reduced the price of any of its consoles. My colleagues and I play Mario Kart World every Wednesday, and it's the highlight of my week. Mario Kart World is overwhelming chaos but I love it anyway. Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Sports fans can also grab NBA 2K27 (Image credit: Nvidia / 2K Games) Basketball fans, NBA 2K27 is the latest entry in 2K's long-running sports series, giving you plenty of ways to get stuck into the action. You can create your own player and work towards NBA stardom in MyCAREER, build a dream team in MyTEAM or take charge of a franchise in MyNBA. There's also The City, where you can team up with friends and compete across different courts. The Switch 2 version also includes motion-controlled mini-games, which offer something a little different from the usual matches. It's worth bearing in mind that you'll need a fair bit of storage space for this one, too, with the download weighing in at 83.2GB. But at just $29 right now over at Amazon, you can't go wrong. NBA 2K27: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon By Alix Blackburn

You can’t beat a good headset with an even better price cut (Image credit: Turtle Beach) A gaming headset doesn't have to cost a fortune, and the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is a relatively simple option for Nintendo Switch players. It's a wired headset, so you won't have to worry about charging it between gaming sessions, and it connects through a standard 3.5mm audio jack. It features 40mm speakers, a flip-to-mute microphone for chatting with friends and an onboard volume control. The over-ear design also has cushioned ear pads (although I'd keep expectations in check if you're after something with more premium features). It's compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, original Switch and Switch Lite, making it an option worth considering if you're shopping on a tighter budget, especially now that it's just $14 at Amazon. Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14 @ Amazon By Alix Blackburn

Why not grab a really cool controller? (Image credit: Amazon) If you're looking to upgrade your Nintendo Switch 2 setup, the PDP Afterglow is a great accessory to add to your wishlist. Its translucent design and customizable RGB lighting give the controller plenty of personality, with four preset lighting modes and adjustable brightness to help you find a look you like. There's more to it than flashy lights though. TMR thumbsticks are designed to deliver precise, responsive controls while reducing the risk of stick drift, and you also get built-in motion controls and two programmable back buttons. There's even a dedicated C Button for quick access to Nintendo Switch 2's GameChat features. With wireless connectivity and up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, it's a handy alternative to your standard Joy-Con controllers. Plus, you can over 50% off right now, with PDP Afterglow now priced at just $24 at Amazon. PDP Afterglow Gaming Controller: was $54 now $24 @ Amazon By Alix Blackburn