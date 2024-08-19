What is a Lucid mattress and should you buy one? I'm a mattress tester — here's what I think

Lucid is a budget-friendly mattress brand, available online at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Lucid’s own website. But what is a Lucid mattress really like? And even though the price tag is small, is it worth your money?

Like many of the brands behind the best mattresses of 2024, Lucid mattresses come in a variety of sizes, types, thicknesses and levels of firmness. This means you'll find a Lucid bed to suit almost any types of sleeper. It's important to note, however, that you're always going to make some concessions when you purchase a cheap mattress. It could be comfort, durability - or both. Despite this, Lucid rates highly with its customers within their price category.

Read on to see what makes Lucid mattresses different from other mattress brands and how much they cost. For the upcoming Labor Day mattress sales, you can expect to see a healthy discount on certain models. But is a Lucid mattress a worthwhile purchase at any price point? Let’s find out.

What is a Lucid mattress?

Hugely popular budget-friendly beds

Lucid's entry-level model starts at just $196 for a queen

Lucid mattresses come in a variety of depths, starting from 5 inches

Lucid offers a wide range of wallet-friendly mattresses, many well under the $200 price point for a twin. You can get a Lucid mattress in all of the standard sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King. Lucid offers four different mattress styles: Memory Foam Mattress, Bamboo Charcoal Hybrid Mattress, Latex Hybrid Mattress, and Low Profile Memory Foam Mattress. There are different levels of softness ranging from plush to firm, and varying thicknesses from five to 14 inches.

(Image credit: Lucid)

All of the mattress models have a soft, breathable cover and various layers of foam and/or steel coils for comfort and support. Foam offers plushness and pressure relief. Some specialized foams also offer odor mitigation and heat dissipation. Steel coils offer more support, pressure relief, and motion isolation.

Lucid offers a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, and free returns. This means that you can try out the mattress for up to 100 days and return it for free if you’re not satisfied, if you buy it directly from Lucid. Additionally, Lucid has a 10-year limited warranty against manufacturer defects.

What is a Lucid mattress like to sleep on?

Lower profile Lucid mattresses ideal for infants, children and teens

We usually recommend a bed depth of at least 8 inches for adults

Lucid’s 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress is our top choice for cheap cooling

Lucid mattresses come in a range of depths, but knowing how thick should a mattress be is crucial when choosing a bed. We usually recommend that adults opt for a bed depth of at least 8 inches, while heavier bodies and side sleepers will require a depth in the region of 12-16 inches.

While incredibly cheap, Lucid's Low Profile Memory Foam Mattress is intended more for a guest room, kid’s room, dorm room, or RV. Sleeping on a mattress that lacks support will not only be uncomfortable, it will shorten the bed's overall lifespan. For a little bit more money, you can get a more feature-rich model better suited to long-term, full-time use.

If you're looking for more substance, Lucid’s 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress ranks highly in our best cheap mattress guide. Specifically, it was deemed the best cheap mattress for cooling. Special features keep this mattress from trapping heat, such as gel-infused memory foam, charcoal bamboo foam, and a Tencel cover that wicks away moisture.

Side sleepers will require a bed with a bit of pressure relief, which makes the Lucid Latex Hybrid a safe option. Opt for a bed depth of 12 inches for optimal sink-in support and prevent pressure buildup around your shoulders, hips and knees.

(Image credit: Lucid)

How much does a Lucid mattress cost?

The entry-level model starts at $196 for a queen

Higher-spec mattresses cost around $430-$496 for a queen

Shipping and returns are free

You can get a queen-sized Lucid mattress for under $200 if you choose the entry-level Low Profile Memory Foam Mattress. The twin-sized version starts at just $110. This one ranges from five to eight inches in thickness, and comes in both plush and firm versions. You can find all six standard mattress sizes.



However, as noted above, these beds are best reserved for children, teens or guest rooms as they lack the support for full time use. For something more substantial, it's worth considering the Lucid Memory Foam Mattress. This is one of our top-rated cheap mattresses, and starts at just $339 for a queen-sized with a 10-inch depth. The twin-sized model is just $203. It's more expensive than Lucid' entry level model but it boasts three layers of foam that serve different purposes, plus a soft and breathable top cover.

At the other end of the price spectrum, Lucid’s Bamboo Charcoal Hybrid Mattress starts at just $430 for a queen or $284 for a twin. It comes with odor-neutralized bamboo charcoal foam and individually encased steel coils. Then there's the Latex Hybrid Mattress, which starts at $496 for a queen or $347 for a twin and includes quick-response latex and steel coils. Both come in a depth of 10 or 12 inches.

(Image credit: Lucid)

When is the best time to buy a Lucid Mattress?

Major sales happen around holidays, like upcoming Labor Day sales

Lucid offers daily deals on select mattresses year-round

Amazon Prime Day is also a great time to pick up a Lucid mattress

While Black Friday is usually the best time to buy a new mattress (closely followed by the four other major sales - Cyber Monday, Presidents' Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day) Amazon Prime Day is the best time to pick up a Lucid mattress at a discounted price. However, we do expect to see prices fall again in celebration of Labor Day next month.

Should you buy a Lucid mattress?

Buy a Lucid mattress if...

✅ You’re shopping on a budget: Even the full retail price of most Lucid mattresses fall in the budget category.

✅ You like the feel of memory foam: All of Lucid’s mattresses have at least one layer of memory foam, including the hybrid models that include steel coils as well. Some models have up to four memory foam layers serving different purposes, such as the Latex Hybrid Mattress.

✅ You want a decent sleep trial: If you buy directly from Lucid’s website, you get a 100-night sleep trial, during which you can return it without penalty if you're unsatisfied. Note that returning a mattress to Amazon is a bit different.

Don't buy a Lucid mattress if...

❌ You’re looking for a high-end mattress: While Lucid mattresses have some great features, for the ultimate comfort, you’ll probably want to invest a bit more money. For example, the best cooling mattresses tend to be a bit more spendy, but worth it if you tend to sleep hot. If you’re looking for an overall more luxurious experience, check out our list of the best luxury mattresses .

❌ You want white glove delivery: Lucid mattresses arrive rolled up in a box on your doorstep. If you want someone to deliver the mattress into your home, place it right onto your bed frame, and take away your old mattress, you’ll probably need to spend a bit more.

❌ You want a mattress that will last a long time: Lucid mattresses are cheap mattresses but are less durable than other slightly more expensive models. If you're looking for a budget friendly bed with a decent build quality, opt for the DreamCloud instead.