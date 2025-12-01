<a id="elk-e33aad0c-f804-4eed-a882-6f7f8568bef1"></a><h2 id="the-best-cyber-monday-apple-watch-deals">The best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="0b015db7-50ca-4a09-afce-4063db3032bc"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2488px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.23%;"><img id="Yp3ND3TWUcSEqk9mC727n9" name="AppleWatchUltra3-01" alt="Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/v2/t:235,l:418,cw:2488,ch:1399,q:80/Yp3ND3TWUcSEqk9mC727n9.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2906" height="1634" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="f630d177-ec61-4bb2-8de2-7fffe7e3c963">Black Friday has come and gone, but the best Apple Watch deals are still available for Cyber Monday, and we&rsquo;ll be highlighting those deals and hunting down any new ones right here throughout the day.</p><p>The best Apple Watch deal available anywhere remains the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Smartwatch-Starlight-Aluminum-Always/dp/B0FQFNRH72" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$50 saving on the Apple Watch SE 3 at Amazon</a>, which takes the entry-level smartwatch below $200, while the new Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple watch Ultra 3 are also available for their lowest ever prices in the sales.</p><p>This is likely to be your last chance to get these Apple Watch deals for some time, because once Cyber Monday is over we expect prices to revert to normal, so don&rsquo;t miss out on these smartwatch savings.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><ul id="266d90bd-3f83-4a14-844b-a41dea84af25"><li><strong>Apple Watch SE 3 (44mm):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Apple-Cellular-Smartwatch-Aluminium-Resistant/dp/B0FQFTYS9F/ref=sr_1_4" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $279 now $229 @ Amazon</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0FQFL8PZ5%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1167837454395938652-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $399 now $339 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>Apple Watch Ultra 3:&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Multisport-Smartwatch-Satellite-Communications%2Fdp%2FB0FQFHVZYL%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fadgrpid%3D183288059421%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.n5VwnWJonqHv0ufFbIsKZYnB3CJdroFwbxyvGUDxZlZCKluapjL4f4Qc3FIFsvQLpq-k8udEsOVHeilb7DZLYrYvhXV27js3-M5zHKkrea9KfPsaoIW5Dg-HCJc7ns59G6z_pd5GwxtLQTmWQHgM07T7Z93reprgu0UNLSD0uF-SfUIzYEzgiWjGrwFQBmVXcwyKIqbxtmicaSSqEoOHWgsLQSB9sGDC8vv-jKZRxPM.YrqEsnYasiS94cZ4rfBCoz2aBRxqP1qQeZq3SQgx-ok%26dib_tag%3Dse%26hvadid%3D779636603995%26hvdev%3Dc%26hvexpln%3D0%26hvlocphy%3D9194623%26hvnetw%3Dg%26hvocijid%3D4192233382715967277--%26hvqmt%3Db%26hvrand%3D4192233382715967277%26hvtargid%3Dkwd-2104797712074%26hydadcr%3D22389_13654734_2284567%26keywords%3Dapple%252Bwatch%252Bultra%252B3%26mcid%3D535c95316a293e5692dc6306383a466d%26qid%3D1763905762%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-6294200163455298719-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $799 now $699 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>