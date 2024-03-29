What is the Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress and should you buy it?

The Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress is a newcomer from Resident, the parent company behind well-known mattress brands such as Nectar, DreamCloud, and Awara. However, with its luxury design and customizable features, the Cloverlane is already seen as a new contender for the top hybrid mattress on the market. But does this mattress live up to the hype — and should you buy it?

Thanks to its different firmness options and luxury innerspring build, the Cloverlane has been seen as a worthy, cheaper rival to the Saatva Classic, our best mattress of 2024. However, there are some key differences between the two, which we'll discuss in further detail below.

There's already a 50% off discount on the Cloverlane, where you can pick up a queen size Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress for $1,399 at Cloverlane. Here, we'll take a look at the Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress's pros and cons, and explore whether it's the right mattress for you.

Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: OVERVIEW

Pros Customizable firmness options

Great motion isolation

Free White Glove Delivery Cons Doesn't have a luxurious feel

Firmer than listed

Edge support could be better

The Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress is luxuriously thick at 15 inches tall, and has an innerspring design complete with latex and memory foam. It's available in three different firmness levels - Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm - with our testers trying out plush version when putting together our Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress review.

While the plush version is rated as a marshmallow-soft 4 out of 10 on the firmness scale, our lead tester found it to be more medium-firm at a 7/10. However, our testers found that it does take some time to break in as it becomes softer the more you use it. Luckily, it comes with a generous 1-year sleep trial, so you'll have plenty of time to break it in before deciding whether it's right for you.

Thanks to the addition of memory foam, the Plush version of the Cloverlane Hybrid has excellent motion isolation, making it ideal for couples who share a bed. Most sleepers should also feel cool and comfortable on this mattress as its perforated latex, individually wrapped springs, and 16 hand-installed brass vents at the base boast great temperature control for a breathable sleep.

However, this mattress isn't for everyone. Those who overheat at night should definitely consider one of the best cooling mattresses instead, and those who prefer a bouncier, responsive feel to a sink-in soft surface may prefer the springy comfort noted in our Saatva Classic Mattress review.

In terms of prices and trials, the Cloverlane isn't the cheapest of the best hybrid mattresses out there, but it is a much cheaper alternative when compared to the Saatva Classic (both at MSRP and discount price) and other hybrid mattresses that use latex foam. The extras are generous, too. While its 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery match Saatva, there's the added benefit of free returns (which Saatva charges a pricy fee for).

Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress:<a href="https://cloverlane.sjv.io/c/221109/1190908/14940?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloverlane.com%2Fmattress%2Fhybrid%2Fluxury-firm" data-link-merchant="cloverlane.sjv.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $1,199 $599 at Cloverlane

Released late last year, the Cloverlane Hybrid is Resident's more affordable alternative to the Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid (a.k.a. <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-luxury-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="cloverlane.sjv.io"">the best luxury mattress on the market). While it's always on sale, there's now an even bigger discount thanks to Cloverlane's 50% off flash sale. A queen (MSRP: $2,199) regularly goes for $1,499, but the price has now dropped to $1,399.

Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: Prices and Trial

In regard to price, the Cloverlane Hybrid is hundreds of dollars less than its rival, the Saatva Classic. Here's the MSRP for each size:

Twin MSRP: $1,199

$1,199 Twin XL MSRP: $1,499

$1,499 Full MSRP: $1,999

$1,999 Queen MSRP: $2,199

$2,199 King MSRP: $2,699

$2,699 California king MSRP: $2,699

Thankfully, you'll likely never have to pay full retail price for this bed as it's constantly discounted. The usual deal knocks up to $700 off, with a starting price of $699 and queen size normally priced at $1, 499. However, there's now a 50% off sale at Cloverlane, meaning you can get an extra $100 off a queen and an extra $200 off a king size.

The extras are incredibly generous, and even top Saatva with the addition of free returns. While Saatva and Cloverlane both offer free white glove delivery, a lifetime warranty, and a 1-year sleep trial, Saatva charges a fee for returns; Cloverlane does not.

Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: Design and Materials

The Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress stands at 15 inches tall, and boasts five internal layers (excluding it top and bottom cover). The first layer, sitting directly under the Euro top, is made from two inches of gel-infused memory foam for comfort and motion isolation. This is especially great for side sleepers, as it provides enough pressure relief along the shoulders and hips (In fact, our testers believed it suits side sleepers the best).

Next, is a thin layer of perforated latex for added temperature control and lumbar support for healthy spinal alignment. A two-inch supportive foam layer boosts motion isolation and transitions to the layer of individually wrapped coils. These 7-inch layer of coils are deigned to strengthen the edge support, but our testers found this to be quite weak. However, we did find it added some breathability by encouraging airflow.

These layers are sandwiched between a plush Euro top (which is covered with Polyester, cotton, and polyethylene) and a shift-resistant bottom cover with eight handles for easy hauling, plus 16 brass air vents for more airflow. While the Euro top's cover is supposed to be moisture-wicking and cooling, our lead tester found they slept cooler when she removed it.

Should you buy the Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress?

Buy the Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress if...

✅ You sleep on your side. This mattress provides cushioning pressure relief to pressure points in the shoulders and hips.

✅ You like a sink-in soft feel. With its plush Euro top, this mattress has a memory foam top layer meant to hug and cradle your body.

✅ You share bed. Our testers were impressed with the way this mattress limits motion transfer, making it ideal if you co-sleep with a restless sleeper.

Don't buy the Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress if...

❌ You prefer a bouncy, responsive surface. If you don't like the traditional "hug" of memory foam, you may want to look at hybrid beds with a springy feel.

❌ You have mobility issues. The edge support is quite weak, making it difficult to get up and into bed for some people, plus the 15" height may be too tall for some.

❌ You want a luxe feel. This doesn't have the luxurious feel and high-quality craftmanship of other luxe hybrids, such as the Saatva Classic.