The best PSVR 2 games in 2024

The best PSVR 2 games offer the most immersive play experiences on PS5. Sony’s second-generation virtual reality headset is approaching its first birthday, and it's now built up a strong library of games with options to suit just about every taste.

Whether you’re looking for an adrenaline-pumping sci-fi shooter or a spooky horror game that will transport you into a nightmare world, the PSVR 2 offers a diverse range of titles. Some of the headset’s biggest games are ports from PSVR 1 or playable on the Meta Quest 2 (and Meta Quest 3) headset, but there is a handful of true exclusives that won’t find anywhere else including a brand new Horizon game.

Plus, some of the best PS5 games have been converted into VR via a free update, letting you enjoy true blockbuster gaming in a whole new way. So, if you’ve just joined the PlayStation VR family, here’s are our top pick of the best PSVR 2 games that you can play right now.

The best PSVR 2 games you can play today

1. Horizon: Call of the Mountain

(Image credit: Sony)

PSVR 2’s flagship launch game remains the very best showcase of the headset’s impressive capabilities. For starters, this action-adventure game boasts stunning visuals. As you scale large cliff faces and shimmy across mountainous paths, you’ll regularly stop to admire the breathtaking scenery along the way. The introductory sequence, which sees you canoe down a river, is similarly jaw-dropping, and it can be replayed via the main menu (it's perfect for showcasing PSVR 2 to a friend).

However, Horizon: Call of the Mountain isn’t all about drinking in beautiful vistas and scaling rock walls (although climbing mountains does make up a significant portion of the gameplay). You also encounter Horizon’s iconic robot creatures and must fend these machines using simple, but satisfying, archery combat. And, as you'd expect from a game set within the world of Horizon, there’s a rich cinematic narrative.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain also makes expert use of the PSVR 2 Sense controllers' haptics and next-gen feedback. While the highly-linear nature of the main campaign may disappoint players looking for total VR freedom, Call of the Mountain is an excellent PSVR 2 proof of concept, and offers epic blockbuster productions that few games on the platform can match.

2. Gran Turismo 7

(Image credit: Sony)

Simulation racing and virtual reality are a match made in heaven, and Gran Turismo 7 is all the proof you need. Naturally, it helped that GT7 was already the finest racing game on PS5, and the launch of its free VR update to coincide with the PSVR 2’s launch took this best-in-class racer up another gear. If you want to really feel like you’re behind the wheel of an exotic supercar and burn some rubber around the most famous tracks in the world, then GT7 and a PSVR 2 headset are essential.

Gran Turismo 7 doesn’t just play great in VR with smooth driving, realistic visuals (the unique licensed car interiors are especially noteworthy) and crisp audio, but it’s also got a large wealth of content. There’s an engaging career mode that tasks you with rising through the ranks, or you can jump online and take on some of the best drivers across the globe. You’ll not struggle for fresh things to unlock either as there are more than 37 different locations to drive in more than 420 cars, with new additions coming at a regular pace. Naturally, superfans will want to consider also investing in a premium racing wheel and peddle set for true immersion.

3. Resident Evil Village

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was the best horror game on the OG PSVR headset, so it’s no surprise that its successor, Resident Evil Village, takes the crown on the PSVR 2.

You once again play as Ethan Winters, a milquetoast but inoffensive protagonist by Resident Evil standards, and this time you’re slowly making your way through a creepy European village on a quest to find your missing daughter. You’ll explore a diverse range of locations from a grand castle inhabited by a coven of vampire sisters to a steampunk factory ruled over by an eccentric figure named Heisenberg with electromagnetic powers.

Ethan’s quest also brings him face-to-face with the towering Lady Dimitrescu, who is even more formidable in VR. The eighth mainline installment in the Resident Evil series, Village sticks to the franchise’s classic formula. You’ll make your way through unsettling locations while picking up precious ammo and resources and attempting to survive encounters with nightmarish creatures. In a fresh twist for the zombie-heavy series, Village’s enemy mobs are mainly made up of blood-thirsty lycans.

The critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4 remake is also fully playable in VR thanks to PSVR 2, but we’ve given the nod to Resident Evil Village because it’s a native first-person game which makes its conversion to virtual reality a pretty smooth one.

4. Synapse

(Image credit: nDreams)

A PSVR 2 exclusive that blends slick shooting, powerful telekinetic abilities and a highly-replayable rougelite structure, Synapse is an action-packed experience that challenges you to fight through the mindscape of a suspected enemy of the state. You play an unnamed operative who steps inside the subconscious of a military colonel and finds themselves in a surreal, mostly monochrome, world. You’ll need to overcome lethal defenses as the colonel’s mind spawns waves of soldiers to stop you from finding his deepest secrets buried deep within the tricky final level.

Fortunately, you’ve got a range of powerful firearms at your disposal, and if they’re not getting the job done, you can rely on your psychic powers which allow you to literally pick up enemies and throw them across the map. Synapse is built around a rougelite structure. You start from the very beginning after each death but can unlock various permanent upgrades and abilities to make each fresh run a little easier. This does lead to a slightly wonky difficulty curve — the first few hours are quite tough and then things get almost comically easy — but Synapse stands out in the PSVR 2’s library as a unique experience that will keep you coming back for more.

5. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

(Image credit: Skydance Interactive)

If you’re after a PSVR 2 game with a little more meat on the bone, then The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is a great pick. Ignore the ludicrously lengthy name, and step into a zombie-infested New Orleans. Your job is to find resources, craft weapons and, unsurprisingly, slay a whole lot of walkers. Based on the comic book series, rather than the AMC show it tells an original story and picks up where its PSVR 1 predecessor left off with a new villain to confront, The Axeman. Don’t worry if you’re a newcomer, the first Saints & Sinners has been ported to PSVR 2, and the two games are available in a bundle.

What sets Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution apart from many VR games is that it doesn’t feel constrained because its designed for virtual reality. Many PSVR experiences are a little smaller in scope, but not this one. You can spend a couple dozen hours fully exploring the game’s map, and there are plenty of secrets and rewards for being thorough. Dispatching zombies is also a whole load of pulpy fun with each swing of a spiked baseball bat feeling impactful. The sense of atmosphere is equally palpable making you feel like you’ve stepped into The Walking Dead universe.