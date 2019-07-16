Last Chance Prime Day Deal: TP-Link AC1200 Router Just $29

If your home Wi-Fi is in need of an upgrade, we've found an Amazon Prime Day deal that seems too good to pass up. TP-Link's popular AC1200 smart Wi-Fi router is just $29.99 right now, nearly half off of its usual listing price.

TP-Link AC1200 router: was $56.72 now just $29.99 @ Amazon This popular TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi router supports up to 1,200 MBps speeds and packs four Ethernet ports for wired connections.

This router allows for up to 1,200 MBps speeds, which is ideal for things like 4K streaming and online gaming. It also packs 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections, as well as parental control options for limiting junior's internet use. And with the handy TP-Link Tether app, you can easily adjust your Wi-Fi settings whether you're home or away.

We should note that TP-Link routers are among several models found to have spotty security, so be sure to do your research before deciding it's for you. For what it's worth, the AC1200 has an average rating of 4 stars from over 2,500 customer reviews.

While we haven't reviewed this specific model, we consider TP-Link's Archer C2300 to be the best overall router you can buy.