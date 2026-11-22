On the hunt for the best Black Friday streaming deals? You're in the right place! I've been rounding up every worthwhile offer I can find from Apple, Amazon, Paramount+, Roku and more, and there's no shortage of savings to be had ahead of the year's biggest sales event.

There could be more deals on the horizon, but three standouts are worth jumping on now: 50% off Apple TV for six months, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu bundled for $21.99 a month, and Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month. All three match the record-low prices I spotted last year, and considering that streaming costs have only gone up since then, it's even more of a steal.

If you've been thinking about adding a new streaming service to your lineup, now is the time. Black Friday typically brings some of the biggest discounts of the year, and as someone who's always keeping a close eye on streaming deals, I can tell you these are worth snagging before they're gone. Not sure what you'd actually watch with a new subscription? Keep scrolling for my picks of the best shows and movies on each service.

Editor's Choice Streaming Deals

Disney Plus/Hulu/Max bundle (with ads): was $35.97 now $21.99 a month @ Disney



The Disney Plus/Hulu/Max bundle is hands down one of the best streaming deals right now. With a saving of $14 a month, you get three massive platforms that would normally cost way more separately. I used to ignore bundles, but this one actually makes sense, especially with how expensive streaming is getting. Plus, you have so much more content to explore with this bundle. Read more Read less ▼

Crunchyroll: was $9.99 now $3.99 at Crunchyroll Crunchyroll, the de facto home of everything anime, is slashing its usual $9.99 price tag to $3.99 for six months. This is for the fan tier (the only one worth buying imo), which gets you ad-free streaming and offline viewing for the world's largest dedicated anime library. This deal's only running through November 30. You can also get it for the same price as a Prime Video add-on. Read more Read less ▼

Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $1.99/month @ Amazon



Prime Day streaming deals are officially live, letting you stream more but spend less. Whether you’re looking to bundle multiple channels or grab a standalone add-on subscription, there’s something for everyone, including Starz, Apple TV and MGM+. With over 20 options available, you can enjoy blockbuster movies, hit shows, and exclusive content for a fraction of the usual price. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ Premium (2 months): was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ Premium is the ad-free tier (aside from live TV), offering everything included in Essential, plus extra perks. Subscribers get access to their local CBS live feed, the full Showtime library, and the ability to download content for offline viewing. It also supports higher-quality streaming, such as 4K UHD, on select titles. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ Essential (2 months): was $8.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ Essential is the platform’s budget-friendly, ad-supported tier, offering access to a massive library of over 40,000 TV episodes and movies across brands like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more. It also includes live sports such as NFL games and Champions League matches, though live CBS programming is limited. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Right now you can score more than 50% off Apple TV's usual monthly price for the first six months. Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal for new and eligible subscribers. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to snag this discount, but if you do, you'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼