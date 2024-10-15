Nectar Black Friday sale 2024: What to expect — and the deals you can find now

We're weeks away from the official Nectar Black Friday sale, but there are plenty of deals to be had now if you can't put off buying a new bed any longer. All mattresses are up to 67% off at Nectar Sleep, with prices starting at $349 for the new Nectar Classic (was from $1,063).

Nectar recently revamped its mattress lineup, but the prices and markdowns haven't shifted all that much. There's a chance that new discounts could appear closer to Black Friday – likely a flash sale if previous years are anything to go by – but for the big weekend itself, we wouldn't be surprised to see the typical Nectar mattress deals the brand hosts year-round.

Nectar has earned a spot in our list of the best mattresses of 2024 and is rated by our experts as a great choice if your budget won’t stretch to a Tempur-Pedic bed. The brand also offers a one-year trial (with free returns) and a lifetime warranty, which are industry-best amenities. We'll be updating our Black Friday mattress deals guide with new offers as they go live, but if you're keen to browse ahead of the official Nectar Black Friday mattress sales, keep reading...

Top 4 early Nectar Black Friday mattress deals

1. Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress: was from $1,063 now from $349 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic is an updated version of the bed that earned high praise in our Nectar Original Memory Foam Mattress review. The previous version heads our best memory foam mattress guide, and we expect this new release to deliver a similar balance of support and cushioning for side and back sleepers. Nectar might have updated the mattress, but the deal remains the same, and it's just as excellent as ever. A queen-size is now $649 (was $1,563). If this is the mattress for you, there's no reason to wait for Black Friday. Benefits: 365-night home trial | Free shipping & returns

2. Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress: was from $1,013 now $499 at Nectar Sleep

If you want the comfort of memory foam with the bounce of springs, then the Nectar Classic Hybrid is a comfortable compromise. The six-layer design features responsive springs underneath the foam comfort layer, ensuring enhanced lumbar support. It's affordable too, coming in at just $799 for a queen (was $1,613). Benefits: 365-night home trial | Free shipping & returns

3. Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress: was from $1,395 now $799 at Nectar Sleep

In our Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review for the previous model, we called it a "plush yet supportive" mattress for combi sleepers and those with back pain. The updated Premier Hybrid adds an extra inch of memory foam in the top comfort layer and an upgraded cooling cover to help wick away heat and moisture. We think it's one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy right now, especially considering a queen is on sale for just $1,099 (was $2,196). For more sink-in softness, an all-foam version is available, also on sale. Benefits: 365-night home trial | Free shipping & returns

4. Nectar Luxe Memory Foam mattress: was from $1,696 now from $999 at Nectar Sleep

The Luxe replaces the Nectar Premier Copper in the lineup. In our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review, we praised its temperature regulation amidst a hot summer – no small feat for an all-foam mattress. The Luxe promises to deliver a cushy sleep surface that won't leave you hot and bothered thanks to a revamped cooling cover. In the current Nectar mattress sale, a queen-size Nectar Luxe is $1,249 (was $3,424), which is a solid price for a cooling mattress. For even better airflow, make it a hybrid, which adds tall open coils.

When does the 2024 Nectar Black Friday sale start?

Black Friday is on Friday, November 29, 2024, and the deals often last over the weekend and into Cyber Monday (December 2 this year). In recent years, however, brands have started rolling out their deals earlier, with fall sales blurring the lines between Black Friday savings and evergreen deals.

In 2023, the official Nectar Black Friday Sale launched in mid-November, about a week before Black Friday proper. It was a continuation of a 40% flash sale we saw weeks prior; that ultimately became the brand's evergreen offer for the better part of a year. We expect this year's official Nectar Black Friday mattress sale to kick off around the same time.

Will this year's Nectar Black Friday sale be any good?

Last year, Nectar launched a 40% flash sale in October, which then became the new evergreen offer from November onward. That's since crept to up to 50% off, but dig through and you'll find markdowns as high as 67% off.

It remains to be seen if Nectar introduces new deals for Black Friday weekend, but we wouldn't be surprised if the prices remain unchanged this year. However, we did see $100 off orders over $1,000 during the Nectar Prime Day sale, so there's a possibility that the discount returns for Black Friday.

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a Nectar mattress?

Yes. Although Nectar may not run many exclusive Black Friday offers, their evergreen prices are great value for money, especially considering the extras that come with it. If you're after a whole new bed setup, then you might find some great deals with bed bundles that include a bedframe and bedding.

How to choose the best Nectar mattress for you in Black Friday sales

Nectar's focus on memory foam mattresses means that their range is best suited for side sleepers. If this is you, then any Nectar mattress will be great for you. However, there are some differences between the various models to consider when choosing your new mattress.

If hot sleeping is a major problem for you, then you might want to consider going for one of the higher-end mattresses that pack more cooling fibers in their too covers. Hybrid mattresses also tend to provide a cooler sleep than memory foam, and all current Nectar mattress models come with or without coils.

If you share a bed, you'll benefit from the motion isolation of any of Nectar's all-foam beds, but if you're a restless sleeper who wants good ease of movement, then a hybrid may be the better choice for you. A hybrid is also best for sleepers who sometimes sleep on their back, providing increased lumbar support.

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

How much should you pay for a Nectar mattress in Black Friday sales?

Nectar mattresses fall into the mid-range pricing category but are very competitively priced for the quality you'll receive. The entry-level mattress, the Nectar Classic, is regularly on sale at $649 for a queen, which is far below what you'd pay for comparable models from Tempur-Pedic. (The Tempur-Cloud bed-in-a-box retails for $1,999 in a queen).

We don't see these prices changing much either way come Black Friday, although we may see a return of the $100 off $1,000+ discount from Nectar's competing Prime Day sale.