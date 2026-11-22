Black Friday is the best time of year to invest in one of the best mattresses. Trust us, we’ve spent every day testing beds and tracking prices for the past five years and the best deals always crop up around now.

This means that if you’re looking to tackle your nighttime hot flashes this year, it's an excellent time to find the lowest prices on the best cooling mattresses our team have slept on. And if you want the very best cooling option, look no further than the top-rated Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress, down to $1,484 from $2,284 in a queen size in the Black Friday mattress sales.

If you want the very best performing bed we've ever slept on, check out the Saatva Classic Mattress. It's the bed our Certified Sleep Science Coach, Claire Davies, has relied upon to keep her cool season after season, and one that never fails to impress our testers in the Sleep Lab no matter their sleep position (honestly, we're all fighting over taking this one home.)

Still not sure if either of these would be the right cooling mattress for you? The Tom’s Guide Sleep Team has spent over 24,000 hours testing over 170 mattresses, and we’re sharing our top three shopping tips for hot sleepers here.

1. Consider your must-haves besides cooling

You may be tackling your hot sleeping issue by investing in a specialist cooling mattress, but it’s equally important to make sure the bed supports your sleep style and body weight (no back pain here, thank you.)

Generally, side sleepers benefit from beds on the softer end of the mattress firmness scale as more cushioning ensures their joints are cradled to avoid aches. Meanwhile, front and back sleepers need a firmer sleep surface to keep their hips aligned through the night, preventing back pain.

Body weight comes into it too. Firmer beds best support heavier bodies while lighter bodies would find these too harsh, needing a softer surface to sink into.

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In fact, that’s another advantage when it comes to choosing to the Bear Elite Hybrid and Saatva Classic Mattresses — they both come in three firmness levels, from soft to medium and firm, to suit different bodies.

Other factors, like mobility and overnight company, can influence your mattress buying choices, too. People with reduced mobility may need a mattress with strong, sturdy edges they can push off from to get out of bed. Moreover, if you share a bed with a fidgety partner, you’ll want it to be good at absorbing motion so you can’t feel their movements from one side of the bed to the other.

A lot of mattresses these days come with some form of cooling properties, so knowing your firmness, comfort, and support preferences can narrow down your search — with best prices swarming the whole market around Black Friday mattress shopping can be a minefield. The last thing you want is to tackle one sleep problem but trigger another.

2. Your bedding matters as much as your mattress

You can invest in the coolest mattress on the market, but dress it incorrectly and it’s game over. For maximum cooling, look for a breathable mattress protector and moisture-wicking bedsheets that will accentuate heat dissipation rather than trap warmth.

According to our bedding experts, the Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector ($90.30 for a queen, down from $129 at Brooklyn Bedding now) is the best option for hot sleepers. This cool-to-touch protector kept our tester at a comfortable temperature through summer heatwaves, even in a home without air conditioning, while safeguarding their mattress from spills and stains.

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In terms of sheets, the Sijo Airyweight Eucalyptus Sheet Set is our top pick for warm bodies. Made with Tencel fabric, these sheets absorb moisture while staying lightweight so you don’t wake up sweaty or clammy.

3. Construction matters more than buzzwords

Hybrid mattress are generally cooler than memory foam mattresses, no matter how much cooling gel is infused in their foams. Hybrid mattresses, which feature pocketed coil layers alongside layers of foam and other materials, allow better air circulation as heat can escape out of the bottom and sides of the bed rather than pooling beneath you.

On the other hand, foam layers tend to act like sponges, holding on to any heat your body gives off as you sleep. Yes, cooling infusions (like Phase Change Material, GlacioTex and copper) can help manage that heat to some extent. But, ultimately, hybrid beds will always be more breathable and reliably temperature neutral.

So, you're probably wondering which hybrid mattress we recommend to hot sleepers. In summary, the Bear Elite is a solid choice for chronic overheaters and the Saatva Classic is a great all-rounder for warm sleepers (especially those with back pain). But if you want knockout value, consider the Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro Hybrid Mattress – just $932 for a queen in current Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales, this is a well built bed that sleeps impressively cool for its price point.

(Image credit: Future)

Also, let’s get this clear: cooling tends to mean temperature neutral, not actively refrigerating. Non-smart cooling mattresses generally use materials to help dissipate body heat rather than making the bed surface physically cold.

That said, a smart air-or-water-based cooling mattress or mattress cover like the Eight Sleep Pod with automatic, responsive temperature controls can actively cool down your bed surface and adjust its temperature through the night in response to your fluctuations. And yes, it is as good as it sounds. If you’re seriously struggling with night sweats or hot flashes, and have a $2,600+ budget, we recommend investing.