Casper is expanding its mattress line-up with the launch of the Casper Cloud One mattress, starting from $1,149 at Casper. Building on the popular The One mattress design, the Cloud One claims to provide plush cushioning while retaining the original's support and breathability.

But the Cloud One isn't just an upgrade to an existing design. It's something different for memory foam mattresses altogether.

Casper Cloud One Mattress specs Release date: April 2025

Sizes: 7 (twin to split king)

Type: Memory foam

Feel: Medium

Price: From $1,149 at Casper

We're used to seeing a standard layout for all-foam mattresses; a dense support foam base topped with comfort foam layers for cushioning. This starting point has been used to great effect in the best memory foam mattresses we've tested.

The Cloud One mattress switches that support foam for its patent-pending Casper Core+, a layer of foam "pillars" that promise cloud-like plushness.

Each pillar creates a foam pocket — instead of an even foam layer — similar to the springs that give our favorite hybrid mattresses their responsive support.

This should lend the Cloud One the fluffy, cushioned feel of its namesake. We're excited to get our hands-on the Cloud One and see how the fresh design stacks up against the our expert-chosen best mattresses of 2025.

Currently the Casper One is full price but with the Memorial Day mattress sales getting started, we're hopeful a discount will arrive soon.

Casper Cloud One mattress: from $1,149 at Casper

An upgrade to the popular The One, the Casper Cloud One is an upper mid-range memory foam mattress. A queen has an MSRP of $1,249 but keep an eye out for mattress sales. We're expecting new a Casper deal to launch the closer we get to Memorial Day.

Casper Cloud One mattress: Price

The new Cloud One takes Casper's popular entry-level The One mattress and gives it an upgrade. And, with it, a higher price tag.

While The One is a mid-range mattress with an MSRP of $999 for a queen, the Cloud One sits in the upper mid-range price category.

Here's a full breakdown of the MSRP the Casper Cloud One mattress (as of writing, all sizes except full, queen and king are out of stock):

Twin MSRP: $999

$999 Twin XL MSRP: $999

$999 Full MSRP: $1,149

$1,149 Queen MSRP: $1,249

$1,249 King MSRP: $1,649

$1,649 Cal king MSRP: $1,649

At full MSRP, the Casper Cloud One is comparable in price to the Nectar Luxe all-foam, a bed we described as "indulgent" in our Nectar Luxe Mattress review.

Each size is $250 more expensive than the equivalent The One mattress which is a typical step-up for this kind of upgrade; the DreamCloud Hybrid vs DreamCloud Premier mattress price jump is $300 for a queen.

The Cloud One still sits at the lower end of the Casper price bracket and is significantly cheaper than the Dream (Casper's entry-level hybrid mattress.)

If you're unsure the Casper Cloud One is worth the upgrade (and the price jump) you might want to wait for the next Casper mattress sale.

(Image credit: Casper)

Sitewide Casper sales occur semi-regularly and we've recently seen up to 20% off The One mattress, with 25% off premium models — we're hoping a similar deal will appear before Memorial Day.

Casper offers a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping with the Cloud One.

These are industry standard (and the same across the Casper line-up) but we might expect slightly better in this price bracket. In comparison, Nectar offers a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.

Casper Cloud One mattress: Features

The original Casper The One has a classic memory foam mattress build: three layers of foam, with a breathable top layer followed by a cushioning comfort foam and finished with a support base.

How does the Cloud One mattress enhance this? By shaking things up altogether...

Okay, the upper two layers have stayed pretty much the same, apart from some added thickness. But the base foam has undergone a total face lift.

While most all-foam mattresses use a foam slab to create support, the Cloud One foam is molded into "pillars", termed the Core+. Each pillar is able to move individually, creating responsive support described as plush and "cloud-like."

(Image credit: Casper)

We think the design has some remarkable similarities to a classic hybrid mattress — imagine steel coils switched to molded foam. It also brings to mind the egg-crate mattress toppers, on a larger scale.

The Core+ might be the most exciting new feature but there's another upgrade that's also catching our eye: foam railings.

Around the perimeter of the mattress Casper has traded the pillars for sturdy support foam. This should lend some strength to the sides, as edge support was a weakness we noted in our Casper The One Mattress review.

Casper claims the Cloud One mattress has a medium feel, softer than the firm feel of the original One. This cushioning should appeal to side sleepers — particularly those who like to try something new.