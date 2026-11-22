6 Black Friday Roku deals at Best Buy I'd buy right now
From streaming hubs to TVs, we've got all your Roku needs covered.
We're still in the early days of Black Friday deals , but some of the discounts on the best Roku TVs and streaming devices can't be beat. From an ultra-affordable streaming stick to upgrade your old TV to a smart projector and Roku Pro OLED TV, there's plenty of savings to be had.
All of Roku's products bring together your favorite streaming apps, including major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV. Roku also grants access to various free and live TV services, so you don't miss a thing even if you've broken up with standard cable TV.
Here are six of the best Roku Black Friday deals I've found on Best Buy so far, including early discounts on some of our favorite Roku devices. Rather than wait for Friday, I'd get the jump on these deals because they're too good to last the week.
Quick links
- Roku Streaming Stick: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy
- Roku Ultra Streaming Player: was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy
- Happrun Roku TV Smart Mini Projector: was $299 now $109 @ Best Buy
- Roku 43" Select Series 4K TV: was $299 now $149 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 55" QD6 Select Series 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $269 @ Best Buy
- Roku 65" Class Pro Series 4K OLED TV: was $1199 now $799 @ Best Buy
Best Roku streaming device deals
The Roku Streaming Stick HD is a simple, affordable way to bring streaming to an older TV. It plugs straight into your HDMI port, giving you access to popular apps, hundreds of free live TV channels and voice search. It also comes with a remote that controls your TV's power and volume. However, its maximum resolution is 1080p, so this is best for smaller TVs.
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Want to get the best possible streaming experience from your TV? The Roku Ultra is the brand's most powerful streaming player, offering 4K picture quality, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, plus faster app loading. It also comes with a rechargeable Voice Remote Pro featuring backlit buttons, hands-free controls and a handy lost remote finder.
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This Happrun Smart Mini Projector combines Roku's streaming and live TV service with a mini projector so you can watch your favorite shows on any flat surface you have available. It supports 720p HD picture and features 150 lumens of max brightness.
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If you need a mid-size TV for a bedroom, small living area or dorm room, the Roku 43-Inch Select Series Smart TV is a straightforward, budget-friendly option, with a built-in streaming platform, access to hundreds of apps and free live TV channels. It also includes a voice remote and Bluetooth headphone mode for more flexible viewing.
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You don't have to spend a fortune to get a 55-inch 4K TV. This Roku Select Series from Hisense offers QLED colors, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support and plenty of entertainment options through its built-in Roku platform. There's also a selection of free live TV channels and voice controls if you prefer searching without scrolling through menus.
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Get $400 off the Roku 65-inch Pro Series 4K OLED TV, which combines Roku's seamless streaming experience with a stunning 65-inch OLED screen. In our Roku Pro Series OLED review, we gave it 4-star rating because of its colorful picture, perfect blacks and smooth gaming performance, plus an excellent port selection.
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Black Friday deals are already rolling in, and we're tracking all the best live discounts in real time. Check our main Amazon live blog to keep up with early savings on everything from kitchen gadgets to TVs.
Looking for the best streaming deals? We're rounding up the best discounted subscriptions available right now, so you can snap up early Black Friday savings before the official sale begins.
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After starting out a lab tester forTom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and TechRadar; Madeline went on to become a staff writer at Laptop Mag. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.
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