This Comcast Xfinity deal gives you a free $150 gift card for Black Friday

If you're in the market for cable and internet service, this Black Friday deal is definitely — especially since Comcast's Xfinity is dangling $150 to make signing up for its service worth your while.

Specifically, the Xfinity Black Friday offer includes a $150 Visa gift card when you sign up for a bundle that includes both TV and internet service. Two bundles are eligible for the gift card — the X1 Starter Pro Double Play that includes Xfinity's Extreme Pro Internet and the X1 Preferred Double Play.

Xfinity cable TV and internet bundle with $150 gift card

Sign up for either an X1 Starter Pro Double Play ($79.99/month) or X1 Preferred Double Play ($114.99/month) package, and you'll get a $150 Visa gift card.

The X1 Starter Pro Double Play costs $79.99 a month and offers 140-plus channels of cable TV service. With Extreme Pro Internet, you get 500 Mbps download speeds. Opt for the X1 Starter Pro Double Play instead and you'll get 200-plus cable TV channels along with 275 Mbps download speeds on your internet service; that package costs $114.99 a month.

Both packages feature the $150 Visa gift card and require a one-year service agreement. Given how cable TV operators do business, it's almost your rates will go up at the end of the year, so put that Visa gift card to good use.

Only new residential customers are eligible for this Black Friday deal, which runs through Dec. 2. That coincides with Cyber Monday sales when we're anticipating even more deals coming online.