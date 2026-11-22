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The best Amazon Black Friday deals LIVE: Biggest price cuts right now on smartwatches, streamers, headphones, e-readers, and more
Every deal worth adding to your cart this weekend
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale is officially underway ahead of November 27, flooding every category with early holiday discounts that run straight through Cyber Monday. With thousands of markdowns competing for your attention, it’s easy to get tripped up by mediocre offers disguised as major savings.
From laptops and Garmin watches to Ninja appliances, smartphones, headphones, coffee machines, and Kindles, I'll be here all day filtering out the fake discounts to bring you only the genuine price drops. At Tom's Guide, we continuously track price histories of thousands of products, so sit back, relax, and let the best discounts roll in.
Keep scrolling to take a look at today's best deals. If you're looking for deals at other online retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, then make sure to check out our Black Friday deals roundup.
Amazon Black Friday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- YETI: drinkware from $15
- Skechers: sneakers from $22
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $59 now $34
- Ring Doobell 2K: was $99 now $39
- Belkin Portable Charger: was $54 now $43
- Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $59
- Bissell Mini Carpet Cleaner: was $99 now $79
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $169
- iPads: deals from $399
Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now
Amazon devices: deals from $15 @ Amazon
Amazon devices are to 60% off! But before you get too excited, remember that Amazon increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61% earlier this year. The basic Echo Dot, for example, now has a $79 MSRP (was $49). The good news is that you can offset those price increases with Amazon's Black Friday sale which has Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink and Kindle devices from $15.
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TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Black Friday season has officially started and Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Although there are plenty of 1080p models included, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
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With its 7-inch glare-free display and 12 weeks of battery life, we gave the Paperwhite a 4.5-star rating in our Kindle Paperwhite review, making it the best Kindle we've reviewed in our best Kindle buying guide. While it's not a huge departure from what we expect from a Kindle Paperwhite, it boasts a 25% faster page turn time, and a bright, backlit display.
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At just $15, this is an unbeatable budget upgrade for any TV. Plug it straight into your HDMI port for crisp 1080p streaming, full Alexa voice control, and instant access to every major app.
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These wireless Bluetooth headphones deliver active over ear noise cancelling and two listening modes (Quiet and Aware). They're super comfortable, too, and have an impressively long battery life, so you can enjoy your music for longer while you're on the go.
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Apple changed the budget laptop game with the MacBook Neo. The retail price of this excellent machine has crept up a little since it was first released at the start of the year, but Amazon has just slashed $50 off it, bringing it back to a super-tempting $650. It’s the ideal MacBook for students or anyone else on a budget.
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The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."
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The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep!
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Our #1 gaming headset just hit its lowest price
I’ve been watching prices on our #1 overall gaming headset all week, and this Black Friday drop is officially the lowest it has ever gone. Between its 60-hour battery life, one-tap USB-C-to-Bluetooth switching across PC, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile, and 100+ game-specific EQ presets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 punches way above its sale price. Just remember to pick up the Arctis Nova 5X version if you're buying for an Xbox.
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149 now $99
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $149 now $99
I had to circle back on this $23 Blink deal
Even though I just included it in my stocking-stuffer list, knocking $46 off the Blink Outdoor 4 is easily one of the strongest smart-home bargains live right now. You’re getting a weatherproof 1080p HD outdoor camera with infrared night vision, crisp two-way talk, faster dual-zone motion alerts, and up to two years of battery life on two AA lithium batteries — all for $23 (just keep in mind a Blink Sync Module is required and sold separately).
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $69 now $23 at Amazon
Best stocking stuffers I’ve spotted under $25 today
While digging through Black Friday markdowns across every price tier, I found plenty of crowd-pleasing gifts that won’t wreck your budget:
- Roku Streaming Stick HD: was $39 now $19 at Amazon
- Medicube Toner Pads: was $18 now $13 at Amazon
- Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23 at Amazon
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $69 now $23 at Amazon
- Wonderskin Lip Stain: was $22 now $15 at Amazon
It's not always the big ticket items...
As fun as it is to spot huge markdowns on OLED TVs and noise-canceling headphones, some of my favorite Black Friday buys are the inexpensive little gadgets you actually use every single day.
Amazon just dropped its Smart Plug by 40%, and once you use one to put your living room lamps, coffee maker, or Christmas tree lights on an automatic schedule or Alexa voice routine, you’ll wish you bought a few more.
- Amazon Smart Plug (works with Alexa): was $24 now $14
I pretty much retired my oven after getting this Ninja air fryer
If you’re still waiting 15 minutes just for your oven to preheat on busy weeknights, this compact Ninja is an easy upgrade. I've pretty much stopped using my oven for everyday meals once I switched. Its 5-quart basket handles the four functions you'll actually use (air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate), turning out crispy wings, roasted veggies, and reheated leftovers in minutes. Best of all, the nonstick basket and crisper plate wipe clean in seconds, and it takes up barely any counter space.
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
Apple’s best earbuds just dropped by $70
If AirPods are on your holiday shopping list, Amazon just dropped the AirPods Pro 3 to their lowest price on record. Built to handle everything from noisy flights to sweaty gym sessions thanks to upgraded noise cancellation, IP57 water resistance, and a built-in heart-rate sensor, they’re easily one of the safest, highest-value tech gifts you can grab right now.
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon
Don’t buy the wrong Fire TV streamer — these three Amazon discounts are the ones to grab
Amazon’s Fire TV range is heavily discounted right now, and you don't need to decode a spec sheet to figure out which model belongs behind your TV. Here is how the three best Black Friday price drops break down:
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: Ideal for smaller or secondary 1080p TVs, giving you instant access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Alexa voice search at an impulse-buy price.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: The clear sweet spot for 4K TV owners, packing 78% off, faster Wi-Fi 6E, 16GB of storage so apps don't bog down, and Xbox cloud gaming support.
Amazon Fire TV Cube: Built for home theater setups that need top-tier 4K speed, hands-free Alexa control without touching the remote, and extra ports for external gear.
- Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15 at Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $89 now $19 at Amazon
- Fire TV Cube: was $199 now $89 at Amazon
Need an easy crowd-pleaser for your holiday list? Stanley’s biggest sale of the year just dropped
The first thing I did when I woke up this morning was reach for my coffee, which reminded me just how much mileage I get out of a good insulated tumbler every single day. If you want to upgrade your own daily drinkware or knock out some early holiday shopping, Amazon has slashed up to 50% off best-selling Stanley styles—including my personal favorite, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState, now starting at $12.
Between the wide range of sizes and colors, a rugged tumbler makes an easy, foolproof gift for almost anyone on your list.
- Stanley mugs, tumblers & water bottles: deals from $12 @ Amazon
We’re back... and fresh Black Friday price drops are already rolling in 🎉
Hello! I'm back tracking the biggest Black Friday discounts in real time as we kick off Thanksgiving week. Fresh price cuts have already gone live across major retailers overnight, so I’m sifting through the noise to surface the true record lows and flag any popular items running low on stock. Keep scrolling for our top vetted picks so far, with fresh updates dropping throughout the day.
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