We're still in the early days of Black Friday deals , but some of the discounts on the best Roku TVs and streaming devices can't be beat. From an ultra-affordable streaming stick to upgrade your old TV to a smart projector and Roku Pro OLED TV, there's plenty of savings to be had.



All of Roku's products bring together your favorite streaming apps, including major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV. Roku also grants access to various free and live TV services, so you don't miss a thing even if you've broken up with standard cable TV.

Here are six of the best Roku Black Friday deals I've found on Best Buy so far, including early discounts on some of our favorite Roku devices. Rather than wait for Friday, I'd get the jump on these deals because they're too good to last the week.

Best Roku streaming device deals

Save 50% Roku Streaming Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy The Roku Streaming Stick HD is a simple, affordable way to bring streaming to an older TV. It plugs straight into your HDMI port, giving you access to popular apps, hundreds of free live TV channels and voice search. It also comes with a remote that controls your TV's power and volume. However, its maximum resolution is 1080p, so this is best for smaller TVs. Read more Read less ▼

Save $190 Happrun Roku TV Smart Mini Projector: was $299.99 now $109.99 at Best Buy This Happrun Smart Mini Projector combines Roku's streaming and live TV service with a mini projector so you can watch your favorite shows on any flat surface you have available. It supports 720p HD picture and features 150 lumens of max brightness. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Roku Smart TV 43-Inch Select Series: was $299.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy If you need a mid-size TV for a bedroom, small living area or dorm room, the Roku 43-Inch Select Series Smart TV is a straightforward, budget-friendly option, with a built-in streaming platform, access to hundreds of apps and free live TV channels. It also includes a voice remote and Bluetooth headphone mode for more flexible viewing. Read more Read less ▼

Save $110 Hisense 55-inch Select Series QD6: was $379.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy You don't have to spend a fortune to get a 55-inch 4K TV. This Roku Select Series from Hisense offers QLED colors, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support and plenty of entertainment options through its built-in Roku platform. There's also a selection of free live TV channels and voice controls if you prefer searching without scrolling through menus. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals are already rolling in, and we're tracking all the best live discounts in real time. Check our main Amazon live blog to keep up with early savings on everything from kitchen gadgets to TVs.

Looking for the best streaming deals? We're rounding up the best discounted subscriptions available right now, so you can snap up early Black Friday savings before the official sale begins.

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