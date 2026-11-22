I found the 5 best Black Friday Chromebook deals starting at just $179
Googlebook? I don't know her.
Google may be phasing out the Chromebook in favor of the higher-powered Googlebooks, but ChromeOS will still get official support until 2034. 8 years of updates isn't bad, and these Black Friday deals really cannot be beat. And since Chromebooks are rather light on RAM in general, the memory shortage hasn't managed to raise prices too much. So you can be certain these Black Friday deals are actual bargains.
Even this early in the Black Friday sales season, you can get the Acer Chromebook 315 (2025) for just $179, or if you need a little bit more power, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 (2024) is $330 off and the Lenovo Chromebook Plus (2025) is down to just $349.
Here are the best Black Friday Chromebook bargains you can find at Best Buy.
Quick Links
- Acer Chromebook 315 (2025): was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook IdeaPad Slim 3: was $419 now $189 @ Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Plus (2025): was $629 now $349 @ Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 (2024): was $729 now $399 @ Best Buy
- HP Chromebook Plus 14 (2025): was $679 now $429 @ Best Buy
Best Black Friday Chromebook deals
At 49% off, this Acer Chromebook deal is too good to pass up. This 2025 series Chromebook features a MediaTek Kompanio 500 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of SSD storage, and 3 free months of Google AI Pro. Save $170 right now.
Read moreRead less▼
At 55% off, this Chromebook deal might just classify as a steal. And since this is another 2025 model Chromebook, that's a full $230 in savings for you. This Lenovo Chromebook features a MediaTek Kompanio 500 chipset, 4GB of memory, 64GB of SSD storage, a 2K (1920 x 1200) IPS display, and up to 18 hours of battery life.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $300 on the Lenovo Chromebook Plus (2025) model. Featuring an Intel Core N-series processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, a 2K (1920 x 1200) IPS display, and up to 17 hours of battery life. For a Chromebook Plus, that $329 price tag is a hard deal to beat.
Read moreRead less▼
This 45% off deal makes the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 more affordable than it's ever been. Featuring an Intel Core 5 Series 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, a FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, and Google AI Pro. It's got more computing power than most Chromebooks ever need, even with a CPU from 2024. So you'll get to take full advantage of those ChromeOS updates right up until the end of Chromebook support in 2034.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $250 on this HP Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 convertible. Featuring an Intel Core 3 N355 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, a 2K (1920 x 1200) touchscreen IPS display, and Google's Quick Insert key for seamless AI tool integration. As a 2025 series Chromebook, this HP was mostly insulated from the RAMageddon price hike, so you're saving a the full $250 with this deal.
Read moreRead less▼
Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
After starting out a lab tester forTom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and TechRadar; Madeline went on to become a staff writer at Laptop Mag. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.