Is an RTX 4050 gaming laptop still good enough? I put this Acer Nitro V 14 to the test

I'll set this straight: gaming on a budget is getting pretty darn good. I'm all for a cheap gaming laptop that can push out more than acceptable performance at a wallet-friendly price, even if its specs are a little late to the party.

But just because we're seeing RTX 5090-equipped rigs powering through graphically demanding PC games without batting an eye doesn't mean we have to give in to their soaring prices, with some coming close to $7,000 (looking at you, MSI Titan 18 HX).

In this past year, I've seen an RTX 4070-powered laptop drop to just $1,000 (never miss a big sale event), seen how a *hopefully* $1,099 RTX 5060 gaming laptop handles games with DLSS 4, and now the $449 Nintendo Switch 2 bring even more high-end gaming to handhelds. Heck, I've even tried gaming on a Chromebook, and it's far from terrible now.

However, in a world where Nvidia RTX 50-series and AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs are taking over, how does a laptop like the Acer Nitro V 14 with an RTX 4050 fit in? Well, it landed on my desk, so I gave it a test drive.

And to cut to the chase, this Nitro V 14 can hold its own when it comes to many of the latest PC titles, even playing games like Cyberpunk 2077 at high frame rates (close to 100 FPS) thanks to Nvidia DLSS. It's a solid option for entry-level gaming.

That is, if you can find one. This specific model of the Acer Nitro V 14 in a tasteful Pearl White isn't easy to find in the U.S. or the U.K. Outside the Acer store, where it will set you back $1,099 / £1,299, I did finally find a couple at retailers, though.

So, can the lowest-end, last-gen RTX 40-series GPU in a laptop still pump out acceptable frame rates that gamers would be happy with? Not if you've played on high-end gear and can never looked back, no. But for first-time buyers or casual gamers on a budget, there's something to like here.

Acer Nitro V 14: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Acer Nitro V 14 Price From $1,099/£1,299 Display 14.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) , 120Hz CPU AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB Ports 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 4 Gen 1, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 12.9 x 9.2 x 0.8 inches Weight 3.7 pounds

Is an RTX 4050 any good?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Put simply: of course it can! Even with its 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM (video memory), the RTX 4050 in the Acer Nitro V 14 can deliver smooth 1080p gameplay and medium to high settings, depending on the games you're expecting to play.

For example, I put on one of my recent favorites, Hades 2 — a roguelike action RPG that doesn't require heavily demanding specs. Even at 1200p with High settings, I had a blast conjuring spells and slicing down foes (and getting my behind handed to me by Prometheus) at over 100 FPS without any dips. And it all looked gorgeous.

For something a tad more demanding, I also played South of Midnight, a whimsically dark single-player adventure in the Deep South with stunning graphics. Here, I had settings on High and quality set to Ultra Performance, and while there were a few dips in combat, I was still getting over 60 FPS generally. The minor stutters weren't enough to stop me from getting immersed in its haunting world.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

For those less demanding yet creatively brilliant PC titles that are fine-tuned to work well on many machines, the Nitro V 14 with its RTX 4050 offers more than enough to create a smooth, engaging gaming experience. If those titles are generally your cup o' tea, like Celeste, Inscryption, Dredge and, of course, multiple titles like Fortnite or Counter-Strike 2, then a budget system like this will suit your fancy.

When bringing Nvidia's DLSS into the fold, though, supported games can shine far better. We've seen how AAA games perform on an HP Victus 15, boasting similar specs, and sure enough, the Nitro V 14 offers similar capabilities.

Next, I threw on Cyberpunk 2077. With settings set to high and DLSS turned on at 1080p, I was seeing close to 100 FPS, and sometimes over that. That alone is fantastic, and it's clear the Nitro V 14 has enough gears turning under the hood to make it work. Without DLSS, though, this comes crashing down to just below 20 FPS. That ain't playable.

That was with ray tracing switched on, but turning it off meant I was reaching just under 60 FPS. That's fine, but let's compare that to some of the latest offerings we've seen.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Cyberpunk (1080p High/Ray Tracing Psycho settings) Acer Nitro V 15 (RTX 4050) 19 FPS MSI Stealth A16 (RTX 5060) 33 FPS

Wait, so even an RTX 5060 gaming laptop can't reach a standard 60 FPS? Not with those settings, and not without DLSS 4. With x4 multi-frame gen on its side, an RTX 5060-equipped rig can get up to 150 FPS with ease, and that's without any big dips when in combat.

A tad unfair comparing it to a next-gen RTX 5060 (better if there was an RTX 5050 to compete with it...). Still, it's better than the Acer Nitro V 15 with an RTX 3050 I tested, and even that could manage some strong PC titles.

Is an RTX 4050 gaming laptop worth it now?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Is the Acer Nitro V 14 the best budget gaming laptop? No, as that title still belongs to the MSI Cyborg 15 with an RTX 4050 (it's cheaper and more readily available). Stretch the budget a bit further, and the Asus TUF Gaming A14 with an RTX 4060 is a solid bet.

But that doesn't take away from what an RTX 4050 gaming laptop can do. If you're fine getting some aid from Nvidia DLSS to crank up frame rates, you'll find competitive multiplayer titles like Fortnite or Marvel Rivals reaching a smooth 120 FPS at High settings and demanding games such as Cyberpunk 2077 getting triple figures.

Without DLSS, expect those frame rates to drop hard. You may still get an average of 60 FPS in titles at medium to high settings, which isn't unplayable, but that brings into question what you can get for similar pricing now.

At a discount, the Acer Nitro V 14 isn't a bad shout, especially with its sharp, compact design, brilliantly bright 14.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and solid gaming performance for the price. But for a more modern, future-proofed system with budget in mind, there are options around right now.

