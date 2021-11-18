Kaspersky Black Friday sale knocks 70% off its security suites

In one of the best Black Friday deals we've yet seen, Kaspersky is taking up to 70% off its Windows and multiplatform security suites, including Kaspersky Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Kaspersky Anti-Virus and Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal.

Kaspersky Total Security is our editor's choice for best antivirus software, combining excellent protection against online threats with a full complement of extra features, including a password manager and parental controls. Meanwhile, Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal adds online-account protection, a home Wi-Fi network monitor and cloud-based parental controls.

Kaspersky Anti-Virus: was $40 now $12 Kaspersky Anti-Virus: was $40 now $12

This Windows-only software protects from one to 10 PCs and includes a password manager, protection against stalkerware and a performance optimizer.

Kaspersky Internet Security: was $60 now $18 Kaspersky Internet Security: was $60 now $18

Kaspersky's mid-tier offering covers up to 10 Macs, PCs, Android and iOS devices. On Windows, it includes a hardened web browser, webcam protection and a two-way firewall.

Kaspersky Total Security: was $90 now $27 Kaspersky Total Security: was $90 now $27

Kaspersky's flagship security suite protects up to 10 devices and includes parental controls and an unlimited password manager. It's our Editor's Choice in antivirus software.

Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal: was $90 now $27 Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal: was $90 now $27

This online-only offering protects up to five Macs, PCs or smartphones, monitors your home network and your online accounts, and gives you 500MB of VPN use per day.

Each of these products comes with Kaspersky's unbeatable malware-detection engine, which has the best track record for spotting and eliminating malicious software in years of third-party lab tests. In our own tests, Kaspersky Total Security had a fairly light impact on system performance, while the free version of Kaspersky Security Cloud actually sped up our machine.

All of these have access to Kaspersky's VPN service, but it's capped at 200MB per day for the regular antivirus offerings, and 500MB for Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal. Unlimited VPN access costs $30 per year, which is a bargain compared to some of the other best VPN services.