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I’m tracking the best Black Friday streaming deals LIVE: Apple TV, Paramount+, Disney Plus + Hulu and more
Catch all your favorite shows and movies for less
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
On the hunt for the best Black Friday streaming deals? You're in the right place! I've been rounding up every worthwhile offer I can find from Apple, Amazon, Paramount+, Roku and more, and there's no shortage of savings to be had ahead of the year's biggest sales event.
There could be more deals on the horizon, but three standouts are worth jumping on now: 50% off Apple TV for six months, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu bundled for $21.99 a month, and Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month. All three match the record-low prices I spotted last year, and considering that streaming costs have only gone up since then, it's even more of a steal.
If you've been thinking about adding a new streaming service to your lineup, now is the time. Black Friday typically brings some of the biggest discounts of the year, and as someone who's always keeping a close eye on streaming deals, I can tell you these are worth snagging before they're gone. Not sure what you'd actually watch with a new subscription? Keep scrolling for my picks of the best shows and movies on each service.
Quick Links
- Apple TV: 6 months for $6.99 [50% off]
- Paramount+: was $8.99 now $2.99
- Prime Video: Up to 75% off add-ons
- Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max: Bundle and save $14 a month
Editor's Choice Streaming Deals
Disney Plus/Hulu/Max bundle (with ads): was $35.97 now $21.99 a month @ Disney
The Disney Plus/Hulu/Max bundle is hands down one of the best streaming deals right now. With a saving of $14 a month, you get three massive platforms that would normally cost way more separately. I used to ignore bundles, but this one actually makes sense, especially with how expensive streaming is getting. Plus, you have so much more content to explore with this bundle.
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Crunchyroll, the de facto home of everything anime, is slashing its usual $9.99 price tag to $3.99 for six months. This is for the fan tier (the only one worth buying imo), which gets you ad-free streaming and offline viewing for the world's largest dedicated anime library. This deal's only running through November 30. You can also get it for the same price as a Prime Video add-on.
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Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $1.99/month @ Amazon
Prime Day streaming deals are officially live, letting you stream more but spend less. Whether you’re looking to bundle multiple channels or grab a standalone add-on subscription, there’s something for everyone, including Starz, Apple TV and MGM+. With over 20 options available, you can enjoy blockbuster movies, hit shows, and exclusive content for a fraction of the usual price.
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Paramount+ Premium is the ad-free tier (aside from live TV), offering everything included in Essential, plus extra perks. Subscribers get access to their local CBS live feed, the full Showtime library, and the ability to download content for offline viewing. It also supports higher-quality streaming, such as 4K UHD, on select titles.
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Paramount+ Essential is the platform’s budget-friendly, ad-supported tier, offering access to a massive library of over 40,000 TV episodes and movies across brands like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more. It also includes live sports such as NFL games and Champions League matches, though live CBS programming is limited.
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Right now you can score more than 50% off Apple TV's usual monthly price for the first six months. Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal for new and eligible subscribers. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to snag this discount, but if you do, you'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027.
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Apple TV add-on subscription via Prime Video (2 months):
was $14.99/month now $6.99/month @ Amazon
This Apple TV deal lets you add the channel to your existing Prime Video subscription for just $6.99/month for the first two months, down from the usual $14.99. It’s the perfect chance to binge Apple TV’s biggest hits, from new releases like Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" to favorites such as "Slow Horses" and "Ted Lasso," all while this limited-time offer lasts.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Score more than 50% off Apple TV
Apple TV is the prestige name in television these days (sorry HBO). Sure, it may not have the sprawling library of other platforms, but we ranked it highly in our 2026 Streaming Report Card series for its stellar originals that you've probably already heard plenty of folks hype up. Buzzy hits like “Severance,” “Slow Horses,” “Shrinking” and “Ted Lasso” will get you hooked. If you're more of a movie buff, its slate just got a much-needed bump with the recent addition of third-party movies, including “Clueless,” “Interstellar,” “Anchorman” and “Forest Gump.”
- Apple TV:
was $14.99now $6.99 at Apple TV
Up to 60% off the best streaming devices
It's not just streaming subscriptions that are seeing steep discounts. Amazon's slashing prices on the best Roku and Fire TV streaming devices, with everything from entry-level streamers to premium 4K players and soundbars marked down. At $15, the Fire TV Stick HD is now 60% off, a steal for what's already Amazon’s most affordable plug-in streaming stick. They’re a simple way to upgrade your entertainment setup without breaking the bank.
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