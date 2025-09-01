<a href="https://www.amazon.com/events/labordaysale" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="9336d582-b229-44ac-a2ed-1c62411091e4"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="HXg2DBREz2ZhKVRtvZeKc8" name="Labor Day sales.jpg" alt="Labor Day sales" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/HXg2DBREz2ZhKVRtvZeKc8.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="88e1ee42-f9b4-4607-b049-95bbce960376">Labor Day sales have officially started! Some of out favorite retailers have unveiled their official Labor Day deals for 2025 &mdash; and the deals are too good not to share.</p><p>As a deals writer here at Tom's Guide, my job is to help you weed out the bad deals from the good sales today. I'll highlight the best deals on products we've tested, recommend or personally own.</p><p>So let's jump right into this week's top deals...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>