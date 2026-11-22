I don't know about you, but I am particularly broke around this time of year. Something about buying all those holiday gifts and other assorted events just seems to drain my bank account (and my patience). If you're in the same boat and still need to grab a new pair of headphones, then I've got just the list for you.

For under $50, there are loads of great headphones, but my favorite deal right now are the JLab Jbuds Lux for just $39 at Amazon. That's an excellent pair of headphones at a low, low price. There are more besides — some are even cheaper!

Best Black Friday headphones deals under $50

Best Black Friday headphone deals under $50

JBL Tune 530BT: was $59 now $29 at Amazon If you really want to get the cheapest thing possible, they're gonna be on-ear headphones. Just like these — the JBL Tune line is a solid budget option, and the 530BT are the latest to come out of the factory. I like the purple pair, and how light they are. Read more Read less ▼

JLab Go Lux ANC : was $52 now $32 at Amazon More on-ear headphones, although these ones offer ANC. That means you'll be able to block out the screaming children (and adults) on the bus and keep traffic noise to a minimum while out and about. They're a cool-looking pair of headphones too — just watch which color you're buying. Not all the colors are reduced this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

JLab Studio Pro: was $39 now $33 at Amazon This incredibly light pair of over-ear headphones doesn't have any of the bells and whistles like ANC, but the do offer great sound for the price. They comfortable too, so you can wear them for hours and hours before you need to take them off. 50 hours of battery life sweetens the deal. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-CH530 : was $69 now $38 at Amazon Sony's budget headphones are a great option if you're looking for cut-price audio. They sound good and offer loads of battery life (55 hours, to be exact). The blue is my favorite color here — although I am a bigger fan of the -46% discount. Read more Read less ▼

JLab JBuds Lux ANC: was $99 now $39 at Amazon Be careful with this one — the matte-blue color is the one to go for if you want the biggest savings. They're excellent headphones too, our only real bugbear at full price was the lack of a hard case. So you can imagine how good they are when they only cost $40. Read more Read less ▼

JLab JBuds Lux ANC Jelle : was $99 now $48 at Amazon Oh hey, look, it's the same headphones from above, but now they've got a fancier colorway. These shiny headphones certainly look the part and pack in all the benefits of the normal version. Personally, I'd save money and buy the matte blue pair, but these Jelle colors are lovely. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Tune 730BT: was $89 now $49 at Amazon We're butting right up against that fifty dollar limit, but Tune 730BT are still great headphones. They feature some super plush foam on the pads to make them more comfortable and sound great. And, much like many cheaper headphones, they've got physical controls where more expensive might have touch. Physical controls are better. Read more Read less ▼