Zinus's best cheap mattress drops to $199 for a twin in Labor Day sales — why I'd buy it

The Zinus Original Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is my top choice for best affordable bed - and a new sale means it's even cheaper this Labor Day. Right now, you can now save up to 50% on the Original Green Tea Mattress at Zinus, with a twin size reduced to $199 (was $399) and a queen size reduced to $399 (was $599).

If you're shopping for this year's best mattress, I reccomend the Original Green Tea Mattress for providing excellent pressure relief at a lower price. The all-foam bed offers a sink-in memory foam feel and amazing motion isolation for restless couples, all at an affordable cost.

Extras include a 10-year warranty, a 100-night trial, and free shipping. This is one of the biggest Labor Day mattress sales and deals I've seen so far, so I suggest you take advantage before Zinus raises a twin size to its regular sales price of $249.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Was: $399

Now: from $199

Saving: up to $200 at Zinus



Summary: The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses for shoppers on a tight budget. I also rank it as one of the best mattresses for side sleepers due to its sink-in soft pressure relief. Its three layers of foam means its excellent at providing motion isolation, with testers for our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review claiming Couples who are often woken by their partner moving should appreciate how the dense foams prevent motion from traveling across the bed. However, hot sleepers should be aware that it can sleep warm. Benefits: Free shipping | 100-night trial| 10-year warranty Price History: The twin-size Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is usually 37% off, reducing it to $249.99. However, the new 505 off discount on a twin reduces it to just $199.

Where can I get a cheap mattress?

If you want one of the best cheap mattresses, then take a look at the official websites of budget bed brands, such as Zinus, Linenspa, Siena, and Lucid Mattress. You can even take a look at some of the more well-known mattress brands, such as Casper or Brooklyn Bedding, as they usually have cheaper, entry-level models, too.

While you can go to third party retailers, such as Amazon or Mattress Firm, to buy a bargain bed, we don't reccomend. Buying a mattress directly from a brand means you're guaranteed all the extra benefits, such as warranties and sleep trials, which may not be included when buying the same mattress from third-party retailers.