\n<p id="55b18b0b-10c6-4926-9bdc-09bce53d5a16"><strong>Good morning and happy shopping!</strong><br><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/lauren-jeffries">Lauren Jeffries, Sleep Features Editor</a></p><p>Morning, morning, morning! I&rsquo;m Lauren, the Tom&rsquo;s Guide Sleep Features Editor, and I&rsquo;m kicking off our 2025 Labor Day mattress sale live hub today &mdash; yes, I&rsquo;m excited.</p><p><strong>A bit about me</strong>: I joined the team last August and since then I&rsquo;ve been busy sleeping on and testing new mattresses from huge brands like the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/mattresses/nectar-luxe-mattress-review-year">Nectar Luxe</a>, the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/mattresses/nectar-ultra-hybrid-hands-on-review">Nectar Ultra</a>, the DreamCloud Classic and more. As a side sleeper and someone who *hates* a memory foam hug, the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/mattresses/birch-luxe-natural-mattress-review">Birch Luxe Natural mattress</a> has been my favorite so far.</p>\n\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="91c1b4a2-e42a-4a18-8309-84a796ad323c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="4vxwEuoEGm9WQxaNRhpd33" name="BirchLuxeNatural _025.JPG" alt="Two Tom's Guide mattress testers sat crossed legged on the Birch Luxe Natural mattress laughing and smiling" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/4vxwEuoEGm9WQxaNRhpd33.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="d6b43314-13b1-4193-8988-7ec4a74a6a8e">But I&rsquo;m not just a mattress gal. My job is to help as many people as possible sleep better night after night. This means I&rsquo;ve travelled to London for <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/sleep/sleep-cycles">gold-standard sleep studies</a>, interviewed top neuroscientists to find out the latest about sleeping brains and reported on breaking news in the sleep health industry.</p><p>It also means I subject myself to some <em>interesting </em>sleep hacks and trial the latest sleep products. Some I love (I&rsquo;ll forever be thankful for <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/sleep/cognitive-shuffling">cognitive shuffling</a>), but others I detest (<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/sleep/mouth-taping-for-sleep">mouth taping</a>, I&rsquo;m looking at you).</p>\n\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="f442ebc8-35e9-4188-bbc5-50ce6227e8a8"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="awewTRiF5YZtqtzNoArhbc" name="sleep tape-2.jpg" alt="Woman wearing black mouth tape looking at the camera" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/awewTRiF5YZtqtzNoArhbc.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="27c38d94-cd55-438e-a04a-60ca143c756b">So, today I&rsquo;ll be your guide to the 2025 Labor Day mattress sales. We&rsquo;ve got a team of expert deal hunters working tirelessly to find the latest and best mattress and sleep discounts landing (and of course I&rsquo;ll be hunting myself), but I&rsquo;ll also be sharing top sleep tips and the products that have transformed my sleep hygiene.</p><p>Hold tight, I'll be back soon with big deals.</p>\n