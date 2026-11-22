There are loads of Shokz bone conduction headphones deals this Black Friday — here are the best I've seen from $90
Cunduct those bones
"Dad, what's a bone conduction and why do you need it when you go for a run?" Is a question I can imagine has been asked a million times. Simple, little Jonny — instead of making the air in your ear vibrate, they make the bones vibrate. Simple really, and now you can get a pair of Shokz, the premier bone conduction headphone manufacturer, for a mega deal this Black Friday.
My favorite reduction at the moment is the Open Run Pro 2, wich are $119 at Amazon — that's an $80 saving for a great deal on running headphones. There are loads more besides, obviously, and I've gathered them all in a big list. Just for you.
The best shokz Black Friday deals: Quick list
- SHOKZ OpenRun: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
- SHOKZ OpenFit Air 2: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
- Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon
- SHOKZ OpenDots 2: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon
- SHOKZ OpenFit Pro: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon
Best Shokz Black Friday deals
The Shokz OpenRun are the perfect entry into the bone conduction... thing. They're about the cheapest way to grab something with the Shokz name on them too, now even cheaper thanks to Black Friday. Solid sound, great comfort, and you'll hear the truck going far too fast before you cross the road.
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Unlike the headphone-like shape above, these are more like earbuds that press on your temples. Not hard, obviously. They're still comfortable, and they stay secure during long runs or rides. This solid saving gives you $40 off the OpenFit Air 2 — not too shabby at all.
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Remember Rose Gold? Shokz does — and it's made the OpenRun Pro 2 available in that burnished copper color. Because we're still living in 2013. The OpenRun 2 are "The bone conduction headphone." light, comfortable and they offer good sound. The even offer extra sound quality with a speaker alongside the bone conduction unit for "Air conduction." You know, the thing normal headphones do.
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The Shokz OpenDots 2 aren't bone conduction, they hook onto side of your ear and then pipe tunes and podcasts directly into your ear. They're tiny, discreet, and they sound pretty good for something that doesn't go immediately into your ear canal. This $60 saving is a great way to grab a deal this Black Friday.
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Dolby Atmos!? In bone-conduction earbuds? Damn straight! The OpenFit Pro make the music sound like you're in a surround theater. Well, they do their best, and it's kinda convincing, but you're mostly just looking at Shokz flagship buds with a price to match. Great sound and cool features for $75 off? Sign me up.
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Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
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