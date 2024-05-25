I’m a side sleeper and this Amerisleep AS3 mattress deal with free bed base and pillows is the best I’ve seen

As a side sleeper, I always look for a mattress that offers cushioning pressure relief, and our exclusive Memorial Day deal on the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid offers just that. Right now, you can get $450 off the AS3 Hybrid plus a free foundation and pillows at Amerisleep when you use this exclusive sale link, bringing a queen down to $1,499.

The AS3 Hybrid is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers thanks to its medium feel. As I sleep on both my side and back, this is a perfect mattress as its hybrid design offers comfort for side sleeping and enough support for back sleeping, too.

In addition to our exclusive discount link which gets you both a discount and generous freebies, the AS3 Hybrid also comes with some great extras: a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a 20-year warranty. Combining the generous extras, freebies, and discount, this is one of the best Memorial Day mattress sales we've seen this year.

AS3 Hybrid:

Was: from $1,699

Now: from $1,249 + free foundation and pillows

Saving: up to $450 at Amerisleep

The AS3 Hybrid is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers thanks to the brand's proprietary plant-based Bio-Pur foam that relieves pressure in the shoulders, hips, and knees. When trying out this mattress for our Amerisleep AS3 mattress review, we found their trademark foam to sleep much cooler than memory foam and provide good airflow for refreshing night's sleep. With sturdy edge support, a medium feel, and no fiberglass, this is a great mattress for side and back sleepers looking for a comfortable, non-toxic sleep. However, this is neither the best mattress for stomach sleepers nor the best mattress for heavy people as it's not firm enough to offer these sleepers the best support. Benefits: Free shipping and returns | 100-night sleep trial | 20-year warranty. Price History: While the $450 off discount is available on the website for all customers, only by using our exclusive discount can you get a free bed foundation and pillows by using the code: FREEFLEXPILLOWFOUNDATION.

What is the best mattress for a side sleeper?

The best mattresses for side sleepers will offer a soft, cushioning surface to relieve the three key side-sleeping pressure points: shoulders, hips, and knees. Medium-firm mattresses are usually soft enough for side sleepers to sleep comfortably, but some side sleepers with lighter bodies may need something with a medium or medium-soft firmness rating.

Some of the best memory foam mattresses are great for side sleepers as memory foam provides a body-contouring pressure relief to soothe joints.