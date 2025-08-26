<a id="elk-f0cad896-0fa0-452c-bd80-f36b0f3649ed"></a><h2 id="labor-day-sales-are-here">Labor Day sales are here...</h2><a href="https://www.amazon.com/events/labordaysale" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="f787f2ea-584e-4dad-bdfa-481242e8a478"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="HXg2DBREz2ZhKVRtvZeKc8" name="Labor Day sales.jpg" alt="Labor Day sales" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/HXg2DBREz2ZhKVRtvZeKc8.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="e2bc436b-b35c-46ab-b7fa-23cf7db25f1b">Labor Day sales have officially started! I know, the federal holiday isn't till Monday, but retailers have already unveiled their official Labor Day deals for 2025.</p><p>As Editor-in-Chief of deals at Tom's Guide, I'm here to help you weed out the bad deals from the good sales this week. I'll highlight the best deals on products we've tested, recommend, or personally own.</p><p>So let's jump right into this week's top deals...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>