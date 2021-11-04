Sony ANC headphones are $101 off in this killer Amazon Black Friday deal

Amazon Black Friday deals are known for offering some of the biggest savings on the best noise-canceling headphones around, and we’ve got a real scorcher of a deal here. The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones were already one of the popular manufacturer’s most affordable sets of cans, but this deal brings them down to impulsive purchase levels of cheap.

Right now, you can get the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones for $78 at Amazon. That’s a massive $101 off the usual price of $179. This deal reduces the over-ear headphones to less than half-price and is definitely one of the strongest Black Friday headphone deals we’ve seen so far this year.

Image Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones: was $179 now $78 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones offer solid active noise cancellation for just $78 in this Amazon Black Friday deal. They also boast strong audio performance and 35 hours of battery on a single charge. View Deal

Released in Spring 2020, the Sony WH-CH710N headphones were designed to compete with entry-level models from audio rival Bose and offer a strong listening experience compared to the overly bassy WH-CH700Ns. The headphones certainly achieved those aims. The inclusion of active noise cancellation on a pair of wireless headphones costing less than $80 shouldn’t be overlooked.

Don’t expect the same level of ANC performance as you’d get in from the top-in-class Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (which retail for around $350, but are currently also $101 off), but the WH-CH710Ns still catch a decent amount of ambient sound thanks to dual microphones feeding forward and backward.

These wireless headphones also offer up to 35-hours of battery life on a single charge (although that drops with ANC switched on), and an ultra-comfortable fit thanks to the padded earcups and adjustable metal sliders. The headphones look the part as well with a slick but unassuming frame.

Black Friday headphone deals are always some of the most popular Black Friday deals around, so don’t sit around waiting for a deeper discount on these Sony headphones, grab them now before stock issues become a problem.