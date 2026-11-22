Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale is officially underway ahead of November 27, flooding every category with early holiday discounts that run straight through Cyber Monday. With thousands of markdowns competing for your attention, it’s easy to get tripped up by mediocre offers disguised as major savings.

From laptops and Garmin watches to Ninja appliances, smartphones, headphones, coffee machines, and Kindles, I'll be here all day filtering out the fake discounts to bring you only the genuine price drops. At Tom's Guide, we continuously track price histories of thousands of products, so sit back, relax, and let the best discounts roll in.

Keep scrolling to take a look at today's best deals. If you're looking for deals at other online retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, then make sure to check out our Black Friday deals roundup.

Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now

Amazon devices: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Amazon devices are to 60% off! But before you get too excited, remember that Amazon increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61% earlier this year. The basic Echo Dot, for example, now has a $79 MSRP (was $49). The good news is that you can offset those price increases with Amazon's Black Friday sale which has Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink and Kindle devices from $15. Read more Read less ▼

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Black Friday season has officially started and Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Although there are plenty of 1080p models included, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD : was $39 now $15 at Amazon At just $15, this is an unbeatable budget upgrade for any TV. Plug it straight into your HDMI port for crisp 1080p streaming, full Alexa voice control, and instant access to every major app. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon These wireless Bluetooth headphones deliver active over ear noise cancelling and two listening modes (Quiet and Aware). They're super comfortable, too, and have an impressively long battery life, so you can enjoy your music for longer while you're on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 at Amazon Apple changed the budget laptop game with the MacBook Neo. The retail price of this excellent machine has crept up a little since it was first released at the start of the year, but Amazon has just slashed $50 off it, bringing it back to a super-tempting $650. It’s the ideal MacBook for students or anyone else on a budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼