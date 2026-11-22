"Dad, what's a bone conduction and why do you need it when you go for a run?" Is a question I can imagine has been asked a million times. Simple, little Jonny — instead of making the air in your ear vibrate, they make the bones vibrate. Simple really, and now you can get a pair of Shokz, the premier bone conduction headphone manufacturer, for a mega deal this Black Friday.

My favorite reduction at the moment is the Open Run Pro 2, wich are $119 at Amazon — that's an $80 saving for a great deal on running headphones. There are loads more besides, obviously, and I've gathered them all in a big list. Just for you.

The best shokz Black Friday deals: Quick list

Best Shokz Black Friday deals

Shokz OpenRun: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Shokz OpenRun are the perfect entry into the bone conduction... thing. They're about the cheapest way to grab something with the Shokz name on them too, now even cheaper thanks to Black Friday. Solid sound, great comfort, and you'll hear the truck going far too fast before you cross the road. Read more Read less ▼

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $199 now $119 at Amazon Remember Rose Gold? Shokz does — and it's made the OpenRun Pro 2 available in that burnished copper color. Because we're still living in 2013. The OpenRun 2 are "The bone conduction headphone." light, comfortable and they offer good sound. The even offer extra sound quality with a speaker alongside the bone conduction unit for "Air conduction." You know, the thing normal headphones do. Read more Read less ▼

Shokz OpenDots 2: was $199 now $139 at Amazon The Shokz OpenDots 2 aren't bone conduction, they hook onto side of your ear and then pipe tunes and podcasts directly into your ear. They're tiny, discreet, and they sound pretty good for something that doesn't go immediately into your ear canal. This $60 saving is a great way to grab a deal this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼